Wednesday 21 September 2022

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Care Property Invest announces the completion of 2 care projects

Schoten, Belgium - Wednesday 21 September 2022

Care Property Invest announces the completion of 2 development projects from its Dutch healthcare property portfolio, representing a total investment value of €18.1 million and an additional capacity of 52 residential units.

On 25 August 2022 Care Property Invest delivered the project 'Huize Elsrijk' in Amstelveen (NL), a luxury care residence for elderly people with intensive care needs, operated by healthcare operator Com4Care. The project consists of 15 care apartments and has a total investment value of approximately €6.2 million.

Subsequently, on 12 September 2022, Care Property Invest also completed the redevelopment project 'Mariënhaven' in Warmond (NL), a former monastery that has been transformed into a modern care residence. The project comprises 37 care apartments and has a total investment value of approximately €11.9 million. The operation is managed by Valuas Zorggroep.

Both projects generate additional income for the Company as from the respective completion date.

Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest;

'We are delighted that the completion of these projects, representing a total investment value of approximately €18.1 million, will increase the share of operational projects in our healthcare real estate portfolio and thus also our flow of rental income. Both care complexes were built according to the latest standards and with the most recent techniques in terms of sustainability, so that these care complexes can be considered state-of-the-art.'

