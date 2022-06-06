Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Care Property Invest NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06/06 11:35:29 am EDT
24.10 EUR   +0.42%
12:12pCARE PROPERTY INVEST / : acquires a residential care centre in New Dunsink (IE)
PU
05/17CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA : 1st quarter report
CO
05/09Urbas Acquires 90% Stake In Spanish Care Homes, Health Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Care Property Invest / : acquires a residential care centre in New Dunsink (IE)

06/06/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Care Property Invest acquires a residential care centre in New Dunsink (IE)
06 Jun 2022 17:45 CEST

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISN

BE0974273055

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CPINV

To further develop its strategic growth plan in Ireland, Care Property Invest acquired the ''Elm Green Nursing Home' project, located in New Dunsink, County Dublin, a residential care centre with 120 residential places and 27 assisted living apartments.

The link to the full press release can be found below:

Read the press release in English

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 16:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50,9 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net income 2022 48,8 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net Debt 2022 510 M 547 M 547 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 646 M 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
EV / Sales 2023 22,3x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Care Property Invest NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,00 €
Average target price 34,63 €
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter van Heukelom CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Filip van Zeebroeck CFO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Marc Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers COO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-6.80%693
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-18.83%28 632
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-15.94%28 606
INVITATION HOMES INC.-15.55%23 369
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-21.93%20 677
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-21.05%20 160