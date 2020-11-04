Log in
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
date 2020-11-04
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/04 08:47:07 am
27.15 EUR   +2.45%
08:36aCARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Bekijk presentatie Q3 2020
PU
08:31aCARE PROPERTY INVEST / : View presentation Q3 2020
PU
09/01CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA : Half-year report
CO
Care Property Invest / : View presentation Q3 2020
11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

TRACK RECORD

CFOCarePropertyInvest

  • CFO of Care Property Invest since July 2016
  • until July 2016 - Company lawyer of Care Property Invest

"I believe our accelerated growth in portfolio size and total shareholder return is based on the scalability of our business and focus on adding economic value.

Filip Van Zeebroeck

CFO

Contact

/FilipVanZeebroeck

filip.vanzeebroeck@carepropertyinvest.be

00 32 (0) 3 222 94 94

2

TRACK RECORD

CEOCarePropertyInvest

  • CEO of Care Property Invest since September 2009
  • Director of Serviceflats Invest since
    June 2003
  • General Manager Public Finance at KBC Bank from 1996 to 2009
  • Manager Marketing and Sales at Dexia from 1988 to 1996
  • Sales Manager at Mercator Verzekeringen from 1977 to 1988

"I strongly believe in a thriving future for this Company, as we go beyond investing, by trying to assume the role of innovator in the field of health care real estate.

Peter Van Heukelom

CEO

Contact

/PeterVanHeukelom

peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.be

00 32 (0) 3 222 94 94

3

TRACK RECORD

COOCarePropertyInvest

ƒ COO of Care Property Invest since July 2016

ƒ until July 2016 - Investment Manager at Care Property Invest

  • until May 2014 - Health care consultant

Contact

"We are currently looking into a number of new target markets as a number of European countries are facing the same demographical evolution. Together with the 25 years of experience we've built up, we can help public and private healthcare operators tackle the challenges they are facing.

Valérie Jonkers

COO

/valérie-jonkers

valérie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.be

00 32 (0) 3 222 94 94

4

Agenda

AGENDA

1. Serviceflats Invest

A solid foundation

2. Care Property Invest

The new business model

3. Care Property Invest

Investments and pipeline

4. Care Property Invest

Financial information

5. Care Property Invest

The share

6. Care Property Invest

Attachments

5

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

5.

Experienced management

team

Management committee with a varied background in finance and real estate.

Valuable experience in the niche market of service flats through the realization of 1,988 service flats.

6.

Favorable market dynamics

Ageing population causes rising demand

1.

High visibilty/solid existing

cashflows

Long duration of lease contracts with adjusted debt maturities at a fixed interest rate (1).

Annually indexed triple net contracts, no vacancy risk and

strong solvency profile of the

tenants.

4.

3.

2.

Strong track record

Attractive

perfect placement to seize

CPI share

dividend yield

new growth opportunities

First listed Belgian RECC in 1995.

Gross dividend yield of 2.61% (2).

Solid relationship with the local

governments (OCMW/CPAS).

Market with a favourable demographic evolution.

  1. The average remaining term of the contracts is 16.75 years on 30 September 2020.
  2. Based on the share price on 31 December 2019 and the payed dividend for the 2019 financial year of €0.77 per share, which corresponds to a pay-out ratio of 83.94% as compared to adjusted EPRA earnings per share of €0.9173. Dividends are subject to the decision of the annual general meeting of shareholders and must comply with Article 13 of the Belgian Royal Decree concerning RRECs and Article 7:212 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations (BCCA).

6

1. Serviceflats Invest

A solid foundation

7

Serviceflats Invest

OVER 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

Serviceflats Invest:

RREC - BE-REITfounded in October 1995

Initiative of the Flemish government

Building and financing of 2,000 qualitative and affordable service flats targeted at 75+ year-olds (assisted living units) in Flanders and Brussels

Cooperation with:

Public Centres for Social Welfare (Local governments) and municipalities

Non Profit Organisations ('Caritatieve VZWs'/ASBL caritative or 'NPOs') (1)

Subsidised structure by the Flemish government

Realised (2):

1,988 assisted living units built on 76 sites in Flanders Investments of €165.9m(3) generating a rental income of €14.51m (for the full financial year 2020).

  1. Part of Zorgnet Vlaanderen, structure with a Catholic background.
  2. As of 31 December 2016.
  3. Sum of receivables financial lease (€156.52m) and trade payables related to fixed assets (real estate a.o.) (€9.41m) (30/09/2020).

8

Client:
Local government(3)
Retains freehold of land
(ex. buildings)

Serviceflats Invest

PROJECT STRUCTURE

Design - Build - Finance structure

general

contractor/

N V • O P E N B A R E B E VA K N A A R B E L G I S C H R E C H T

Architect

Developer

Financier

Owner building and its

Building right(1)

freehold footprint

min. 32 years

years

triple net

Leasehold

building(2)

27

Canon

min.

(1) Recht van opstal/droit de superficie.

  1. Erfpacht/droit d'emphythéose.
  2. Same structure applies for NPOs.
  3. Average remaining term of the finance leases at 30 September 2020 was 14.38 years.

Structure:

Local governments receive a yearly subsidy from the Flemish government per service

flat.

Upon termination of the building right period, ownership right of the building automatically gets transferred back to the local government.

SFI is not responsible for maintenance or renting: economical occupancy rate of 100%.

Structure subsidised by the Flemish

Government

"Triple net leasehold contracts

with 100% investment repayment at end of

leasehold.

9

Serviceflats Invest

LOW-RISK HIGH VISIBILITY

  1. Due to solvency profile of tenants(1)

NPO (5%)

Local government(95%)

Contracts backed by a mortgage mandate on the properties.

Guaranteed by the municipalities.

In case of default by the local government, Serviceflats Invest is entitled to a claim on the government fund (dotation from the Flemish government - rated AA2/AA).

