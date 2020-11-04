Care Property Invest / : View presentation Q3 2020 0 11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST Send by mail :

until July 2016 - Company lawyer of Care Property Invest "I believe our accelerated growth in portfolio size and total shareholder return is based on the scalability of our business and focus on adding economic value. Filip Van Zeebroeck CFO Contact /FilipVanZeebroeck filip.vanzeebroeck@carepropertyinvest.be 00 32 (0) 3 222 94 94 2 TRACK RECORD CEOCarePropertyInvest CEO of Care Property Invest since September 2009

Director of Serviceflats Invest since

June 2003

June 2003 General Manager Public Finance at KBC Bank from 1996 to 2009

Manager Marketing and Sales at Dexia from 1988 to 1996

Sales Manager at Mercator Verzekeringen from 1977 to 1988 "I strongly believe in a thriving future for this Company, as we go beyond investing, by trying to assume the role of innovator in the field of health care real estate. Peter Van Heukelom CEO Contact /PeterVanHeukelom peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.be 00 32 (0) 3 222 94 94 3 TRACK RECORD COOCarePropertyInvest ƒ COO of Care Property Invest since July 2016 ƒ until July 2016 - Investment Manager at Care Property Invest until May 2014 - Health care consultant Contact "We are currently looking into a number of new target markets as a number of European countries are facing the same demographical evolution. Together with the 25 years of experience we've built up, we can help public and private healthcare operators tackle the challenges they are facing. Valérie Jonkers COO /valérie-jonkers valérie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.be 00 32 (0) 3 222 94 94 4 Agenda AGENDA 1. Serviceflats Invest A solid foundation 2. Care Property Invest The new business model 3. Care Property Invest Investments and pipeline 4. Care Property Invest Financial information 5. Care Property Invest The share 6. Care Property Invest Attachments 5 KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS 5. Experienced management team Management committee with a varied background in finance and real estate. Valuable experience in the niche market of service flats through the realization of 1,988 service flats. 6. Favorable market dynamics Ageing population causes rising demand 1. High visibilty/solid existing cashflows Long duration of lease contracts with adjusted debt maturities at a fixed interest rate (1). Annually indexed triple net contracts, no vacancy risk and strong solvency profile of the tenants. 4. 3. 2. Strong track record Attractive perfect placement to seize CPI share dividend yield new growth opportunities First listed Belgian RECC in 1995. Gross dividend yield of 2.61% (2). Solid relationship with the local governments (OCMW/CPAS). Market with a favourable demographic evolution. The average remaining term of the contracts is 16.75 years on 30 September 2020. Based on the share price on 31 December 2019 and the payed dividend for the 2019 financial year of €0.77 per share, which corresponds to a pay-out ratio of 83.94% as compared to adjusted EPRA earnings per share of €0.9173. Dividends are subject to the decision of the annual general meeting of shareholders and must comply with Article 13 of the Belgian Royal Decree concerning RRECs and Article 7:212 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA) . 6 1. Serviceflats Invest A solid foundation 7 Serviceflats Invest OVER 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE Serviceflats Invest: RREC - BE-REITfounded in October 1995 Initiative of the Flemish government Building and financing of 2,000 qualitative and affordable service flats targeted at 75+ year-olds (assisted living units) in Flanders and Brussels Cooperation with: Public Centres for Social Welfare (Local governments) and municipalities Non Profit Organisations ('Caritatieve VZWs'/ASBL caritative or 'NPOs') (1) Subsidised structure by the Flemish government Realised (2): 1,988 assisted living units built on 76 sites in Flanders Investments of €165.9m(3) generating a rental income of €14.51m (for the full financial year 2020). Part of Zorgnet Vlaanderen, structure with a Catholic background. As of 31 December 2016. Sum of receivables financial lease (€156.52m) and trade payables related to fixed assets (real estate a.o.) (€9.41m) (30/09/2020). 8 Client: Local government (3) Retains freehold of land (ex. buildings) Serviceflats Invest PROJECT STRUCTURE Design - Build - Finance structure general contractor/ N V • O P E N B A R E B E VA K N A A R B E L G I S C H R E C H T Architect Developer Financier Owner building and its Building right(1) freehold footprint min. 32 years years triple net Leasehold building(2) 27 Canon min. (1) Recht van opstal/droit de superficie. Erfpacht/droit d'emphythéose. Same structure applies for NPOs. Average remaining term of the finance leases at 30 September 2020 was 14.38 years. Structure: Local governments receive a yearly subsidy from the Flemish government per service flat. Upon termination of the building right period, ownership right of the building automatically gets transferred back to the local government. SFI is not responsible for maintenance or renting: economical occupancy rate of 100%. Structure subsidised by the Flemish Government "Triple net leasehold contracts with 100% investment repayment at end of leasehold. 9 Serviceflats Invest LOW-RISK HIGH VISIBILITY Due to solvency profile of tenants (1) NPO (5%) Local government(95%) Contracts backed by a mortgage mandate on the properties. Guaranteed by the municipalities. In case of default by the local government, Serviceflats Invest is entitled to a claim on the government fund (dotation from the Flemish government - rated AA2/AA). Subsidy stream on blocked account used to partially reimburse Serviceflats Invest at end of building right(2). Distribution based on the rental income on 30 September 2020 for the Serviceflats Invest portfolio (initial portfolio only). €1,140.43 since 2008 per flat per year of the Flemish Government 10 2. Care Property Invest The new business model www.carepropertyinvest.be 11 The business model BUSINESS MODEL-ASFROM 2015 Service flats only (« closed investment program ») Flanders and Brussels Fixed subsidised structure Local governments and NPOs Also development and acquisition of healthcare properties (Care decree of Flanders) and residential solutions for people with disabilities Nursing homes, short-stay centers, .... Service flats (groups of assisted