    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
19.52 EUR   -2.89%
11:20aCARE PROPERTY INVEST / : announces the completion of 2 care projects
PU
08/25Care Property Invest NV Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : building in complete confidence HY 2022
PU
Care Property Invest / : announces the completion of 2 care projects

09/21/2022 | 11:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Free translation,the Dutch version prevails

Wednesday 21 September 2022

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap),

Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the "Company")

Care Property Invest announces the completion of 2 care projects

Schoten, Belgium - Wednesday 21 September 2022

Care Property Invest announces the completion of 2 development projects from its Dutch healthcare property portfolio, representing a total investment value of €18.1 million and an additional capacity of 52 residential units.

On 25 August 2022 Care Property Invest delivered the project 'Huize Elsrijk' in Amstelveen (NL), a luxury care residence for elderly people with intensive care needs, operated by healthcare operator Com4Care. The project consists of 15 care apartments and has a total investment value of approximately €6.2 million.

Subsequently, on 12 September 2022, Care Property Invest also completed the redevelopment project 'Mariënhaven' in Warmond (NL), a former monastery that has been transformed into a modern care residence. The project comprises 37 care apartments and has a total investment value of approximately €11.9 million. The operation is managed by Valuas Zorggroep.

Both projects generate additional income for the Company as from the respective completion date.

Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest;

'We are delighted that the completion of these projects, representing a total investment value of approximately €18.1 million, will increase the share of operational projects in our healthcare real estate portfolio and thus also our flow of rental income. Both care complexes were built according to the latest standards and with the most recent techniques in terms of sustainability, so that these care complexes can be considered state-of-the-art.'

Amstelveen (NL)- Huize Elsrijk

Warmond (NL)- Mariënhaven

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

Overview sheet

Amstelveen (NL) - Huize Elsrijk

Completion date:

25 August 2022

Address:

Keizer Karelweg 489-491, 1181 RH Amstelveen, The Netherlands

Operator:

Com4care B.V.

Capacity:

Care residence with 15 care apartments

Project:

The building has a total capacity of 15 residential units, all care apartments, which ooze a sense of

warmth and homeliness. Residents can find peace and quiet in their own city garden adjacent to the

residence.

Location:

In the northern part of Amstelveen, in the immediate vicinity of the 'Amsterdamse Bos' (Amsterdam

Forest) and the monumental 'Heemparken' (Heemparks). The building is situated in a classic pre-war

neighbourhood and also on a spacious avenue that connects the Amsterdam Olympic Stadium and the

Amstelveen City Centre. A few neighbourhood shops and a few small restaurants and bars are close by.

The project is easily accessible by car via the A9 and A10 motorways, as well as by public transport

thanks to a bus stop (connections to Amstelveen centre, Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport) located just

across the residence.

Sustainability:

The project was awarded an EPC A++ certificate (Building Energy Rating). To this end, the care

residence was equipped with photovoltaic solar panels, floor heating with heat pumps, a ventilation

system with heat recovery and high-efficiency glazing, among other things. As a result, the

development of 'Huize Elsrijk' is fully in line with Care Property Invest's sustainability vision.

Year of construction/

2022.

renovation:

Transaction:

Share deal

Type of contract:

New long-term lease agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 20,5 years

(renewable and annually indexable).

Total investment value:

Approximately €6.2 million.

Financing:

Loan capital.

Warmond - Mariënhaven

Completion date:

12 September 2022

Address:

Mgr. Aengenentlaan 1, 2361 GB Warmond (Teylingen), The Netherlands

Operator:

Valuas Zorggroep

Capacity:

Care residence with 37 residential units

(of which 7 rooms can also be used for rehabilitation care)

Project:

The building consists of 4 levels and, after renovation, will have a total capacity of 37 residential units, 7

of which can also be used for rehabilitation care. All units will have a separate bedroom and bathroom.

Residents will be able to enjoy a garden with a sunny terrace at the front of the building.

Location:

In Teylingen, only 400m away from the village centre of Warmond, where shops, supermarkets and

restaurants are located. The project is easily accessible by car via the A44 (Maaldrift - Abbenes) and the

N444 (Noordwijk - Poelgeest), as well as by public transport thanks to a bus stop 400m away.

Sustainability:

The care residence has been equipped with, among other things, floor heating on gas, a ventilation

system with heat recovery type D, extra insulation of walls, floors and roofs and high-efficiency

glazing. As a result, the development of 'Mariënhaven' is fully in line with the sustainability vision of

Care Property Invest.

Year of construction/

2022.

renovation:

Transaction:

Asset deal

Type of contract:

New long-term lease agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 20 years

(renewable and annually indexable).

Total investment value:

Approximately €11.9 million.

Financing:

Loan capital.

• • •

Care Property Invest would like to reconfirm its desire to expand its real estate portfolio in the future with health care

infrastructure in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Ireland as well as elsewhere in the European Economic Area.

• • •

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

Caution regarding forecasts

This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest.Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.

For any additional information, please contact:

Valérie Jonkers

COO -Executive director valerie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 499 28 01 43 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Matthias Vercammen

Investment Manager Matthias.vercammen@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 495 72 85 85 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Peter Van Heukelom CEO- Executive director peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

About Care Property Invest

Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract.

The Company is developing an international portfolio of healthcare projects, which currently counts 142 projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and Ireland.

The market capitalisation of Care Property Invest amounted to approximately €558 million on 20/09/2022. The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend.

Ticker:

ISIN Code:

Index listings:

EPRA

Website

CPINV

BE0974273055

  • Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels)
  • Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels)
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds) EPRA member since December 2016.
    In September 2022, the Company received its sixth EPRA BPR Gold Award.
    All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be.

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 15:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