Subsidy stream on blocked account used to partially reimburse Serviceflats Invest at end of building right(2).

  1. Distribution based on the rental income on 30 September 2020 for the Serviceflats Invest portfolio (initial portfolio only).
  2. €1,140.43 since 2008 per flat per year of the Flemish Government

10

2. Care Property Invest

The new business model

The business model

BUSINESS MODEL-ASFROM 2015

Service flats only

(« closed investment program »)

Flanders and Brussels

Fixed subsidised structure

Local governments and NPOs

Also development and acquisition of healthcare properties (Care decree of Flanders) and residential solutions for people with disabilities

Nursing homes, short-stay centers, ....

Service flats (groups of assisted living residences)

Local service centres

Protected or assisted living facilities

Outside Flanders (EEA) same scope in accordance with local regulations

New assets are not subsidised anymore

Local governments and NPOs + private market

12

The business model

UNIQUE COMBINATION PUBLIC AND PRIVATE MARKET

SPLIT IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES VS FINANCE LEASES

EVOLUTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TOTAL PORTFOLIO

AT FAIR VALUE (AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020)

Million €

900

800

700

600

36%

500

400

64%

Finance leases (IFRS 16)

300

Investment properties (IAS 40)

200

100

0

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 Q32020

ACCELERATING GROWTH OF FAIR VALUE

OF PORTFOLIO OVER RECENT YEARS

900

Million €

800

700

513.15

600

357.24

(64%)

500

271.43

(55%)

400

201.66

(52%)

300

85.04

(46%)

49.96

286.71

290.73

200

2.25

(26%)

249.14

(18%)

245.29

232.20

(45%)

(36%)

163.85

(1%)

100

221.89

(74%)

(74%)

(48%)

(100%)

217.19

(74%)

0

(99%)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q32020

13

The business model

GEOGRAPHICAL

DISTRIBUTION PROJECTS

DISTRIBUTION

BY AGE OF THE BUILDINGS

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF THE

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF THE

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

FINANCE LEASES

NUMBER OF PROJECTS

NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS

IN OPERATION

IN OPERATION

120 acquired projects(1) in portfolio

Number of projects with 1st use

as at 30 September 2020

4%

3% 1%

3%

Flemish Region (BE)

8%

12%

8%

Walloon Region (BE)

12%

Brussels-Capital Region

69%

80%

(BE) (2)

The Netherlands (NL) (3)

30 September 2020

Spain (ES) (4)

30 September 2020

  1. Care Property Invest has 3 projects under suspensory conditions in its portfolio on 30 September 2020, being the residential care complex for persons with disabilities 'La Lucine' in Stembert (signed on 19 March 2020), the residential care center 'Dungelhoeff' in Lier (signed on 17 June 2020) and the residential care center 'Emera Mostoles' in Mostoles (Spain) (signed on 22 June 2020). Including these care complexes, there are in total 123 projects in the Company's portfolio, of which 120 are effectively acquired on 30 September 2020.
  2. On 30 September 2020, the investment property 'Nuance' in Vorst is still under development. The building was already operational on 13 January 2020, but the provisional delivery has yet to take place.
  3. On 30 September 2020 the investment properties 'De Orangerie' in Nijmegen (NL), 'Margaritha Maria Kerk' in Tilburg (NL), 'Sterrenwacht' in Middelburg (NL), 'Villa Wulperhorst' in Zeist (NL), 'St. Josephkerk' in Hillegom and 'De Gouden Leeuw' in Zutphen (NL) are still under development.
  4. On 30 September 2020 the investment property ''Emera Carabanchel' in Carabanchel (ES) is still under development.

4%

6%

1%

<1 year ago

21%

1 to 5 years ago

26%

46%

5 to 10 years ago

29%

> 10 years ago

67%

30 September 2020

30 September 2020

14

The business model

DISTRIBUTION PROJECTS O.B.V. BASED ON TYPE OF PROJECTS

DISTRIBUTION TYPE OF PROJECTS BASED ON NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS

2%

Residential complexes for people

with disabilities

54%

Assisted living apartments

44%

Residential care centers

30 September 2020

15

The business model

DISTRIBUTION OPERATORS

Operator base with proven track record

Distribution based on rental income received per operator

3%2%2%

1%

Belgium

The Netherlands

2%

1%

5%

4%

Anima Care (1)

Valuas Zorggroep

5%

4%

Armonea

Ontzorgd Wonen

5%

My Assist

Groep (1)

8%

41%

Korian Holding

Charitable NPOs (vzw/ASBL)

8%

Nederland B.V.

39%

PCSW (OCMW/ CPAS)

De Gouden Leeuw

11%

12%

Orelia Group

Groep(1)

16%

Qaly@Beersel

12%

Senior Living Group

Vulpia Care Group

30 September 2020

Résidence du Lac SA

30 September 2019

  1. For the following operators, the share of rental income was less than 1% on 30 September 2019: Ontzorgd Wonen Groep, De Gouden Leeuw Groep and
    Anima Care.

