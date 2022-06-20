PRESS RELEASE

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

RESULT OPTIONAL DIVIDEND

Schoten, Belgium - 20 June 2022

At the end of the option period for the optional dividend offered by Care Property Invest to its shareholders at the general meeting of 25 May 2022, it can confirm that a total of 24.63% of the dividend rights attached to the shares with coupon No. 14 (for the dividend for the 2021 financial year up and until November 9, 2021) have been exchanged for new shares, which will result in a strengthening of the equity of €4,030,287.24 which will be used to realize a further growth of the property portfolio.

For this purpose, 171,794 new ordinary shares were issued today at a fixed issue price of €23.46 per share, within the framework of the authorized capital, for a total issue amount of €4,030,287.24 (€1,022,088.40 in capital and €3,008,198.84 in issue premium). These shares will be admitted for trading on or around 20 June 2022 (today) on Euronext Brussels (ISIN BE0974273055).

Consequently, the share capital of Care Property Invest is now represented by a total of 27,102,910 shares. Dividend rights that have not been contributed, representing a total net amount to be paid out of €12,333,678.95, will be paid out today in cash.

Summary of the result of the optional dividend