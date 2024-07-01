Care Property Invest annonce des modifications dans sa direction

01 Jul 2024 18:11 CEST
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Care Property Invest annonce aujourd'hui, comme décidé lors de la réunion du conseil d'administration du 6 mars 2024, un certain nombre de changements dans la composition de son conseil d'administration et de son collège de gestion journalière.