16

The business model

MACRO TREND - AGEING POPULATION, RISING DEMAND

EVOLUTION DEMOGRAPHICS

84+

EVOLUTION DEMOGRAPHICS

85+

BELGIAN POPULATION (1)

67-84

DUTCH POPULATION (1)

65-85

0-66

0-65

100

+168%

100

+206%

+38%

+63%

80

80

60

60

40

40

20

20

0

0

2020

2030

2040

2050

2060

2017

2020

2030

2040

2050

2060

2070

2018

PROJECTED

75%

PROJECTED GROWTH

GROWING DEMAND

GROWTH

Housing of seniors in the social

OF HOUSES ARE

total Dutch population of

(housing corporations and foun-

total Belgian population of

UNSUITABLE

+7%

dations) and private sector

+15%

for people with limited mobility

  1. Based on data from the Belgian Federal Planning Bureau - Report on Demographic Prospects 2017-2070.

(1) Based on the following data source: "Prognose intervallen van de bevolking; leeftijdsgroep, 2018-2060", CBS - 19 December 2017

17

The business model

MACRO TREND - AGEING POPULATION, RISING DEMAND

DEMOGRAPHIC EVOLUTION

SPANISH POPULATION (1)

100

80+

+157%

67-84

80

+27%

0-66

EXPECTED GROWTH

total Spanish population of

60

+5%

40

+175% in age

category. 80+

20

+27% in age

category 67-80+

0

2019

2020

2030

2040

2050

2060

2070

2080

2090

2100

  1. Based on data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), http://stats.oecd.org

18

The business model

BUSINESS MODEL PRIVATE & PUBLIC MARKET

PRIVATE MARKET (INVESTMENT PROPERTIES)

Needs care

operator

•Development

•Financing

•Purchase

Real estate

•Renovation

existing

Real estate

General

contractor/

Architect

Rental fee

Tripe net LT

Acquisition CPI land

rental agreement

min. 20 years

and buildings

min.20 years

Private

operator

(Client)

PUBLIC MARKET (FIN. LEASES)

Needs care

operator

•Development

•Financing

Real estate•Purchase

•Renovation existing Real estate

General

contractor/

Architect

Leasehold of

Triple net canon

Building rights for CPI

building

min.27 years

min. 27 years

min. 30 years

Local

Government

(Client)

19

3. Care Property Invest

Investments and pipeline

2012

Investments and pipeline

2013

Amendments to the Articles of Association to expand the objective.

2014

Serviceflats Invest becomes Care Property Invest. Share split 1: 1,000

Capital increase within the framework of an interim dividend. Recognition as a Regulated Real Estate Company (RREC).

Investment program 2,000 service flats nearly completed.

Decision to amend the Articles of Association for the re-start of

Serviceflats Invest. History

2017

Capital increase in kind

15 March 2017

Total amount of capital increase: €33,563,407.

  • 1,844,160 new ordinary shares were issued.
  • Issue price per share on 15/3/2017: €18.20.

2020

Capital increase in kind

15 January 2020

Total amount capital increase: €33,594,044 -

1,250,376 new shares

As from 15 januari 2020 21,645,122 fully paid-upshares.

2019

Optional dividend

May-June 2019

  • Subscription rate of 57%. 307,870 new shares for a total issue price of €6,688,783.62.

2019

Capital increase in kind

3 April 2019

Total amount capital increase:

€ 16,372,079.85 - 764,031 new ordinary shares

As from 3 April 2019

2015

22 June 2015:

Capital increase in cash

Through a decision by the Board of Directors.

Total amount of capital increase: approx. €38m

  • 2,825,295 new ordinary shares were issued.
  • Issue price per share on 22/6/2015: €13.45.

Establishment"Capital increase Managementenabled CareBoard

Property Invest to:

  • Grow & invest
  • Enhance the liquidity of its shares
  • Welcome new institutional investors

2016

Inclusion in

the BEL MID index Member of EPRA

2 new investments for a total conventional value of approx. €32.4 million.

20,086,876 fully paid-up shares

2018

Expansion onto Dutch market.

Acquisition 100th healthcare project

2017

Capital increase in cash

27 October 2017

Total amount of the capital increase: €72,138,612 - 4,293,965 new ordinary shares

21

2020

Optional dividend

May-June 2020

Strengthening equity through optional dividend: € 6,970,784

• 273,091 new ordinary shares were issued

Issue price per share: €25.5255

2020

Entry onto the Spanish market.

Acquisition under suspensory conditions of the new construction project 'Emera Mostoles' in Mostoles (Madrid)

Investments and pipeline

History

2020

Capital increase in cash (ABB)

June 2020

Total amount capital increase:

approx.€60 million gross

As from 25 June 2020

24,110,034 fully paid-up shares

22

Investments and pipeline

INVESTMENTS 2020 (1)

Mons

Bernissart

La Réposée

New Beaugency

Capacity:

RCC with

Capacity:

RCC with

111 residential places + 11 as-

93 residential places + 11 assisted

sisted living apartments

living apartments

Conv. value:

Approx. €17.2 m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €16.4 m.

Information

Contribution in kind

Information

Contribution in kind

transaction:

Rental income as from

transaction:

Rental income as from

15/01/2020.

15/01/2020.

Operator:

La Reposée Sprl (Subsidiary

Operator:

New Beaugency Sprl (Subsidiary

of My Assist)

of My Assist)

Agreement type: Leasehold agreement triple

Agreement

Leasehold agreement triple net

net

type:

with indexed canon.

with indexed canon.

(1) A complete list of acquired and developed projects as from 2017 can be found in the attachments at the end of the presentation.

23

Investments and pipeline

INVESTMENTS 2020

Laken

Lennik

Westende

De Wand

Keymolen

Westduin

Capacity:

RCC with 122 residential

Capacity:

RCC with 93 residential

Capacity:

RCC with 151 residential

places + 22 assisted liv-

places

places

ing apartments

Conv. value:

Approx. €30.5 million

Conv. value:

Approx. €20.1 million

Conv. value:

Approx. €36.3 m

Information

Acquisition 100% of the

Information

Acquisition 100% of the

Information

Acquisition 100% of the

transaction:

shares in Zorginfra nv

transaction:

shares in Zorginfra nv

transaction:

shares in Zorginfra nv

Operator:

Armonea nv (part of

Operator:

Armonea nv (part of

Operator:

Armonea nv (part of

Groupe Colisée )

Groupe Colisée )

Groupe Colisée )

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed canon.

with indexed canon.

with indexed canon.

