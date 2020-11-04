Care Property Invest / : View presentation Q3 2020

until July 2016 - Company lawyer of Care Property Invest
"I believe our accelerated growth in portfolio size and total shareholder return is based on the scalability of our business and focus on adding economic value.
Filip Van Zeebroeck
CFO
2
TRACK RECORD
CEOCarePropertyInvest
CEO of Care Property Invest since September 2009
Director of Serviceflats Invest since
June 2003
General Manager Public Finance at KBC Bank from 1996 to 2009
Manager Marketing and Sales at Dexia from 1988 to 1996
Sales Manager at Mercator Verzekeringen from 1977 to 1988
"I strongly believe in a thriving future for this Company, as we go beyond investing, by trying to assume the role of innovator in the field of health care real estate.
Peter Van Heukelom
CEO
3
TRACK RECORD
COOCarePropertyInvest
ƒ COO of Care Property Invest since July 2016
ƒ until July 2016 - Investment Manager at Care Property Invest
until May 2014 - Health care consultant
"We are currently looking into a number of new target markets as a number of European countries are facing the same demographical evolution. Together with the 25 years of experience we've built up, we can help public and private healthcare operators tackle the challenges they are facing.
Valérie Jonkers
COO
4
Agenda
AGENDA
1. Serviceflats Invest
A solid foundation
2. Care Property Invest
The new business model
3. Care Property Invest
Investments and pipeline
4. Care Property Invest
Financial information
5. Care Property Invest
The share
6. Care Property Invest
Attachments
5
KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
5.
Experienced management
team
Management committee with a varied background in finance and real estate.
Valuable experience in the niche market of service flats through the realization of 1,988 service flats.
6.
Favorable market dynamics
Ageing population causes rising demand
1.
High visibilty/solid existing
cashflows
Long duration of lease contracts with adjusted debt maturities at a fixed interest rate(1).
Annually indexed triple net contracts, no vacancy risk and
strong solvency profile of the
tenants.
4.
3.
2.
Strong track record
Attractive
perfect placement to seize
CPI share
dividend yield
new growth opportunities
First listed Belgian RECC in 1995.
Gross dividend yield of 2.61% (2).
Solid relationship with the local
governments (OCMW/CPAS).
Market with a favourable demographic evolution.
The average remaining term of the contracts is 16.75 years on 30 September 2020.
Based on the share price on 31 December 2019 and the payed dividend for the 2019 financial year of €0.77 per share, which corresponds to a pay-out ratio of 83.94% as compared to adjusted EPRA earnings per share of €0.9173. Dividends are subject to the decision of the annual general meeting of shareholders and must comply with Article 13 of the Belgian Royal Decree concerning RRECs and Article 7:212 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA).
6
1. Serviceflats Invest
A solid foundation
7
Serviceflats Invest
OVER 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
Serviceflats Invest:
RREC - BE-REITfounded in October 1995
Initiative of the Flemish government
Building and financing of 2,000 qualitative and affordable service flats targeted at 75+ year-olds (assisted living units) in Flanders and Brussels
Cooperation with:
Public Centres for Social Welfare (Local governments) and municipalities
Non Profit Organisations ('Caritatieve VZWs'/ASBL caritative or 'NPOs') (1)
Subsidised structure by the Flemish government
Realised (2):
1,988 assisted living units built on 76 sites in Flanders Investments of €165.9m(3) generating a rental income of €14.51m (for the full financial year 2020).
Part of Zorgnet Vlaanderen, structure with a Catholic background.
As of 31 December 2016.
Sum of receivables financial lease (€156.52m) and trade payables related to fixed assets (real estate a.o.) (€9.41m) (30/09/2020).
8
Client:
Local government(3)
Retains freehold of land
(ex. buildings)
Serviceflats Invest
PROJECT STRUCTURE
Design - Build - Finance structure
general
contractor/
N V • O P E N B A R E B E VA K N A A R B E L G I S C H R E C H T
Architect
Developer
Financier
Owner building and its
Building right(1)
freehold footprint
min. 32 years
years
triple net
Leasehold
building(2)
27
Canon
min.