living residences) Local service centres Protected or assisted living facilities Outside Flanders (EEA) same scope in accordance with local regulations New assets are not subsidised anymore Local governments and NPOs + private market 12 The business model UNIQUE COMBINATION PUBLIC AND PRIVATE MARKET SPLIT IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES VS FINANCE LEASES EVOLUTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TOTAL PORTFOLIO AT FAIR VALUE (AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020) Million € 900 800 700 600 36% 500 400 64% Finance leases (IFRS 16) 300 Investment properties (IAS 40) 200 100 0 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q32020 ACCELERATING GROWTH OF FAIR VALUE OF PORTFOLIO OVER RECENT YEARS 900 Million € 800 700 513.15 600 357.24 (64%) 500 271.43 (55%) 400 201.66 (52%) 300 85.04 (46%) 49.96 286.71 290.73 200 2.25 (26%) 249.14 (18%) 245.29 232.20 (45%) (36%) 163.85 (1%) 100 221.89 (74%) (74%) (48%) (100%) 217.19 (74%) 0 (99%) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q32020 13 The business model GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION PROJECTS DISTRIBUTION BY AGE OF THE BUILDINGS GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF THE GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF THE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES FINANCE LEASES NUMBER OF PROJECTS NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS IN OPERATION IN OPERATION 120 acquired projects(1) in portfolio Number of projects with 1st use as at 30 September 2020 4% 3% 1% 3% Flemish Region (BE) 8% 12% 8% Walloon Region (BE) 12% Brussels-Capital Region 69% 80% (BE) (2) The Netherlands (NL) (3) 30 September 2020 Spain (ES) (4) 30 September 2020 Care Property Invest has 3 projects under suspensory conditions in its portfolio on 30 September 2020, being the residential care complex for persons with disabilities 'La Lucine' in Stembert (signed on 19 March 2020), the residential care center 'Dungelhoeff' in Lier (signed on 17 June 2020) and the residential care center 'Emera Mostoles' in Mostoles (Spain) (signed on 22 June 2020). Including these care complexes, there are in total 123 projects in the Company's portfolio, of which 120 are effectively acquired on 30 September 2020. On 30 September 2020, the investment property 'Nuance' in Vorst is still under development. The building was already operational on 13 January 2020, but the provisional delivery has yet to take place. On 30 September 2020 the investment properties 'De Orangerie' in Nijmegen (NL), 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' in Tilburg (NL), 'Sterrenwacht' in Middelburg (NL), 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (NL), 'St. Josephkerk' in Hillegom and 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (NL) are still under development. On 30 September 2020 the investment property ''Emera Carabanchel' in Carabanchel (ES) is still under development. 4% 6% 1% <1 year ago 21% 1 to 5 years ago 26% 46% 5 to 10 years ago 29% > 10 years ago 67% 30 September 2020 30 September 2020 14 The business model DISTRIBUTION PROJECTS O.B.V. BASED ON TYPE OF PROJECTS DISTRIBUTION TYPE OF PROJECTS BASED ON NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS 2% Residential complexes for people with disabilities 54% Assisted living apartments 44% Residential care centers 30 September 2020 15 The business model DISTRIBUTION OPERATORS Operator base with proven track record Distribution based on rental income received per operator 3%2%2% 1% Belgium The Netherlands 2% 1% 5% 4% Anima Care (1) Valuas Zorggroep 5% 4% Armonea Ontzorgd Wonen 5% My Assist Groep (1) 8% 41% Korian Holding Charitable NPOs (vzw/ASBL) 8% Nederland B.V. 39% PCSW (OCMW/ CPAS) De Gouden Leeuw 11% 12% Orelia Group Groep(1) 16% Qaly@Beersel 12% Senior Living Group Vulpia Care Group 30 September 2020 Résidence du Lac SA 30 September 2019 For the following operators, the share of rental income was less than 1% on 30 September 2019: Ontzorgd Wonen Groep, De Gouden Leeuw Groep and

Anima Care. 16 The business model MACRO TREND - AGEING POPULATION, RISING DEMAND EVOLUTION DEMOGRAPHICS 84+ EVOLUTION DEMOGRAPHICS 85+ BELGIAN POPULATION (1) 67-84 DUTCH POPULATION (1) 65-85 0-66 0-65 100 +168% 100 +206% +38% +63% 80 80 60 60 40 40 20 20 0 0 2020 2030 2040 2050 2060 2017 2020 2030 2040 2050 2060 2070 2018 PROJECTED 75% PROJECTED GROWTH GROWING DEMAND GROWTH Housing of seniors in the social OF HOUSES ARE total Dutch population of (housing corporations and foun- total Belgian population of UNSUITABLE +7% dations) and private sector +15% for people with limited mobility Based on data from the Belgian Federal Planning Bureau - Report on Demographic Prospects 2017-2070. (1) Based on the following data source: "Prognose intervallen van de bevolking; leeftijdsgroep, 2018-2060", CBS - 19 December 2017 17 The business model MACRO TREND - AGEING POPULATION, RISING DEMAND DEMOGRAPHIC EVOLUTION SPANISH POPULATION (1) 100 80+ +157% 67-84 80 +27% 0-66 EXPECTED GROWTH total Spanish population of 60 +5% 40 +175% in age category. 80+ 20 +27% in age category 67-80+ 0 2019 2020 2030 2040 2050 2060 2070 2080 2090 2100 Based on data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), http://stats.oecd.org 18 The business model BUSINESS MODEL PRIVATE & PUBLIC MARKET PRIVATE MARKET (INVESTMENT PROPERTIES) Needs care operator •Development •Financing •Purchase Real estate •Renovation existing Real estate General contractor/ Architect Rental fee Tripe net LT Acquisition CPI land rental agreement min. 20 years and buildings min.20 years Private operator (Client) PUBLIC MARKET (FIN. LEASES) Needs care operator •Development •Financing Real estate•Purchase •Renovation existing Real estate General contractor/ Architect Leasehold of Triple net canon Building rights for CPI building min.27 years min. 27 years min. 30 years Local Government (Client) 19 3. Care Property Invest Investments and pipeline www.carepropertyinvest.be 20 2012 Investments and pipeline 2013 Amendments to the Articles of Association to expand the objective. 2014 Serviceflats Invest becomes Care Property Invest. Share split 1: 1,000 Capital increase within the framework of an interim dividend. Recognition as a Regulated Real Estate Company (RREC). Investment program 2,000 service flats nearly completed. Decision to amend the Articles of Association for the re-start of Serviceflats Invest. History 2017 Capital increase in kind 15 March 2017 Total amount of capital increase: €33,563,407. 1,844,160 new ordinary shares were issued.