24

Investments and pipeline

INVESTMENTS 2020

Heemstede (NL)

Oegstgeest (NL)

Oegstgeest (NL)

De Meerlhorst

Het Witte Huis

Villa Oranjepark

Capacity:

17 care apartments

Capacity:

25 care apartments

Capacity:

14 care apartments

Conv. value:

Approx. €6.3 m

Conv. value:

Approx. €10 m

Conv. value:

Approx. €3.3 m

Information Asset deal: purchase of

Information Asset deal: purchase of

transaction:

100% of the real estate

transaction: 100% of the real estate

Information Asset deal: purchase of

transaction: 100% of the real estate

Operator:

Valuas Zorggroep

Operator:

Valuas Zorggroep

Operator:

Valuas Zorggroep

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

Aldeboarn (NL)

Boarnsterhim State

Capacity:

15 care apartments and

care hotel

with 4 places.

Conv. value:

Approx. €3.2 m

Information

Asset deal: purchase of

transaction:

100% of the real estate

Operator:

Valuas Zorggroep

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

25

Investments and pipeline

INVESTMENTS SIGNED 2020

Stembert

Lier

Mostoles (Madrid) (ES)

La Lucine

Dungelhoeff

Emera Mostoles

Capacity:

Residential care complex

Capacity:

RCC with 128

Capacity:

RCC with 166

for people with disabili-

residential places +

residential places

ties. (M.A.S) Newly built

30 assisted living

10 apartments (40 rooms)

apartments

Exp.

Approx €12 m

Exp.

Approx. €4.2 m

Exp.

Approx. €26,5 m

investment: (Acquisition no later than

investment:

investment:

Q3 2022)

Information

Acquisition 100% of the

Information

Acquisition of 100% of

Information

Acquisition through

transaction:

shares in C.H.V. Stem-

transaction:

the shares in Apollo

transaction:

Spanish subsidiary of

bert SA

Lier NV.

the land followed by fi-

nancing of the construc-

Operator:

La Lucine Asbl (part of

tion in installments.

Operator:

Vulpia Care Groep

Operator:

Groupe Emera

Krysalia srl)

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed canon.

with indexed rent.

with indexed canon.

26

Investments and pipeline

INVESTMENTS COMPLETED / TAKEN INTO OPERATION 2020-2019

Deinze

Vorst

De Nieuwe Ceder

Nuance

Capacity:

Housing complex for

Capacity:

RCC with 121 licensed

residential places.

persons with

disabilities and

Conv. value:

Approx. €14.8 m upon

acquired brain injuries.

provisional delivery .

Conv.value:

Approx. €11.0m

Information

Acquisition of the land

Information

Signing of a DBF

transaction:

followed by financing

transaction:

agreement.

of the construction in

(Design, Build and

installments

Finance)

Operator:

La Résidence de l'Eden

Operator:

vzw Zorghuizen

(subsidiary of

Anima Care Group)

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed canon.

with indexed rent.

Middelkerke

Assistentiewoningen

De Stille Meers

Capacity:

60 assisted

living units.

Conv.value:

Approx. €8.6 m.

Information

Tender from the PCSW

transaction:

Middelkerke .

DBF contract.

Operator:

PCSW Middelkerke

(Local government).

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed canon.

27

Investments and pipeline

INVESTMENTS 2019

Riemst

Genval

Wassenaar (NL)

Laag-Keppel (NL)

Huyse Elckerlyc

La Résidence du Lac

Villa Sijthof

De Gouden Leeuw

Capacity:

RCC

Capacity:

RCC with

Capacity:

19 residential care

Capacity:

5 care apartments, 14 care stu-

with 77 residential places.

109 residential places.

apartments.

dios and care hotel

Conv. value:

Approx. €6.5 m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €17.6 m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €5.9 m.

with 17 places.

Conv. value:

Approx. €5.6 m.

Information

Rental income as from

Information

Contribution in kind

Information

Rental income

Information

Rental income

transaction:

19/02/2019.

transaction:

Rental income as from

transaction:

as from 20/06/2019.

transaction:

as from 09/07/2019.

3/04/2019.

Operator:

Subsidiary of

Operator:

La Résidence du Lac SA.

Operator:

Subsidiary of

Operator:

Woonzorgvoorziening

Senior Living Group.

Ontzorgd Wonen Groep.

zorghotel de Gouden Leeuw B.V.

Agreement

LT rental agreement Agreement type:

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

28

Investments and pipeline

INVESTMENTS 2019

Zelhem (NL)

De Gouden Leeuw

Capacity:

33 care apartments and care

hotel

with 7 places.

Conv. value:

Approx. €10,1 m

Information

Rental income

transaction:

as from 25/11/2019

Operator:

Woonzorgvoorziening

zorghotel de Gouden Leeuw B.V.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

29

PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

Tilburg (NL)

Middelburg (NL)

Zeist (NL)

Margaritha Maria Kerk

Sterrenwacht

Villa Wulperhorst

Capacity:

32 care apartments.

Capacity:

25 care studios.

Capacity:

Care residence with max.

44 rooms

Exp. investment:

Approx. €7.7 m.

Exp.

Approx. €5.7 m.

Exp.

Approx. €13.1 m.

Provisional delivery

investment:

Provisional delivery

investment:

Provisional delivery

end of 2020.

expected 2nd quarter

expected beginning 2021.

of 2021.

Investments and pipeline

Hillegom (NL)

St. Josephkerk

Capacity:

38 care apartments

Exp.

Approx. €9.1 m.

investment:

Provisional delivery

expected end of 2021.

Information

Acquisition of property via

Information

Acquisition of property

Information

transaction:

NL subsidiary. Turnkey

transaction:

transaction:

and buildings via NL

agreement with developer.

subsidiary. Turnkey

agreement with

seller-developer.

Operator:

Korian Holding Nederland

Operator:

Korian Holding

Operator:

B.V.

Nederland B.V.

