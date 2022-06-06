Care Property Invest acquires a residential care centre in New Dunsink (IE)
Subscribe
Company Name
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
ISN
BE0974273055
Market
Euronext
Symbol
CPINV
To further develop its strategic growth plan in Ireland, Care Property Invest acquired the ''Elm Green Nursing Home' project, located in New Dunsink, County Dublin, a residential care centre with 120 residential places and 27 assisted living apartments.
The link to the full press release can be found below:
Read the press release in English
Source
CARE PROPERTY INV.
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Care Property Invest NV published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 16:11:01 UTC.