Issue price per share on 15/3/2017: €18.20. 2020 Capital increase in kind 15 January 2020 Total amount capital increase: €33,594,044 - 1,250,376 new shares As from 15 januari 2020 21,645,122 fully paid-upshares. 2019 Optional dividend May-June 2019 Subscription rate of 57%. 307,870 new shares for a total issue price of €6,688,783.62. 2019 Capital increase in kind 3 April 2019 Total amount capital increase: € 16,372,079.85 - 764,031 new ordinary shares As from 3 April 2019 2015 22 June 2015: Capital increase in cash Through a decision by the Board of Directors. Total amount of capital increase: approx. €38m 2,825,295 new ordinary shares were issued.

Issue price per share on 22/6/2015: €13.45. Establishment"Capital increase Managementenabled CareBoard Property Invest to: Grow & invest

Enhance the liquidity of its shares

shares Welcome new institutional investors 2016 Inclusion in the BEL MID index Member of EPRA 2 new investments for a total conventional value of approx. €32.4 million. 20,086,876 fully paid-up shares 2018 Expansion onto Dutch market. Acquisition 100th healthcare project 2017 Capital increase in cash 27 October 2017 Total amount of the capital increase: €72,138,612 - 4,293,965 new ordinary shares 21 2020 Optional dividend May-June 2020 Strengthening equity through optional dividend: € 6,970,784 • 273,091 new ordinary shares were issued • Issue price per share: €25.5255 2020 Entry onto the Spanish market. Acquisition under suspensory conditions of the new construction project 'Emera Mostoles' in Mostoles (Madrid) Investments and pipeline History 2020 Capital increase in cash (ABB) June 2020 Total amount capital increase: approx.€60 million gross As from 25 June 2020 24,110,034 fully paid-up shares 22 Investments and pipeline INVESTMENTS 2020 (1) Mons Bernissart La Réposée New Beaugency Capacity: RCC with Capacity: RCC with 111 residential places + 11 as- 93 residential places + 11 assisted sisted living apartments living apartments Conv. value: Approx. €17.2 m. Conv. value: Approx. €16.4 m. Information Contribution in kind Information Contribution in kind transaction: Rental income as from transaction: Rental income as from 15/01/2020. 15/01/2020. Operator: La Reposée Sprl (Subsidiary Operator: New Beaugency Sprl (Subsidiary of My Assist) of My Assist) Agreement type: Leasehold agreement triple Agreement Leasehold agreement triple net net type: with indexed canon. with indexed canon. (1) A complete list of acquired and developed projects as from 2017 can be found in the attachments at the end of the presentation. 23 Investments and pipeline INVESTMENTS 2020 Laken Lennik Westende De Wand Keymolen Westduin Capacity: RCC with 122 residential Capacity: RCC with 93 residential Capacity: RCC with 151 residential places + 22 assisted liv- places places ing apartments Conv. value: Approx. €30.5 million Conv. value: Approx. €20.1 million Conv. value: Approx. €36.3 m Information Acquisition 100% of the Information Acquisition 100% of the Information Acquisition 100% of the transaction: shares in Zorginfra nv transaction: shares in Zorginfra nv transaction: shares in Zorginfra nv Operator: Armonea nv (part of Operator: Armonea nv (part of Operator: Armonea nv (part of Groupe Colisée ) Groupe Colisée ) Groupe Colisée ) Agreement Leasehold agreement Agreement Leasehold agreement Agreement Leasehold agreement type: triple net type: triple net type: triple net with indexed canon. with indexed canon. with indexed canon. 24 Investments and pipeline INVESTMENTS 2020 Heemstede (NL) Oegstgeest (NL) Oegstgeest (NL) De Meerlhorst Het Witte Huis Villa Oranjepark Capacity: 17 care apartments Capacity: 25 care apartments Capacity: 14 care apartments Conv. value: Approx. €6.3 m Conv. value: Approx. €10 m Conv. value: Approx. €3.3 m Information Asset deal: purchase of Information Asset deal: purchase of transaction: 100% of the real estate transaction: 100% of the real estate Information Asset deal: purchase of transaction: 100% of the real estate Operator: Valuas Zorggroep Operator: Valuas Zorggroep Operator: Valuas Zorggroep Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net type: triple net type: triple net with indexed rent. with indexed rent. with indexed rent. Aldeboarn (NL) Boarnsterhim State Capacity: 15 care apartments and care hotel with 4 places. Conv. value: Approx. €3.2 m Information Asset deal: purchase of transaction: 100% of the real estate Operator: Valuas Zorggroep Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net with indexed rent. 25 Investments and pipeline INVESTMENTS SIGNED 2020 Stembert Lier Mostoles (Madrid) (ES) La Lucine Dungelhoeff Emera Mostoles Capacity: Residential care complex Capacity: RCC with 128 Capacity: RCC with 166 for people with disabili- residential places + residential places ties. (M.A.S) Newly built 30 assisted living 10 apartments (40 rooms) apartments Exp. Approx €12 m Exp. Approx. €4.2 m Exp. Approx. €26,5 m investment: (Acquisition no later than investment: investment: Q3 2022) Information Acquisition 100% of the Information Acquisition of 100% of Information Acquisition through transaction: shares in C.H.V. Stem- transaction: the shares in Apollo transaction: Spanish subsidiary of bert SA Lier NV. the land followed by fi- nancing of the construc- Operator: La Lucine Asbl (part of tion in installments. Operator: Vulpia Care Groep Operator: Groupe Emera Krysalia srl) Agreement Leasehold agreement Agreement Leasehold agreement Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net type: triple net type: triple net with indexed canon. with indexed rent. with indexed canon. 