Agreement type:

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

Acquisition of land and buildings via NL subsid- iary. Turnkey agreement with seller-developer.

Valuas Zorggroep.

LT rental agreement triple net with indexed rent.

Information

Acquisition of property and

transaction:

buildings via NL subsidiary.

Turnkey agreement with

seller-developer.

Operator:

Korian Holding

Nederland B.V.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

30

Investments and pipeline

PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

Nijmegen (NL)

Zutphen (NL)

Carabanchel (Madrid) (ES)

De Orangerie

De Gouden Leeuw

Emera Carabanchel

Capacity:

RCC with 179 residential places+

Capacity:

68 care apartments.

Capacity:

29 care apartments and

11 assisted living apartments

care hotel

Exp.

Approx. €10.6 m.

with 7 places.

Exp.

Approx. €11.7 m.

Exp.

Approx. €14,8 m

investment:

Provisional delivery

expected end of 2020.

investment:

Provisional delivery

investment:

expected 2nd half of

2021.

Information

Acquisition through Spanish

Information

Acquisition of land and

Information Acquisition of land and

transaction:

subsidiary of the land followed by

transaction:

buildings via NL subsid-

financing of the construction in

iary. Turnkey agreement

transaction:

buildings via NL

installments.

with seller-developer.

Operator:

subsidiary.

Operator:

Groupe Emera

Operator:

Korian Holding Nederland

Korian Holding Neder-

land B.V.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

B.V.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

Agreement

LT Leasehold agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

31

OUTLOOK INVESTMENTS

outlook financial year 2020:

Investment opportunities exist in the private and public markets in Belgium , The Netherlands and Spain.

Contributions in kind are also being considered.

Investment pipeline of minimum €200 million over 2020.

Factors determining attractiveness foreign target market:

Economic growth;

Favourable demographic evolution (comparable to Belgium and The Netherlands);

Diversification (to limit concentration risk);

Scarcity of investment opportunities in

Spain

current target market(s);

Higher yields;

Portugal

Cheap debt financing.

Investments and pipeline

The Netherlands

Belgium Germany

Luxembourg

France

Switzerland

Italy

32

4. Care Property Invest

Financial information

Financial information

EPRA KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Period closed on 30 September

2020

2019

EPRA Earnings (in €/share)

0.73

0.77

Adjusted EPRA earnings (in €/share) (1)

0.74

0.68

EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (in%)

15.09

7.20

EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (in%)

15.09

7.20

Period closed on

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) (in €/share)

19.94

18.47

EPRA Tripple Net Asset Vallue (NNNAV) (in €/share)

17.20

15.94

EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) (in €/share) (3)

18.10

16.77

EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) (in €/share) (3)

17.46

16.25

EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) (in €/share) (3)

17.20

15.94

EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) (in%)

5.15

5.15

EPRA Adjusted NIY (in%)

5.17

5.20

EPRA Vacancy rate (in %) (2)

0.00

0.00

(1) The calculation of the adjusted EPRA earnings takes into account the correction of a number of company-specificnon-cash items and corresponds with the distributable result.

(2) Care Property Invest only runs a vacancy risk for the 'Tilia' project in Gullegem. For the projects of the initial investment programme, the risk is transferred to the counterparty and the Company receives the ground rent, regardless of the occurrence of a certain vacancy. Also for the new projects, the Company tries to transfer all or a large part of this risk to the counterparty. On 30 September 2020, there is only one vacant room for the 'Tilia' project.

(3) New EPRA performance indicators which will replace the EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV.

34

"Increased adjusted- EPRA earnings (20.37%) compared to 2019,

net rental income increased through acquisitions.

"Despite the financing of the investments with new debts, the financial cost remained under control.

"The general meeting agreed to pay out a gross dividend of €0.77/share for 2019 and CPI aims to increase this to €0.80/share for 2020.

Financial information

KEY FIGURES P&L STATEMENT(1)

x €1,000

Period closed on 30 September

2020

Var%

2019

Var%

2018

Net rental result

26,560

21.32%

21,892

17.44%

18,642

Real estate operating result

26,560

21.32%

21,892

17.44%

18,642

General expenses and other operating result (cash)

-4,003

-10.09%

-3,636

-21.07%

-3,003

Operating cash result

22,557

23.56%

18,256

16.74%

15,638

Financial income

0

40

0

Financial expenses

-5,570

-15.35%

-4,828

-11.60%

-4,327

Financial result excl. changes in fair value of financial

-5,570

-16.32%

-4,788

-10.68%

-4,326

instruments

Adjusted EPRA earnings before taxes

16,988

26.14%

13,468

19.06%

11,312

Taxes

-229

455

1,380

Adjusted EPRA earnings

16,759

20.37%

13,923

9.70%

12,692

The weighted average number of shares issued

22,769

20,391

19,323

Adjusted EPRA earnings per share based on weighted

0.74

0.68

0.66

average outstanding shares

Adjusted EPRA earnings

16,759

13,923

12,692

Profit- or loss margin on projects attributed to the period

85

2,193

-10

Depreciation and (reversal of) amortisation

-158

-132

-93

Other result on portfolio

0

-275

712

EPRA earnings

16,685

15,709

13,301

Changes in fair value of real estate investments (+/-)

1,160

3,958

1,394

Changes in fair value of financial instruments (+/-)

-5,611

-7,302

1,321

Net result / Global result

12,235

12,365

16,015

(1) Current expression: Global result statement.

35

Financial information

KEY FIGURES BALANCE SHEET (1)

FINANCE LEASES AT FAIR VALUE

x €1,000

Consolidated

Q3 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

Financial lease receivables and trade receivables

290,724

286,714

249,138

Investment properties

513,315

357,246

271,431

Other assets included in debt ratio

6,468

13,348

13,058

Cash & cash equivalents

18,994

3,347

2,746

Total assets

829,502

660,656

536,374

Equity

362,316

266,291

230,411

Revaluation surplus financial lease receivables

87,354

87,777

62,736

Debt & liabilities included in the debt ratio

346,834

282,328

216,431

Other liabilities

32,998

24,259

26,796

Total equity and liabilities

829,502

660,656

536,374

Debt ratio

41.81%

42.76%

40.35%

  1. This balance sheet has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS standards. Modified items are highlighted.

36

Financial information

KEY FIGURES BALANCE SHEET

"Growth in 2020 is

noticeable by the rise in property investments compared to FY 2019.

"Increase in finance leases thanks to inclusion of the delivery of the 'Assistentiewoningen De Stille Meers' project in Middelkerke.

"The weighted average interest rate stays low at 2.13% per 30 September 2020.

Financial year ended

Receivables financial leases

Trade payables related to fixed assets

Investment properties

Other assets included in debt ratio

Cash & cash equivalents

TOTAL ASSETS

Equity

Financial debt & liabilities included in debt ratio Other liabilities not included in debt ratio

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Debt ratio

Weighted average interest rate

x €1,000

Consolidated

Q3 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

187,497

183,843

173,161

15,874

15,095

13,241

513,315

357,246

271,431

6,468

13,348

13,058

18,994

3,347

2,746

742,148

572,878

473,637

362,316

266,291

230,411

346,834

282,328

216,431

32,998

24,259

26,796

742,148

572,878

473,637

46.73%

49.32%

45.70%

2.13%

2.35%

2.90%

37

Financial information

DEBT RATIO

55

50.41%

50.56%

49.92%

45.80%

49.32%

46.73%

45.70%

50

45

35.39%

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q32020

38

Financial information

WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATE

5,0

4,8

4,17%

4,17%

4,17%

4,6

4,01%

4,4

3,76%

4,2

4,0

3,8

3,6

3,4

2,90%

3,2

3,0

2,35%

2,8

2,6

2,13%

2,4

2,2

2,0

1,8

1,6

1,4

1,2

1,0

0,8

0,6

0,4

0,2

0,0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q3 2020

39

Financial information

NET FINANCIAL DEBT / EBITDA AND INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO

12

11

9,7

10,3

10

8,9

9

8

6,9

7

Interest Coverage Ratio

6

Net Financial Debt / EBITDA

4,1

4,2

4,3

5

3,8

4

2,7

3

2

1

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q32020

Interest Coverage Ratio : This is the operating result before the result on portfolio divided by the interest charges paid.

40

Financial information

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS

DEBT STRUCTURE

31%

39%

Commercial paper

54%

Bonds

63%

Credits

6%

7%

30 September 2020

31 December 2019

41

Financial information

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS

DEBT MATURITY

150000

120000

90000

60000

30000

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

Undrawn credit lines Bonds Commercial paper Credits

110,000

55,000

5,000

5,000

1,500

1,500

7,500

500

90,500

13,000

30,781

3,150

3,221

28,262

23,314

3,423

4,314

19,638

11,214

10,831

11,329

10,648

11,636

7,456

11,252

4,660

18,236

42

Financial information

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS

DEBT RATIO

Debt ratio of 46.73% gives margin:

Up to 60%: for €246 million.

Up to 65%: for €387 million.

Committed developments as at 30 September 2020: for €37.1 million

(Vorst, Nijmegen, Tilburg, Middelburg, Zeist, Hillegom, Zutphen and Carabanchel)

Room for a debt ratio of 60%, taking into account the committed developments: €208.9 million

Decrease cashposition in Q4/2020 (until € 5 million): -€14 million

Room for a debt ratio of 60%, taking into account the committed developments and decrease of the cashposition:

€222.9 million

43

Financial information

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS

HEDGE RATIO - FUTURE EVOLUTION

in %

110

105

100

95

90

85

80

75

70

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q32020

Q32021

Q32022

Q32023

Q32024

Q32025

Q32026

Q32027

Q32028

Q32029

Q32030

Q32031

Q32032

Q32033

Q32034

Q32035

Q32036

Hedge Ratio Target Hedge Ratio

44

Financial information

SPREAD FINAL BUILDING RIGHTS FEE

EVOLUTION OF THE FINAL BUILDING RIGHTS FEES RELATING TO THE INITIAL PORTFOLIO

€ 40,000,000

€ 35,000,000

€ 30,000,000

€ 25,000,000

€ 20,000,000

€ 15,000,000

€ 10,000,000

€ 5,000,000

€ 0

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2039

2040

2041

2042

2043

Cash in 2026 - 2043

45

Financial information

KEY FIGURES NET ASSET VALUE

"Excl. IAS 39: the variations of the hedging instruments are hypothetical and depend on the market interest rate: no realised losses/ gains.

"

IFRS 16 obliges to book leasings at nominal value of initial investment (€203m) which is lower

than the fair value

(€249m at 31/12/2018; €286m at 31/12/2019; €291m at 30/09/2020).

Financial year closed on

NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY

IFRS NAV per share

NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY, EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS'

IFRS NAVPS excl. IAS 39: Net value per share excluding 'authorised hedging instruments'

NET ASSETS OF THE COMPANY, EXCLUDING 'AUTHORISED HEDGING INSTRUMENTS' AND 'DEFERRED TAXES',

INCLUDING FAIR VALUE OF LEASE RECEIVABLES (= EPRA NAV)

IFRS NAVPS excl. IAS 39, IFRS 16 fair value:

Net value per share excluding 'authorised hedging instruments' and 'deferred taxes', including fair value of lease receivables

x €1,000

Consolidated

Q3 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

362,316

266,291

230,411

€ 15.03

€ 13.06

€ 11.92

390,942

288,909

249,967

€ 16.22

€ 14.17

€ 12.94

480,733

376,686

318,875

€ 19.94

€ 18.47

€ 16.50

46

5. Care Property Invest

The share

The share

SOLID TRACK RECORD

"Total return of the share (incl. reinvestment of dividends) since

IPO: 1,043.92%

"

Annualised return on the share

(including reinvestment of dividends) since IPO: 11%

IPO on 7 February 1996 at EUR 5.95 (adjusted for stock split).

