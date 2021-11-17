Care Property Invest / : Trade in Care Property Invest shares suspended

Care Property Invest has been informed that a private placement of Care Property Invest shares is imminent and that as a result the trading in the Care Property Invest share on Euronext Brussels will be temporarily suspended.

About Care Property Invest

Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract.

The Company has developed an international portfolio of 130 healthcare projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands and Spain.

The market capitalisation of Care Property Invest amounted to approximately €681 million on 16/11/2021. The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend.

Ticker: CPINV ISIN Code: BE0974273055 Index listings: • Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels) • Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels) • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds) EPRA EPRA member since December 2016. In September 2020, the Company received its fourth EPRA BPR Gold Award. Website All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be.