26 Investments and pipeline INVESTMENTS COMPLETED / TAKEN INTO OPERATION 2020-2019 Deinze Vorst De Nieuwe Ceder Nuance Capacity: Housing complex for Capacity: RCC with 121 licensed residential places. persons with disabilities and Conv. value: Approx. €14.8 m upon acquired brain injuries. provisional delivery . Conv.value: Approx. €11.0m Information Acquisition of the land Information Signing of a DBF transaction: followed by financing transaction: agreement. of the construction in (Design, Build and installments Finance) Operator: La Résidence de l'Eden Operator: vzw Zorghuizen (subsidiary of Anima Care Group) Agreement Leasehold agreement Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net type: triple net with indexed canon. with indexed rent. Middelkerke Assistentiewoningen De Stille Meers Capacity: 60 assisted living units. Conv.value: Approx. €8.6 m. Information Tender from the PCSW transaction: Middelkerke . DBF contract. Operator: PCSW Middelkerke (Local government). Agreement Leasehold agreement type: triple net with indexed canon. 27 Investments and pipeline INVESTMENTS 2019 Riemst Genval Wassenaar (NL) Laag-Keppel (NL) Huyse Elckerlyc La Résidence du Lac Villa Sijthof De Gouden Leeuw Capacity: RCC Capacity: RCC with Capacity: 19 residential care Capacity: 5 care apartments, 14 care stu- with 77 residential places. 109 residential places. apartments. dios and care hotel Conv. value: Approx. €6.5 m. Conv. value: Approx. €17.6 m. Conv. value: Approx. €5.9 m. with 17 places. Conv. value: Approx. €5.6 m. Information Rental income as from Information Contribution in kind Information Rental income Information Rental income transaction: 19/02/2019. transaction: Rental income as from transaction: as from 20/06/2019. transaction: as from 09/07/2019. 3/04/2019. Operator: Subsidiary of Operator: La Résidence du Lac SA. Operator: Subsidiary of Operator: Woonzorgvoorziening Senior Living Group. Ontzorgd Wonen Groep. zorghotel de Gouden Leeuw B.V. Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement type: type: triple net with indexed rent. LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement triple net type: triple net with indexed rent. type: triple net with indexed rent. with indexed rent. 28 Investments and pipeline INVESTMENTS 2019 Zelhem (NL) De Gouden Leeuw Capacity: 33 care apartments and care hotel with 7 places. Conv. value: Approx. €10,1 m Information Rental income transaction: as from 25/11/2019 Operator: Woonzorgvoorziening zorghotel de Gouden Leeuw B.V. Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net with indexed rent. 29 PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT Tilburg (NL) Middelburg (NL) Zeist (NL) Margaritha Maria Kerk Sterrenwacht Villa Wulperhorst Capacity: 32 care apartments. Capacity: 25 care studios. Capacity: Care residence with max. 44 rooms Exp. investment: Approx. €7.7 m. Exp. Approx. €5.7 m. Exp. Approx. €13.1 m. Provisional delivery investment: Provisional delivery investment: Provisional delivery end of 2020. expected 2nd quarter expected beginning 2021. of 2021. Investments and pipeline Hillegom (NL) St. Josephkerk Capacity: 38 care apartments Exp. Approx. €9.1 m. investment: Provisional delivery expected end of 2021. Information Acquisition of property via Information Acquisition of property Information transaction: NL subsidiary. Turnkey transaction: transaction: and buildings via NL agreement with developer. subsidiary. Turnkey agreement with seller-developer. Operator: Korian Holding Nederland Operator: Korian Holding Operator: B.V. Nederland B.V. Agreement type: LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement type: triple net type: triple net with indexed rent. with indexed rent. Acquisition of land and buildings via NL subsid- iary. Turnkey agreement with seller-developer. Valuas Zorggroep. LT rental agreement triple net with indexed rent. Information Acquisition of property and transaction: buildings via NL subsidiary. Turnkey agreement with seller-developer. Operator: Korian Holding Nederland B.V. Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net with indexed rent. 30 Investments and pipeline PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT Nijmegen (NL) Zutphen (NL) Carabanchel (Madrid) (ES) De Orangerie De Gouden Leeuw Emera Carabanchel Capacity: RCC with 179 residential places+ Capacity: 68 care apartments. Capacity: 29 care apartments and 11 assisted living apartments care hotel Exp. Approx. €10.6 m. with 7 places. Exp. Approx. €11.7 m. Exp. Approx. €14,8 m investment: Provisional delivery expected end of 2020. investment: Provisional delivery investment: expected 2nd half of 2021. Information Acquisition through Spanish Information Acquisition of land and Information Acquisition of land and transaction: subsidiary of the land followed by transaction: buildings via NL subsid- financing of the construction in iary. Turnkey agreement transaction: buildings via NL installments. with seller-developer. Operator: subsidiary. Operator: Groupe Emera Operator: Korian Holding Nederland Korian Holding Neder- land B.V. Agreement LT rental agreement B.V. Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net Agreement LT Leasehold agreement type: triple net with indexed rent. type: triple net with indexed rent. with indexed rent. 31 OUTLOOK INVESTMENTS outlook financial year 2020: Investment opportunities exist in the private and public markets in Belgium , The Netherlands and Spain. Contributions in kind are also being considered. Investment pipeline of minimum €200 million over 2020. Factors determining attractiveness foreign target market: Economic growth; Favourable demographic evolution (comparable to Belgium and The Netherlands); Diversification (to limit concentration risk); Scarcity of investment opportunities in Spain current target market(s); Higher yields; Portugal Cheap debt financing. Investments and pipeline The Netherlands Belgium Germany Luxembourg France Switzerland Italy 32 4. Care Property Invest Financial information www.carepropertyinvest.be 33 Financial information EPRA KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Period closed on 30 September 2020 2019 EPRA Earnings (in €/share) 0.73 0.77 Adjusted EPRA earnings (in €/share) (1) 0.74 0.68 EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (in%) 15.09 7.20 EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (in%) 15.09 7.20 Period closed on 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) (in €/share) 19.94 18.47 EPRA Tripple Net Asset Vallue (NNNAV) (in €/share) 17.20 15.94 EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) (in €/share) (3) 18.10 16.77 EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) (in €/share) (3) 17.46 16.25 EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) (in €/share) (3) 17.20 15.94 EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) (in%) 5.15 5.15 EPRA Adjusted NIY (in%) 5.17 5.20 EPRA Vacancy rate (in %) (2) 0.00 0.00 (1) The calculation of the adjusted EPRA earnings takes into account the correction of a number of company-specificnon-cash items and corresponds with the distributable result. (2) Care Property Invest only runs a vacancy risk for the 'Tilia' project in Gullegem. For the projects of the initial investment programme, the risk is transferred to the counterparty and the Company receives the ground rent, regardless of the occurrence of a certain vacancy. Also for the new projects, the Company tries to transfer all or a large part of this risk to the counterparty. On 30 September 2020, there is only one vacant room for the 'Tilia' project. (3) New EPRA performance indicators which will replace the EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV. 34 "Increased adjusted- EPRA earnings (20.37%) compared to 2019, net rental income increased through acquisitions. "Despite the financing of the investments with new debts, the financial cost remained under control. "The general meeting agreed to pay out a gross dividend of €0.77/share for 2019 and CPI aims to increase this to €0.80/share for 2020. Financial information KEY FIGURES P&L STATEMENT(1) x €1,000 Period closed on 30 September 2020 Var% 2019 Var% 2018 Net rental result 26,560 21.32% 21,892 17.44% 18,642 Real estate operating result 26,560 21.32% 21,892 17.44% 18,642 General expenses and other operating result (cash) -4,003 -10.09% -3,636 -21.07% -3,003 Operating cash result 22,557 23.56% 18,256 16.74% 15,638 Financial income 0 40 0 Financial expenses -5,570 -15.35% -4,828 -11.60% -4,327 Financial result excl. changes in fair value of financial -5,570 -16.32% -4,788 -10.68% -4,326 instruments Adjusted EPRA earnings before taxes 16,988 26.14% 13,468 19.06% 11,312 Taxes -229 455 1,380 Adjusted EPRA earnings 16,759 20.37% 13,923 9.70% 12,692 The weighted average number of shares issued 22,769 20,391 19,323 Adjusted EPRA earnings per share based on weighted 0.74 0.68 0.66 average outstanding shares Adjusted EPRA earnings 16,759 13,923 12,692 Profit- or loss margin on projects attributed to the period 85 2,193 -10 Depreciation and (reversal of) amortisation -158 -132 -93 Other result on portfolio 0 -275 712 EPRA earnings 16,685 15,709 13,301 Changes in fair value of real estate investments (+/-) 1,160 3,958 1,394 Changes in fair value of financial instruments (+/-) -5,611 -7,302 1,321 Net result / Global result 12,235 12,365 16,015 (1) Current expression: Global result statement. 35 Financial information KEY FIGURES BALANCE SHEET (1) FINANCE LEASES AT FAIR VALUE x €1,000 Consolidated Q3 2020 FY 2019 FY 2018 Financial lease receivables and trade receivables 290,724 286,714 249,138 Investment properties 513,315 357,246 271,431 Other assets included in debt ratio 6,468 13,348 13,058 Cash & cash equivalents 18,994 3,347 2,746 Total assets 829,502 660,656 536,374 Equity 362,316 266,291 230,411 Revaluation surplus financial lease receivables 87,354 87,777 62,736 Debt & liabilities included in the debt ratio 346,834 282,328 216,431 Other liabilities 32,998 24,259 26,796 Total equity and liabilities 829,502 660,656 536,374 Debt ratio 41.81% 42.76% 40.35% This balance sheet has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS standards. Modified items are highlighted. 