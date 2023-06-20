Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Care Property Invest NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:05 2023-06-20 am EDT
12.64 EUR   -2.02%
12:08pCare Property Invest / : annonce l'achèvement d'une résidence de soins à Middelburg (NL)
PU
12:08pCare Property Invest / : levert zorgresidentie in Middelburg (NL) op
PU
11:52aCare Property Invest / : completes a care residence in Middelburg (NL)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Care Property Invest / : annonce l'achèvement d'une résidence de soins à Middelburg (NL)

06/20/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Care Property Invest annonce l'achèvement d'une résidence de soins à Middelburg (NL)

20 Jun 2023 18:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Care Property Invest achève le projet « Sterrenwacht » à Middelburg (province de Zélande). Le bâtiment hébergeait jusqu'à il y a quelques années l'Observatoire Philippus Lansbergen et a été redéveloppé par la Société en une résidence de soins avec 25 studios spacieux. Le lien vers le communiqué de presse complet se trouve en pièce jointe.

communiquedepresse-achevement-middelburg-sterrenwacht-paysbas-fr.pdf

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISIN

BE0974273055

Symbol

CPINV

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:07:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
12:08pCare Property Invest / : annonce l'achèvement d'une résidence de soins à Middelburg (NL)
PU
12:08pCare Property Invest / : levert zorgresidentie in Middelburg (NL) op
PU
11:52aCare Property Invest / : completes a care residence in Middelburg (NL)
PU
06/19Belgium's Care Property Invest Purchases Dutch Residential Care Center
MT
06/16Care Property Invest / : koopt monumentale zorgresidentie in Rotterdam (NL)
PU
06/16Care Property Invest / : achète une résidence de soins monumentale à Rotterdam (NL)
PU
06/16Care Property Invest / : buys monumental care residence in Rotterdam (NL)
PU
06/06Care Property Invest Delivers EUR12 Million Residential Care Center in Spain
MT
06/05Care Property Invest / : levert Spaans woonzorgcentrum ‘Emera Mostoles' op
PU
06/05Care Property Invest / : delivers Spanish residential care centre 'Emera Mostoles'
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 66,4 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net income 2023 -11,0 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2023 590 M 644 M 644 M
P/E ratio 2023 -43,5x
Yield 2023 7,88%
Capitalization 477 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
EV / Sales 2024 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Care Property Invest NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,90 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter van Heukelom CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Filip van Zeebroeck CFO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Marc Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers COO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-12.54%521
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.19.15%27 293
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL13.08%25 281
INVITATION HOMES INC.16.06%21 050
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-1.08%18 116
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.69%16 779
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer