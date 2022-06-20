Care Property Invest / : Result optional dividend

At the end of the option period for the optional dividend offered by Care Property Invest to its shareholders at the general meeting of 25 May 2022, it can confirm that a total of 24.63% of the dividend rights attached to the shares with coupon No. 14 (for the dividend for the 2021 financial year up and until November 9, 2021) have been exchanged for new shares, which will result in a strengthening of the equity of €4,030,287.24 which will be used to realize a further growth of the property portfolio.
For this purpose, 171,794 new ordinary shares were issued today at a fixed issue price of €23.46 per share, within the framework of the authorized capital, for a total issue amount of €4,030,287.24 (€1,022,088.40 in capital and €3,008,198.84 in issue premium). These shares will be admitted for trading on or around 20 June 2022 (today) on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0974273055).
Consequently, the share capital of Care Property Invest is now represented by a total of 27,102,910 shares. Dividend rights that have not been contributed, representing a total net amount to be paid out of €12,333,678.95, will be paid out today in cash.
Summary of the result of the optional dividend
Options for shareholders
(i)
the contribution of the net dividend
rights into the Company's capital (with
regards to coupon No. 14), in exchange
for new ordinary shares;
(ii)
payment of dividend in cash (with
regards to coupon No. 14); or
(iii)
a combination of both foregoing options
Reinforcement of equity through optional dividend
€4,030,287.24
Care Property Invest NV/SA
Horstebaan 3
2900 Schoten
BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp Public RREC under Belgian law
% of dividend rights contributed attached to shares
24.63%
with coupon No. 14
Number of newly issued ordinary shares due to the
171,794 shares for a total issue price of €4,030,287.24
optional dividend and the total issue price associated
with it
Capital Care Property Invest as from 20 June 2022
€161,248,763,12
Total number of Care Property Invest shares as from
27,102,910 shares
20 June 2022 (with coupon No. 16 attached, sharing
in the result as from 1 January 2022)
Net total amount to be paid in cash for uncontributed
€12,333,678.95
dividend rights
Given the current volatility in the financial markets and geopolitical instability, this success ratio was below the success ratio that was achieved in the past, but in line with the Company's expectations. As a result, the transaction may proceed, and the Company can use this capital to finance the further growth of the Company.
Disclosure with application of Article 15 of the Disclosure of Important Shareholding Interests Act of 2 May 2007 (Transparency Act)
As a result of the completion of the capital increase and the issue of 171,794 new shares for a total issue price of €4,030,287.24 (€1,022,088.40 in capital and €3,008,198.84 in issue premium), the total issued capital of Care Property Invest as from 20 June 2022 before trading hours amounts to €161,248,763,12.
As from that date, the capital is represented by 27,102,910 fully paid-up ordinary shares.
Each of these shares gives entitlement to one vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders and these shares thus represent the numerator for the purposes of notification pursuant to the transparency legislation (i.e. notifications particularly in the event of reaching, exceeding or falling below the statutory or legal thresholds).
In addition to the legal thresholds, pursuant to Article 18, §1 of the Transparency Act, the Articles of Association of Care Property Invest provide for an additional statutory threshold of 3%.
This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others:statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Care Property Invest. Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results.Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.
Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract.
The Company has developed an international portfolio of 138 healthcare projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and Ireland.
The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend.
Ticker:
ISIN Code:
Index listings:
EPRA
Website
CPINV
BE0974273055
Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels)
Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels)
GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index
GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds)
EPRA member since December 2016.
In September 2021, the Company received its fifth EPRA BPR Gold Award.
All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be.
