Care Property Invest annonce des modifications dans sa direction

01 Jul 2024 18:11 CEST

Care Property Invest annonce aujourd'hui, comme décidé lors de la réunion du conseil d'administration du 6 mars 2024, un certain nombre de changements dans la composition de son conseil d'administration et de son collège de gestion journalière.

communiquedepresse-changementdirection-carepropertyinvest-fr.pdf