36 Financial information KEY FIGURES BALANCE SHEET "Growth in 2020 is noticeable by the rise in property investments compared to FY 2019. "Increase in finance leases thanks to inclusion of the delivery of the 'Assistentiewoningen De Stille Meers' project in Middelkerke. "The weighted average interest rate stays low at 2.13% per 30 September 2020. Financial year ended Receivables financial leases Trade payables related to fixed assets Investment properties Other assets included in debt ratio Cash & cash equivalents TOTAL ASSETS Equity Financial debt & liabilities included in debt ratio Other liabilities not included in debt ratio TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Debt ratio Weighted average interest rate x €1,000 Consolidated Q3 2020 FY 2019 FY 2018 187,497 183,843 173,161 15,874 15,095 13,241 513,315 357,246 271,431 6,468 13,348 13,058 18,994 3,347 2,746 742,148 572,878 473,637 362,316 266,291 230,411 346,834 282,328 216,431 32,998 24,259 26,796 742,148 572,878 473,637 46.73% 49.32% 45.70% 2.13% 2.35% 2.90% 37 Financial information DEBT RATIO 55 50.41% 50.56% 49.92% 45.80% 49.32% 46.73% 45.70% 50 45 35.39% 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q32020 38 Financial information WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATE 5,0 4,8 4,17% 4,17% 4,17% 4,6 4,01% 4,4 3,76% 4,2 4,0 3,8 3,6 3,4 2,90% 3,2 3,0 2,35% 2,8 2,6 2,13% 2,4 2,2 2,0 1,8 1,6 1,4 1,2 1,0 0,8 0,6 0,4 0,2 0,0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3 2020 39 Financial information NET FINANCIAL DEBT / EBITDA AND INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO 12 11 9,7 10,3 10 8,9 9 8 6,9 7 Interest Coverage Ratio 6 Net Financial Debt / EBITDA 4,1 4,2 4,3 5 3,8 4 2,7 3 2 1 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q32020 Interest Coverage Ratio : This is the operating result before the result on portfolio divided by the interest charges paid. 40 Financial information FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS DEBT STRUCTURE 31% 39% Commercial paper 54% Bonds 63% Credits 6% 7% 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 41 Financial information FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS DEBT MATURITY 150000 120000 90000 60000 30000 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 Undrawn credit lines Bonds Commercial paper Credits 110,000 55,000 5,000 5,000 1,500 1,500 7,500 500 90,500 13,000 30,781 3,150 3,221 28,262 23,314 3,423 4,314 19,638 11,214 10,831 11,329 10,648 11,636 7,456 11,252 4,660 18,236 42 Financial information FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS DEBT RATIO Debt ratio of 46.73% gives margin: Up to 60%: for €246 million. Up to 65%: for €387 million. Committed developments as at 30 September 2020: for €37.1 million (Vorst, Nijmegen, Tilburg, Middelburg, Zeist, Hillegom, Zutphen and Carabanchel) Room for a debt ratio of 60%, taking into account the committed developments: €208.9 million Decrease cashposition in Q4/2020 (until € 5 million): -€14 million Room for a debt ratio of 60%, taking into account the committed developments and decrease of the cashposition: €222.9 million 43 Financial information FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS HEDGE RATIO - FUTURE EVOLUTION in % 110 105 100 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Q32020 Q32021 Q32022 Q32023 Q32024 Q32025 Q32026 Q32027 Q32028 Q32029 Q32030 Q32031 Q32032 Q32033 Q32034 Q32035 Q32036 Hedge Ratio Target Hedge Ratio 44 Financial information SPREAD FINAL BUILDING RIGHTS FEE EVOLUTION OF THE FINAL BUILDING RIGHTS FEES RELATING TO THE INITIAL PORTFOLIO € 40,000,000 € 35,000,000 € 30,000,000 € 25,000,000 € 20,000,000 € 15,000,000 € 10,000,000 € 5,000,000 € 0 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042 2043 Cash in 2026 - 2043 45 Financial information KEY FIGURES NET ASSET VALUE "Excl. IAS 39: the variations of the hedging instruments are hypothetical and depend on the market interest rate: no realised losses/ gains. " IFRS 16 obliges to book leasings at nominal value of initial investment (€203m) which is lower than the fair value (€249m at 31/12/2018; €286m at 31/12/2019; €291m at 30/09/2020). Financial year closed on NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY IFRS NAV per share NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY, EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS' IFRS NAVPS excl. IAS 39: Net value per share excluding 'authorised hedging instruments' NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY, EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS' AND 'DEFERRED TAXES', INCLUDING FAIR VALUE OF LEASE RECEIVABLES (= EPRA NAV) IFRS NAVPS excl. IAS 39, IFRS 16 fair value: Net value per share excluding 'authorised hedging instruments' and 'deferred taxes', including fair value of lease receivables x €1,000 Consolidated Q3 2020 FY 2019 FY 2018 362,316 266,291 230,411 € 15.03 € 13.06 € 11.92 390,942 288,909 249,967 € 16.22 € 14.17 € 12.94 480,733 376,686 318,875 € 19.94 € 18.47 € 16.50 46 5. Care Property Invest The share www.carepropertyinvest.be 47 The share SOLID TRACK RECORD "Total return of the share (incl. reinvestment of dividends) since IPO: 1,043.92% " Annualised return on the share (including reinvestment of dividends) since IPO: 11% IPO on 7 February 1996 at EUR 5.95 (adjusted for stock split). Improved liquidity and rising share price since the capital increase of March 2015 and through the appointment of 2 liquidity providers, namely Bank Degroof Petercam and KBC Securities. As from 19 December 2016: inclusion share in the Euronext Brussels' BEL Mid Index. As from 1 November 2019: inclusion share in the Euronext Next 150 Index. As from December 2016: member of the EPRA organisation. 