(1) Recht van opstal/droit de superficie.
Erfpacht/droit d'emphythéose.
Same structure applies for NPOs.
Average remaining term of the finance leases at 30 September 2020 was 14.38 years.
Structure:
Local governments receive a yearly subsidy from the Flemish government per service
flat.
Upon termination of the building right period, ownership right of the building automatically gets transferred back to the local government.
SFI is not responsible for maintenance or renting: economical occupancy rate of 100%.
Structure subsidised by the Flemish
Government
"Triple net leasehold contracts
with 100% investment repayment at end of
leasehold.
9
Serviceflats Invest
LOW-RISK HIGH VISIBILITY
Due to solvency profile of tenants(1)
NPO (5%)
Local government(95%)
Contracts backed by a mortgage mandate on the properties.
Guaranteed by the municipalities.
In case of default by the local government, Serviceflats Invest is entitled to a claim on the government fund (dotation from the Flemish government - rated AA2/AA).
Subsidy stream on blocked account used to partially reimburse Serviceflats Invest at end of building right(2).
Distribution based on the rental income on 30 September 2020 for the Serviceflats Invest portfolio (initial portfolio only).
€1,140.43 since 2008 per flat per year of the Flemish Government
Also development and acquisition of healthcare properties (Care decree of Flanders) and residential solutions for people with disabilities
Nursing homes, short-stay centers, ....
Service flats (groups of assisted living residences)
Local service centres
Protected or assisted living facilities
Outside Flanders (EEA) same scope in accordance with local regulations
New assets are not subsidised anymore
Local governments and NPOs + private market
12
The business model
UNIQUE COMBINATION PUBLIC AND PRIVATE MARKET
SPLIT IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES VS FINANCE LEASES
EVOLUTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TOTAL PORTFOLIO
AT FAIR VALUE (AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020)
Million €
900
800
700
600
36%
500
400
64%
Finance leases (IFRS 16)
300
Investment properties (IAS 40)
200
100
0
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 Q32020
ACCELERATING GROWTH OF FAIR VALUE
OF PORTFOLIO OVER RECENT YEARS
900
Million €
800
700
513.15
600
357.24
(64%)
500
271.43
(55%)
400
201.66
(52%)
300
85.04
(46%)
49.96
286.71
290.73
200
2.25
(26%)
249.14
(18%)
245.29
232.20
(45%)
(36%)
163.85
(1%)
100
221.89
(74%)
(74%)
(48%)
(100%)
217.19
(74%)
0
(99%)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q32020
13
The business model
GEOGRAPHICAL
DISTRIBUTION PROJECTS
DISTRIBUTION
BY AGE OF THE BUILDINGS
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF THE
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF THE
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
FINANCE LEASES
NUMBER OF PROJECTS
NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS
IN OPERATION
IN OPERATION
120 acquired projects(1) in portfolio
Number of projects with 1st use
as at 30 September 2020
4%
3% 1%
3%
Flemish Region (BE)
8%
12%
8%
Walloon Region (BE)
12%
Brussels-Capital Region
69%
80%
(BE) (2)
The Netherlands (NL) (3)
30 September 2020
Spain (ES) (4)
30 September 2020
Care Property Invest has 3 projects under suspensory conditions in its portfolio on 30 September 2020, being the residential care complex for persons with disabilities 'La Lucine' in Stembert (signed on 19 March 2020), the residential care center 'Dungelhoeff' in Lier (signed on 17 June 2020) and the residential care center 'Emera Mostoles' in Mostoles (Spain) (signed on 22 June 2020). Including these care complexes, there are in total 123 projects in the Company's portfolio, of which 120 are effectively acquired on 30 September 2020.
On 30 September 2020, the investment property 'Nuance' in Vorst is still under development. The building was already operational on 13 January 2020, but the provisional delivery has yet to take place.
On 30 September 2020 the investment properties 'De Orangerie' in Nijmegen (NL), 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' in Tilburg (NL), 'Sterrenwacht' in Middelburg (NL), 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (NL), 'St. Josephkerk' in Hillegom and 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (NL) are still under development.
