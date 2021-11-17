Care Property Invest / : Trade in Care Property Invest shares suspended

PRESS RELEASE
Free translation,the Dutch version prevails
REGULATED INFORMATION
INSIDE INFORMATION
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Before trading hours - Under embargo until 08h20
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten
Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)
(the "Company")
Trade in Care Property Invest shares suspended
Schoten, Belgium - Wednesday 17 November 2021
Care Property Invest has been informed that a private placement of Care Property Invest shares is imminent and that as a result the trading in the Care Property Invest share on Euronext Brussels will be temporarily suspended.
Care Property Invest NV/SA
|
Horstebaan 3
|
T +32 3 222 94 94
|
2900 Schoten
|
E info@carepropertyinvest.be
|
BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp
|
www.carepropertyinvest.be
|
Public RREC under Belgian law
|
For any additional information, please contact:
Filip Van Zeebroeck CFO - Executive director filip.vanzeebroeck @carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 494 91 10 93 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Willem Van Gaver Head of legal willem.vangaver@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 498 41 61 43 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Valérie Jonkers
COO- Executive director valérie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 499 28 01 43 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Peter Van Heukelom CEO- Executive director peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Care Property Invest NV/SA
|
Horstebaan 3
|
T +32 3 222 94 94
|
2900 Schoten
|
E info@carepropertyinvest.be
|
BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp
|
www.carepropertyinvest.be
|
Public RREC under Belgian law
|
About Care Property Invest
Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract.
The Company has developed an international portfolio of 130 healthcare projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands and Spain.
The market capitalisation of Care Property Invest amounted to approximately €681 million on 16/11/2021. The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend.
|
|
Ticker:
|
CPINV
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN Code:
|
BE0974273055
|
|
|
|
|
Index listings:
|
|
• Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels)
|
|
|
•
|
Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index
|
|
|
|
• GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds)
|
|
EPRA
|
|
EPRA member since December 2016.
|
|
|
In September 2020, the Company received its fourth EPRA BPR Gold Award.
|
|
|
|
|
Website
|
All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be.
|
|
|
Care Property Invest NV/SA
|
Horstebaan 3
|
T +32 3 222 94 94
|
2900 Schoten
|
E info@carepropertyinvest.be
|
BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp
|
www.carepropertyinvest.be
|
Public RREC under Belgian law
|
Disclaimer
Care Property Invest NV published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:04 UTC.