Improved liquidity and rising share price since the capital increase of March 2015 and through the appointment of 2 liquidity providers, namely Bank Degroof Petercam and KBC Securities.

As from 19 December 2016: inclusion share in the Euronext Brussels' BEL Mid Index.

As from 1 November 2019: inclusion share in the Euronext Next 150 Index.

As from December 2016: member of the EPRA organisation.

48

The share

EVOLUTION STOCK PRICE AND EPRA NAV

35

30

27.65

25

19.94

20

15

10

5

0

FY2015

HY2016

FY2016

HY2017

FY2017

HY2018

FY2018

HY2019

FY2019

HY2020

Q32020

Stock price

EPRA NAV

49

€700 €650 €600 €550 €500 €450 €400 €350 €300 €250 €200 €150 €100

€50 €0

The share

MARKET CAPITALISATION SHARE

Million €

EVOLUTION MARKET CAPITALISATION

666,642,440

601,645,007

390,321,469

358,535,389

269,627,524

200,407,744

165,647,206

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q32020

  • Market cap increased with 302% compared to 31 December 2014 and 11% compared to 31 December 2019.

50

The share

DIVIDENDS SHARE

"

€/share

EVOLUTION OF THE GROSS DIVIDEND (IN €/SHARE) SINCE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

0

1,0

92.0

96.

86.0

(3)

)(54

0

The general

meeting agreed

77.

73.0

.0

to pay out a gross

0,8

(1)

66.0

74

.0

dividend of € 0.77/

.0

48.0

52.0

50.0

47.0

49.0

51.0

51.0

53.0

55.0

61.0

63.0

.0

72.0

77.0

74.0

based on FY 2019

63.0

63.0

63.0

68.0

80

share for FY 2019

(2)

65

The gross

dividend yield

0,6

amounts to 2.61%

34.037.0

34.0

30.0

30.030.0

35.035.0

39.0

41.041.0

46.0

47.0

48.0

49.0

49.0

55.0

51.0

51.0

51.0

51.0

figures.

0

39

0,4

.

32

29.0

"

0,2

Dividends are

subject to 15%

0,0

WHT.

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q32020

2020

  1. Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares by optional dividend
  2. Decrease in earnings per share, by creation of additional shares through a capital increase in 2015. Although the proceeds of the capital increase were used for new investments in the remaining months of 2015, the result only became apparent in 2016.
  3. Earnings per share rising, despite 2 capital increases totalling € 23 million (capital + share premium).
  4. Outlook

Gross dividend (in €/share) - On 24 March 2014 a share split took place (1/1,000).

Adjusted EPRA result (in €/share).

Adjusted EPRA result (in €/share) as at 30 September 2020

Expected dividend.

51

The share

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Share division

30 September 2020

25 June 2020 (3)

19 June 2020 (2)

15 January 2020 (1)

31 December 2019

on

% proportion

Number of

% proportion

Number of

% proportion

Number of

% proportion

Number of

% proportion

Number of

vis-à-vis

shares

vis-à-vis

shares

vis-à-vis

shares

vis-à-vis

shares

vis-à-vis

shares

total

(expressed

total

(expressed

total

(expressed

total

(expressed

total

(expressed

capital

in nominal

capital

in nominal

capital

in nominal

capital

in nominal

capital

in nominal

value)

value)

value)

value)

value)

ORDINARY SHARES

100.00%

24,109,156

100.00%

24,109,156

100.00%

21,917,335

100.00%

21,644,244

99.97%

20,039,088

0.00%

878

0.00%

878

0.00%

878

0.00%

878

0.03%

5,658

OWN SHARES

6.62%

1,596,204

6.46%

1,557,708

7.11%

1,557,708

12.08%

2,615,364

6.69%

1,364,988

Registered ordinary

shares

93.38%

22,513,830

93.54%

22,552,326

92.89%

20,360,505

87.92%

19,029,758

93.31%

19,029,758

Dematerialised

ordinary shares

As at 30 September 2020, all shares are ordinary shares, the vast majority of which are dematerialised.

  1. The number of shares changed following a capital increase in kind for the purchase of the residential care centres with assisted living apartments 'La Reposée' and 'New Beaugency' , located in Mons and Bernissart respectively. To this end, 1,250,376 new shares were issued on 15 January 2020. The share capital as of this date amounts to €128,777,653.39 and is represented by a total number of voting securities of 21,645,122 ordinary fully paid-up shares, including 878 own shares.
  2. The number of shares changed as a result of the optional dividend Care Property Invest offered to its shareholders on 27 May 2020. The success rate was 52.22%, resulting in a strengthening of equity by €6,970,784.32, and the issue of 273,091 new ordinary shares at an issue price of €25.5255 per share. As a result, the share capital of Care Property Invest as of June 19, 2020 was represented by a total of 21,918,213 fully paid-up ordinary shares.
  3. The number of shares changed as a result ofa capital increase by means of an accelerated private placement with composition of an order book (accelerated bookbuild offering) with international institutional investors whereby they placed 2,191,821 new shares at an issue price of €27.25 per share. As a result, the number of outstanding shares of the Company increased from 21,918,213 to 24,110,034 ordinary shares. As of this date, the Company's share capital amounted to €143,442,647.

52

The share

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND COVID-19UPDATE

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019

On 14 October 2020, the Company published its first ever sustainability report for the 2019 financial year.