On 30 September 2020 the investment property ''Emera Carabanchel' in Carabanchel (ES) is still under development.
4%
6%
1%
<1 year ago
21%
1 to 5 years ago
26%
46%
5 to 10 years ago
29%
> 10 years ago
67%
30 September 2020
30 September 2020
14
The business model
DISTRIBUTION PROJECTS O.B.V. BASED ON TYPE OF PROJECTS
DISTRIBUTION TYPE OF PROJECTS BASED ON NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS
2%
Residential complexes for people
with disabilities
54%
Assisted living apartments
44%
Residential care centers
30 September 2020
15
The business model
DISTRIBUTION OPERATORS
Operator base with proven track record
Distribution based on rental income received per operator
3%2%2%
1%
Belgium
The Netherlands
2%
1%
5%
4%
Anima Care (1)
Valuas Zorggroep
5%
4%
Armonea
Ontzorgd Wonen
5%
My Assist
Groep (1)
8%
41%
Korian Holding
Charitable NPOs (vzw/ASBL)
8%
Nederland B.V.
39%
PCSW (OCMW/ CPAS)
De Gouden Leeuw
11%
12%
Orelia Group
Groep(1)
16%
Qaly@Beersel
12%
Senior Living Group
Vulpia Care Group
30 September 2020
Résidence du Lac SA
30 September 2019
For the following operators, the share of rental income was less than 1% on 30 September 2019: Ontzorgd Wonen Groep, De Gouden Leeuw Groep and
Anima Care.
16
The business model
MACRO TREND - AGEING POPULATION, RISING DEMAND
EVOLUTION DEMOGRAPHICS
84+
EVOLUTION DEMOGRAPHICS
85+
BELGIAN POPULATION (1)
67-84
DUTCH POPULATION (1)
65-85
0-66
0-65
100
+168%
100
+206%
+38%
+63%
80
80
60
60
40
40
20
20
0
0
2020
2030
2040
2050
2060
2017
2020
2030
2040
2050
2060
2070
2018
PROJECTED
75%
PROJECTED GROWTH
GROWING DEMAND
GROWTH
Housing of seniors in the social
OF HOUSES ARE
total Dutch population of
(housing corporations and foun-
total Belgian population of
UNSUITABLE
+7%
dations) and private sector
+15%
for people with limited mobility
Based on data from the Belgian Federal Planning Bureau - Report on Demographic Prospects 2017-2070.
(1) Based on the following data source: "Prognose intervallen van de bevolking; leeftijdsgroep, 2018-2060", CBS - 19 December 2017
17
The business model
MACRO TREND - AGEING POPULATION, RISING DEMAND
DEMOGRAPHIC EVOLUTION
SPANISH POPULATION (1)
100
80+
+157%
67-84
80
+27%
0-66
EXPECTED GROWTH
total Spanish population of
60
+5%
40
+175% in age
category. 80+
20
+27% in age
category 67-80+
0
2019
2020
2030
2040
2050
2060
2070
2080
2090
2100
Based on data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), http://stats.oecd.org
EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (in%)
15.09
7.20
EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (in%)
15.09
7.20
Period closed on
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) (in €/share)
19.94
18.47
EPRA Tripple Net Asset Vallue (NNNAV) (in €/share)
17.20
15.94
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) (in €/share) (3)
18.10
16.77
EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) (in €/share) (3)
17.46
16.25
EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) (in €/share) (3)
17.20
15.94
EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) (in%)
5.15
5.15
EPRA Adjusted NIY (in%)
5.17
5.20
EPRA Vacancy rate (in %) (2)
0.00
0.00
(1) The calculation of the adjusted EPRA earnings takes into account the correction of a number of company-specificnon-cash items and corresponds with the distributable result.
(2) Care Property Invest only runs a vacancy risk for the 'Tilia' project in Gullegem. For the projects of the initial investment programme, the risk is transferred to the counterparty and the Company receives the ground rent, regardless of the occurrence of a certain vacancy. Also for the new projects, the Company tries to transfer all or a large part of this risk to the counterparty. On 30 September 2020, there is only one vacant room for the 'Tilia' project.
(3) New EPRA performance indicators which will replace the EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV.
34
"Increased adjusted- EPRA earnings (20.37%) compared to 2019,
net rental income increased through acquisitions.
"Despite the financing of the investments with new debts, the financial cost remained under control.
"The general meeting agreed to pay out a gross dividend of €0.77/share for 2019 and CPI aims to increase this to €0.80/share for 2020.
Financial information
KEY FIGURES P&L STATEMENT(1)
x €1,000
Period closed on 30 September
2020
Var%
2019
Var%
2018
Net rental result
26,560
21.32%
21,892
17.44%
18,642
Real estate operating result
26,560
21.32%
21,892
17.44%
18,642
General expenses and other operating result (cash)
-4,003
-10.09%
-3,636
-21.07%
-3,003
Operating cash result
22,557
23.56%
18,256
16.74%
15,638
Financial income
0
40
0
Financial expenses
-5,570
-15.35%
-4,828
-11.60%
-4,327
Financial result excl. changes in fair value of financial
-5,570
-16.32%
-4,788
-10.68%
-4,326
instruments
Adjusted EPRA earnings before taxes
16,988
26.14%
13,468
19.06%
11,312
Taxes
-229
455
1,380
Adjusted EPRA earnings
16,759
20.37%
13,923
9.70%
12,692
The weighted average number of shares issued
22,769
20,391
19,323
Adjusted EPRA earnings per share based on weighted
0.74
0.68
0.66
average outstanding shares
Adjusted EPRA earnings
16,759
13,923
12,692
Profit- or loss margin on projects attributed to the period
85
2,193
-10
Depreciation and (reversal of) amortisation
-158
-132
-93
Other result on portfolio
0
-275
712
EPRA earnings
16,685
15,709
13,301
Changes in fair value of real estate investments (+/-)
1,160
3,958
1,394
Changes in fair value of financial instruments (+/-)
-5,611
-7,302
1,321
Net result / Global result
12,235
12,365
16,015
(1) Current expression: Global result statement.
35
Financial information
KEY FIGURES BALANCE SHEET (1)
FINANCE LEASES AT FAIR VALUE
x €1,000
Consolidated
Q3 2020
FY 2019
FY 2018
Financial lease receivables and trade receivables
290,724
286,714
249,138
Investment properties
513,315
357,246
271,431
Other assets included in debt ratio
6,468
13,348
13,058
Cash & cash equivalents
18,994
3,347
2,746
Total assets
829,502
660,656
536,374
Equity
362,316
266,291
230,411
Revaluation surplus financial lease receivables
87,354
87,777
62,736
Debt & liabilities included in the debt ratio
346,834
282,328
216,431
Other liabilities
32,998
24,259
26,796
Total equity and liabilities
829,502
660,656
536,374
Debt ratio
41.81%
42.76%
40.35%
This balance sheet has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS standards. Modified items are highlighted.
36
Financial information
KEY FIGURES BALANCE SHEET
"Growth in 2020 is
noticeable by the rise in property investments compared to FY 2019.
"Increase in finance leases thanks to inclusion of the delivery of the 'Assistentiewoningen De Stille Meers' project in Middelkerke.
"The weighted average interest rate stays low at 2.13% per 30 September 2020.