48 The share EVOLUTION STOCK PRICE AND EPRA NAV 35 30 27.65 25 19.94 20 15 10 5 0 FY2015 HY2016 FY2016 HY2017 FY2017 HY2018 FY2018 HY2019 FY2019 HY2020 Q32020 Stock price EPRA NAV 49 €700 €650 €600 €550 €500 €450 €400 €350 €300 €250 €200 €150 €100 €50 €0 The share MARKET CAPITALISATION SHARE Million € EVOLUTION MARKET CAPITALISATION 666,642,440 601,645,007 390,321,469 358,535,389 269,627,524 200,407,744 165,647,206 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q32020 Market cap increased with 302% compared to 31 December 2014 and 11% compared to 31 December 2019. 50 The share DIVIDENDS SHARE " €/share EVOLUTION OF THE GROSS DIVIDEND (IN €/SHARE) SINCE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING 0 1,0 92.0 96. 86.0 (3) )(54 0 The general meeting agreed 77. 73.0 .0 to pay out a gross 0,8 (1) 66.0 74 .0 dividend of € 0.77/ .0 48.0 52.0 50.0 47.0 49.0 51.0 51.0 53.0 55.0 61.0 63.0 .0 72.0 77.0 74.0 based on FY 2019 63.0 63.0 63.0 68.0 80 share for FY 2019 (2) 65 The gross dividend yield 0,6 amounts to 2.61% 34.037.0 34.0 30.0 30.030.0 35.035.0 39.0 41.041.0 46.0 47.0 48.0 49.0 49.0 55.0 51.0 51.0 51.0 51.0 figures. 0 39 0,4 . 32 29.0 " 0,2 Dividends are subject to 15% 0,0 WHT. 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q32020 2020 Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares by optional dividend Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares through a capital increase in 2015. Although the proceeds of the capital increase were used for new investments in the remaining months of 2015, the result only became apparent in 2016. Earnings per share rising, despite 2 capital increases totalling € 23 million (capital + share premium). Outlook Gross dividend (in €/share) - On 24 March 2014 a share split took place (1/1,000). Adjusted EPRA result (in €/share). Adjusted EPRA result (in €/share) as at 30 September 2020 Expected dividend. 51 The share SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE Share division 30 September 2020 25 June 2020 (3) 19 June 2020 (2) 15 January 2020 (1) 31 December 2019 on % proportion Number of % proportion Number of % proportion Number of % proportion Number of % proportion Number of vis-à-vis shares vis-à-vis shares vis-à-vis shares vis-à-vis shares vis-à-vis shares total (expressed total (expressed total (expressed total (expressed total (expressed capital in nominal capital in nominal capital in nominal capital in nominal capital in nominal value) value) value) value) value) ORDINARY SHARES 100.00% 24,109,156 100.00% 24,109,156 100.00% 21,917,335 100.00% 21,644,244 99.97% 20,039,088 0.00% 878 0.00% 878 0.00% 878 0.00% 878 0.03% 5,658 OWN SHARES 6.62% 1,596,204 6.46% 1,557,708 7.11% 1,557,708 12.08% 2,615,364 6.69% 1,364,988 Registered ordinary shares 93.38% 22,513,830 93.54% 22,552,326 92.89% 20,360,505 87.92% 19,029,758 93.31% 19,029,758 Dematerialised ordinary shares As at 30 September 2020, all shares are ordinary shares, the vast majority of which are dematerialised. The number of shares changed following a capital increase in kind for the purchase of the residential care centres with assisted living apartments 'La Reposée' and 'New Beaugency' , located in Mons and Bernissart respectively. To this end, 1,250,376 new shares were issued on 15 January 2020. The share capital as of this date amounts to €128,777,653.39 and is represented by a total number of voting securities of 21,645,122 ordinary fully paid-up shares, including 878 own shares. The number of shares changed as a result of the optional dividend Care Property Invest offered to its shareholders on 27 May 2020. The success rate was 52.22%, resulting in a strengthening of equity by €6,970,784.32, and the issue of 273,091 new ordinary shares at an issue price of €25.5255 per share. As a result, the share capital of Care Property Invest as of June 19, 2020 was represented by a total of 21,918,213 fully paid-up ordinary shares. The number of shares changed as a result ofa capital increase by means of an accelerated private placement with composition of an order book (accelerated bookbuild offering) with international institutional investors whereby they placed 2,191,821 new shares at an issue price of €27.25 per share. As a result, the number of outstanding shares of the Company increased from 21,918,213 to 24,110,034 ordinary shares. As of this date, the Company's share capital amounted to €143,442,647. 52 The share SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND COVID-19UPDATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019 On 14 October 2020, the Company published its first ever sustainability report for the 2019 financial year. The link to the full Sustainability Report can be found below: Sustainability Report in pdf The link to the summarized version of the Sustainability Report in English can be found below: Sustainability Report Highlights COVID-19 UPDATE For a permanent update on the impact of Covid-19 on the Company, we refer to the Covid-19 section on our website (http://carepropertyinvest.be/en/investments/covid-19/). 