The link to the full Sustainability Report can be found below:

Sustainability Report in pdf

The link to the summarized version of the Sustainability Report in English can be found below:

Sustainability Report Highlights

COVID-19 UPDATE

For a permanent update on the impact of Covid-19 on the Company, we refer to the Covid-19 section on our website (http://carepropertyinvest.be/en/investments/covid-19/).

53

6. Care Property Invest

Attachments

Past Investments

INVESTMENTS 2017

Moerbeke

Herfstvrede

Watermaal-BosvoordeLes Terrasses du Bois

Libramont

Beersel (Alsemberg)

Seniorencampus Qaly@

Bois de Bernihè

Beersel

Capacity:

22 assisted living units.

Conv. value:

Approx. € 3.7m.

Information

Provisonal delivery:

transaction:

23/2/2017.

Rental income as from

1/4/2017.

DBF-structure.

Operator:

PCSW Moerbeke

(Local government).

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed canon.

Capacity:

RCC with 143

residential places and

34 assisted living units.

Conv. value:

Approx. €34m.

Information

Contribution in kind.

transaction:

Rental income

as from 1/4/2017.

Operator:

Subsidiary of Armonea.

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

type:

double net

with indexed canon.

Capacity:

RCC with 108 residential

places and 18

assisted living units.

Conv. value:

Approx. €11.9m.

Information

Rental income

transaction:

as from 01/08/2017.

Operator:

Vulpia Wallonië.

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed canon.

Capacity:

RCC with 78 residential

places and a short stay

centre with 9

residential places.

Conv. value:

Approx. €16.7m.

Information

Rental income

transaction:

as from 03/10/2017.

Operator:

Qaly@Beersel BVBA.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

55

Past Investments

INVESTMENTS 2017

Meise (Wolvertem)

Berchem

Berchem

Oase

Residentie Moretus

Park Kemmelberg

Capacity:

RCC with 80

Capacity:

RCC with 150

Capacity:

31 assisted living units.

residential places.

residential places.

Conv. value:

Approx. €16.0m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €23.0m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €7.0m.

Information

Rental income

Information

Rental income

Information

Rental income

transaction:

as from 01/11/2017..

transaction:

as from 29/12/2017.

transaction:

as from 29/12/2017.

Operator:

vzw Den Binner.

Operator:

Subsidiary of Armonea.

Operator:

Subsidiary of Armonea.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

56

Past Investments

INVESTMENTS 2018

Herenthout

Brakel

Koekelberg

Hof Driane

Residentie 't Neerhof

Home Aldante

Capacity:

22 assisted living units.

Capacity:

RCC with

Capacity:

RCC with 60

108 residential places.

residential places.

Conv. value:

Approx. €3.6m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €14.8m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €3.5m.

Information

Provisional delivery;

Information

Rental income

Information

Rental income

transaction:

20/2/2018.

transaction:

as from 3/4/2018.

transaction:

as from 3/4/2018.

Rental income

as from 1/3/2018.

Operator:

Vulpia Vlaanderen.

Operator:

Vulpia Brussel.

Operator:

PCSW Herenthout

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

(Local government)..

Agreement

Leasehold agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

type:

triple net

with indexed canon.

57

Past Investments

INVESTMENTS 2018

Balen

Meeuwen-Gruitrode

Residentie De Anjers

Residentie Ter Meeuwen

Capacity:

62 assisted living units.

Capacity:

RCC with 81 residential places,

21 of which in rehab. centre and

20 assisted living units.

Conv. value:

Approx. €11.1m.

Conv. value:

Approx. €14.8m.

Information Rental income as from

Information

Rental income

transaction:

17/07/2018

transaction:

as from 2/10/2018.

Operator:

Astor vzw.

Operator:

Armonea nv.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

with indexed rent.

Zeist (NL)

Villa Pavia

Capacity:

16 care apartments.

Conv. value:

Approx. €5.0m.

Information

Rental income

transaction:

as from 12/12/2018.

Operator:

Valuas Zorggroep.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

Jette

Wiart 126

Capacity:

RCC with 132 residential

places, 10 of which in

rehab. centre.

Conv. value:

Approx. €19.6m.

Information

Rental income

transaction:

as from 19/12/2018.

Operator:

Wiart 126 bvba.

Agreement

LT rental agreement

type:

triple net

with indexed rent.

58

Financial information

KEY FIGURES P&L STATEMENT(1)

"Increased operational result (11%) compared to 2019, net rental income increased through acquisitions.

"Despite the financing of the investments with new debts, the financial cost remained under control.

"The general meeting agreed to pay out a gross dividend of € 0.77/share for 2019 and CPI aims to increase this to € 0.80/ share for 2020.

x €1,000

Period closed on 30 September

2020

2019

2018

Net rental result

26,560

21,892

18,642

Real estate operating result

26,560

21,892

18,642

General expenses of the Company

-5,101

-3,707

-2,746

Other operating income and expenses

1,024

2,132

-360

Operating result before result on the portfolio

22,484

20,317

15,536

Changes in fair value of real estate investments (+/-)

1,160

3,958

1,394

Other result on portfolio (+/-)

0

-275

712

Operating result

23,644

24,001

17,641

Financial income

0

40

0

Net interest expenses

-5,181

-4,645

-4,231

Other financial costs

-389

-184

-96

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

-5,611

-7,302

1,321

Financial result

-11,180

-12,090

-3,006

Result before taxes

12,464

11,910

14,636

Taxes

-229

455

1,380

Net result/Global result

12,235

12,365

16,015

The weighted average number of shares issues

22,769

20,391

19,323

Adjusted EPRA earnings

16,759

13,923

12,692

Adjusted EPRA earnings per share based on weighted average

0.74

0.68

0.66

outstanding shares

(1) Current expression: Global result statement.

59

Horstebaan 3

2900 Schoten

T 32 3 222 94 94

F 32 3 222 94 95

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 13:30:09 UTC