Financial year ended
Receivables financial leases
Trade payables related to fixed assets
Investment properties
Other assets included in debt ratio
Cash & cash equivalents
TOTAL ASSETS
Equity
Financial debt & liabilities included in debt ratio Other liabilities not included in debt ratio
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Debt ratio
Weighted average interest rate
x €1,000
Consolidated
Q3 2020
FY 2019
FY 2018
187,497
183,843
173,161
15,874
15,095
13,241
513,315
357,246
271,431
6,468
13,348
13,058
18,994
3,347
2,746
742,148
572,878
473,637
362,316
266,291
230,411
346,834
282,328
216,431
32,998
24,259
26,796
742,148
572,878
473,637
46.73%
49.32%
45.70%
2.13%
2.35%
2.90%
37
Financial information
DEBT RATIO
55
50.41%
50.56%
49.92%
45.80%
49.32%
46.73%
45.70%
50
45
35.39%
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q32020
38
Financial information
WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATE
5,0
4,8
4,17%
4,17%
4,17%
4,6
4,01%
4,4
3,76%
4,2
4,0
3,8
3,6
3,4
2,90%
3,2
3,0
2,35%
2,8
2,6
2,13%
2,4
2,2
2,0
1,8
1,6
1,4
1,2
1,0
0,8
0,6
0,4
0,2
0,0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2020
39
Financial information
NET FINANCIAL DEBT / EBITDA AND INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO
12
11
9,7
10,3
10
8,9
9
8
6,9
7
Interest Coverage Ratio
6
Net Financial Debt / EBITDA
4,1
4,2
4,3
5
3,8
4
2,7
3
2
1
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q32020
Interest Coverage Ratio : This is the operating result before the result on portfolio divided by the interest charges paid.
40
Financial information
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS
DEBT STRUCTURE
31%
39%
Commercial paper
54%
Bonds
63%
Credits
6%
7%
30 September 2020
31 December 2019
41
Financial information
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS
DEBT MATURITY
150000
120000
90000
60000
30000
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Undrawn credit lines Bonds Commercial paper Credits
110,000
55,000
5,000
5,000
1,500
1,500
7,500
500
90,500
13,000
30,781
3,150
3,221
28,262
23,314
3,423
4,314
19,638
11,214
10,831
11,329
10,648
11,636
7,456
11,252
4,660
18,236
42
Financial information
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS
DEBT RATIO
Debt ratio of 46.73% gives margin:
Up to 60%: for €246 million.
Up to 65%: for €387 million.
Committed developments as at 30 September 2020: for €37.1 million
(Vorst, Nijmegen, Tilburg, Middelburg, Zeist, Hillegom, Zutphen and Carabanchel)
Room for a debt ratio of60%, taking into account the committed developments: €208.9 million
Decrease cashposition in Q4/2020 (until € 5 million): -€14 million
Room for a debt ratio of60%, taking into account the committed developments and decrease of the cashposition:
€222.9 million
43
Financial information
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS
HEDGE RATIO - FUTURE EVOLUTION
in %
110
105
100
95
90
85
80
75
70
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
Q32020
Q32021
Q32022
Q32023
Q32024
Q32025
Q32026
Q32027
Q32028
Q32029
Q32030
Q32031
Q32032
Q32033
Q32034
Q32035
Q32036
Hedge Ratio Target Hedge Ratio
44
Financial information
SPREAD FINAL BUILDING RIGHTS FEE
EVOLUTION OF THE FINAL BUILDING RIGHTS FEES RELATING TO THE INITIAL PORTFOLIO
€ 40,000,000
€ 35,000,000
€ 30,000,000
€ 25,000,000
€ 20,000,000
€ 15,000,000
€ 10,000,000
€ 5,000,000
€ 0
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
Cash in 2026 - 2043
45
Financial information
KEY FIGURES NET ASSET VALUE
"Excl. IAS 39: the variations of the hedging instruments arehypothetical and dependon the market interest rate: no realised losses/ gains.
"
IFRS 16 obliges to book leasings at nominal value of initial investment (€203m) which is lower
than the fair value
(€249m at 31/12/2018; €286m at 31/12/2019; €291m at 30/09/2020).
Financial year closed on
NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY
IFRS NAV per share
NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY, EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS'
IFRS NAVPS excl. IAS 39: Net value per share excluding 'authorised hedging instruments'
NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY, EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS' AND 'DEFERRED TAXES',
INCLUDING FAIR VALUE OF LEASE RECEIVABLES (= EPRA NAV)
IFRS NAVPS excl. IAS 39, IFRS 16 fair value:
Net value per share excluding 'authorised hedging instruments' and 'deferred taxes', including fair value of lease receivables
Market cap increased with 302% compared to 31 December 2014 and 11% compared to 31 December 2019.
50
The share
DIVIDENDS SHARE
"
€/share
EVOLUTION OF THE GROSS DIVIDEND (IN €/SHARE) SINCE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
0
1,0
92.0
96.