53 6. Care Property Invest Attachments www.carepropertyinvest.be Past Investments INVESTMENTS 2017 Moerbeke Herfstvrede Watermaal-BosvoordeLes Terrasses du Bois Libramont Beersel (Alsemberg) Seniorencampus Qaly@ Bois de Bernihè Beersel Capacity: 22 assisted living units. Conv. value: Approx. € 3.7m. Information Provisonal delivery: transaction: 23/2/2017. Rental income as from 1/4/2017. DBF-structure. Operator: PCSW Moerbeke (Local government). Agreement Leasehold agreement type: triple net with indexed canon. Capacity: RCC with 143 residential places and 34 assisted living units. Conv. value: Approx. €34m. Information Contribution in kind. transaction: Rental income as from 1/4/2017. Operator: Subsidiary of Armonea. Agreement Leasehold agreement type: double net with indexed canon. Capacity: RCC with 108 residential places and 18 assisted living units. Conv. value: Approx. €11.9m. Information Rental income transaction: as from 01/08/2017. Operator: Vulpia Wallonië. Agreement Leasehold agreement type: triple net with indexed canon. Capacity: RCC with 78 residential places and a short stay centre with 9 residential places. Conv. value: Approx. €16.7m. Information Rental income transaction: as from 03/10/2017. Operator: Qaly@Beersel BVBA. Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net with indexed rent. 55 Past Investments INVESTMENTS 2017 Meise (Wolvertem) Berchem Berchem Oase Residentie Moretus Park Kemmelberg Capacity: RCC with 80 Capacity: RCC with 150 Capacity: 31 assisted living units. residential places. residential places. Conv. value: Approx. €16.0m. Conv. value: Approx. €23.0m. Conv. value: Approx. €7.0m. Information Rental income Information Rental income Information Rental income transaction: as from 01/11/2017.. transaction: as from 29/12/2017. transaction: as from 29/12/2017. Operator: vzw Den Binner. Operator: Subsidiary of Armonea. Operator: Subsidiary of Armonea. Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net type: triple net type: triple net with indexed rent. with indexed rent. with indexed rent. 56 Past Investments INVESTMENTS 2018 Herenthout Brakel Koekelberg Hof Driane Residentie 't Neerhof Home Aldante Capacity: 22 assisted living units. Capacity: RCC with Capacity: RCC with 60 108 residential places. residential places. Conv. value: Approx. €3.6m. Conv. value: Approx. €14.8m. Conv. value: Approx. €3.5m. Information Provisional delivery; Information Rental income Information Rental income transaction: 20/2/2018. transaction: as from 3/4/2018. transaction: as from 3/4/2018. Rental income as from 1/3/2018. Operator: Vulpia Vlaanderen. Operator: Vulpia Brussel. Operator: PCSW Herenthout Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement (Local government).. Agreement Leasehold agreement type: triple net type: triple net with indexed rent. with indexed rent. type: triple net with indexed canon. 57 Past Investments INVESTMENTS 2018 Balen Meeuwen-Gruitrode Residentie De Anjers Residentie Ter Meeuwen Capacity: 62 assisted living units. Capacity: RCC with 81 residential places, 21 of which in rehab. centre and 20 assisted living units. Conv. value: Approx. €11.1m. Conv. value: Approx. €14.8m. Information Rental income as from Information Rental income transaction: 17/07/2018 transaction: as from 2/10/2018. Operator: Astor vzw. Operator: Armonea nv. Agreement LT rental agreement Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net type: triple net with indexed rent. with indexed rent. Zeist (NL) Villa Pavia Capacity: 16 care apartments. Conv. value: Approx. €5.0m. Information Rental income transaction: as from 12/12/2018. Operator: Valuas Zorggroep. Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net with indexed rent. Jette Wiart 126 Capacity: RCC with 132 residential places, 10 of which in rehab. centre. Conv. value: Approx. €19.6m. Information Rental income transaction: as from 19/12/2018. Operator: Wiart 126 bvba. Agreement LT rental agreement type: triple net with indexed rent. 58 Financial information KEY FIGURES P&L STATEMENT(1) "Increased operational result (11%) compared to 2019, net rental income increased through acquisitions. "Despite the financing of the investments with new debts, the financial cost remained under control. "The general meeting agreed to pay out a gross dividend of € 0.77/share for 2019 and CPI aims to increase this to € 0.80/ share for 2020. x €1,000 Period closed on 30 September 2020 2019 2018 Net rental result 26,560 21,892 18,642 Real estate operating result 26,560 21,892 18,642 General expenses of the Company -5,101 -3,707 -2,746 Other operating income and expenses 1,024 2,132 -360 Operating result before result on the portfolio 22,484 20,317 15,536 Changes in fair value of real estate investments (+/-) 1,160 3,958 1,394 Other result on portfolio (+/-) 0 -275 712 Operating result 23,644 24,001 17,641 Financial income 0 40 0 Net interest expenses -5,181 -4,645 -4,231 Other financial costs -389 -184 -96 Changes in fair value of financial instruments -5,611 -7,302 1,321 Financial result -11,180 -12,090 -3,006 Result before taxes 12,464 11,910 14,636 Taxes -229 455 1,380 Net result/Global result 12,235 12,365 16,015 The weighted average number of shares issues 22,769 20,391 19,323 Adjusted EPRA earnings 16,759 13,923 12,692 Adjusted EPRA earnings per share based on weighted average 0.74 0.68 0.66 outstanding shares (1) Current expression: Global result statement. 59 Horstebaan 3 2900 Schoten T 32 3 222 94 94 F 32 3 222 94 95 E info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be Attachments Original document

