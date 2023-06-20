Care Property Invest annonce l'achèvement d'une résidence de soins à Middelburg (NL)
Care Property Invest achève le projet « Sterrenwacht » à Middelburg (province de Zélande). Le bâtiment hébergeait jusqu'à il y a quelques années l'Observatoire Philippus Lansbergen et a été redéveloppé par la Société en une résidence de soins avec 25 studios spacieux. Le lien vers le communiqué de presse complet se trouve en pièce jointe.