86.0
(3)
)(54
0
The general
meeting agreed
77.
73.0
.0
to pay out a gross
0,8
(1)
66.0
74
.0
dividend of € 0.77/
.0
48.0
52.0
50.0
47.0
49.0
51.0
51.0
53.0
55.0
61.0
63.0
.0
72.0
77.0
74.0
based on FY 2019
63.0
63.0
63.0
68.0
80
share for FY 2019
(2)
65
The gross
dividend yield
0,6
amounts to 2.61%
34.037.0
34.0
30.0
30.030.0
35.035.0
39.0
41.041.0
46.0
47.0
48.0
49.0
49.0
55.0
51.0
51.0
51.0
51.0
figures.
0
39
0,4
.
32
29.0
"
0,2
Dividends are
subject to 15%
0,0
WHT.
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q32020
2020
Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares by optional dividend
Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares through a capital increase in 2015. Although the proceeds of the capital increase were used for new investments in the remaining months of 2015, the result only became apparent in 2016.
Earnings per share rising, despite 2 capital increases totalling € 23 million (capital + share premium).
Outlook
Gross dividend (in €/share) - On 24 March 2014 a share split took place (1/1,000).
Adjusted EPRA result (in €/share).
Adjusted EPRA result (in €/share) as at 30 September 2020
Expected dividend.
51
The share
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
Share division
30 September 2020
25 June 2020 (3)
19 June 2020 (2)
15 January 2020 (1)
31 December 2019
on
% proportion
Number of
% proportion
Number of
% proportion
Number of
% proportion
Number of
% proportion
Number of
vis-à-vis
shares
vis-à-vis
shares
vis-à-vis
shares
vis-à-vis
shares
vis-à-vis
shares
total
(expressed
total
(expressed
total
(expressed
total
(expressed
total
(expressed
capital
in nominal
capital
in nominal
capital
in nominal
capital
in nominal
capital
in nominal
value)
value)
value)
value)
value)
ORDINARY SHARES
100.00%
24,109,156
100.00%
24,109,156
100.00%
21,917,335
100.00%
21,644,244
99.97%
20,039,088
0.00%
878
0.00%
878
0.00%
878
0.00%
878
0.03%
5,658
OWN SHARES
6.62%
1,596,204
6.46%
1,557,708
7.11%
1,557,708
12.08%
2,615,364
6.69%
1,364,988
Registered ordinary
shares
93.38%
22,513,830
93.54%
22,552,326
92.89%
20,360,505
87.92%
19,029,758
93.31%
19,029,758
Dematerialised
ordinary shares
As at 30 September 2020, all shares are ordinary shares, the vast majority of which are dematerialised.
The number of shares changed following a capital increase in kind for the purchase of the residential care centres with assisted living apartments 'La Reposée' and 'New Beaugency' , located in Mons and Bernissart respectively. To this end, 1,250,376 new shares were issued on 15 January 2020. The share capital as of this date amounts to €128,777,653.39 and is represented by a total number of voting securities of 21,645,122 ordinary fully paid-up shares, including 878 own shares.
The number of shares changed as a result of the optional dividend Care Property Invest offered to its shareholders on 27 May 2020. The success rate was 52.22%, resulting in a strengthening of equity by €6,970,784.32, and the issue of 273,091 new ordinary shares at an issue price of €25.5255 per share. As a result, the share capital of Care Property Invest as of June 19, 2020 was represented by a total of 21,918,213 fully paid-up ordinary shares.
The number of shares changed as a result ofa capital increase by means of an accelerated private placement with composition of an order book (accelerated bookbuild offering) with international institutional investors whereby they placed 2,191,821 new shares at an issue price of €27.25 per share. As a result, the number of outstanding shares of the Company increased from 21,918,213 to 24,110,034 ordinary shares. As of this date, the Company's share capital amounted to €143,442,647.
52
The share
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND COVID-19UPDATE
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019
On 14 October 2020, the Company published its first ever sustainability report for the 2019 financial year.
The link to the full Sustainability Report can be found below:
