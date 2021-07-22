PRESS RELEASE Free translation, the Dutch version prevails REGULATED INFORMATION Thursday 22 July 2021 Before trading hours - Under embargo until 08h00 Inside information CARE PROPERTY INVEST Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp) (the "Company") Care Property Invest expands Spanish portfolio with an assisted living complex Schoten, Belgium - Thursday 22 July 2021 Yesterday Care Property Invest expanded its Spanish healthcare property portfolio with 'Forum Mare Nostrum I' in L'Alfàz del Pi, a large complex of 229 assisted living apartments. The project has a conventional value of approximately €35.0 million and will be operated by Forum de Inversiones Inmobiliarias Mare Nostrum S.A. on the basis of a long-term lease agreement. Considering the project is already operational, it will immediately generate additional income for the Company. This transaction is part of Care Property Invest's strategic growth plan in this market. Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest; 'This large-scale complex of assisted living apartments is Care Property Invest's largest transaction to date on the Spanish market. The operation of this project will be in the hands of Forum de Inversiones Inmobiliarias Mare Nostrum S.A.,a Spanish operator with an extensive track record. Including this project in L'Alfàz del Pi, our property portfolio now totals 129 projects.' Forum Mare Nostrum I Click here to download high res pictures of the project The site 'Forum Mare Nostrum I' is located in L'Alfàz del Pi, a municipality between Benidorm and Calpe (Valencian Autonomous Community and Province of Alicante). 'Forum Mare Nostrum I' is a group of 229 assisted living apartments distributed over 4 floors (a basement, a ground floor and 2 upper floors). The complex has a large clubhouse where residents can enjoy various (medical and other) services, relaxation areas, a restaurant and an indoor swimming pool. There are also 2 communal swimming pools, a petanque court and a mini-golf course on the premises. Care Property Invest NV/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten E info@carepropertyinvest.be BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp www.carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law

The project is located in a quiet area, just 1.2 km from the centre of L'Alfàz del Pi, where several shops, supermarkets and restaurants can be found. The centre of Benidorm is 7 km away and that of Alicante 50 km. The project is easily accessible by car via the AP-7 or the N-332, and by public transport thanks to a bus stop 750 m away. The transaction Today, Care Property Invest acquired the land and buildings of 'Forum Mare Nostrum I' through its Spanish subsidiary Care Property Invest Aster S.L.U. For the operation of this project, the Company entered into a new long-term lease agreement of the 'triple net' type (renewable and annually indexable) with a minimum duration of 20 years with Forum de Inversiones Inmobiliarias Mare Nostrum S.A. The operator Forum Mare Nostrum has been creating an independent and safe lifestyle for senior citizens who want to continue enjoying all that the Costa Blanca has to offer within a welcoming multinational community for over 20 years. Residents of the residential care complex can enjoy a healthy and active life thanks to a wide range of social, health and cultural services of the highest quality. Overview sheets L'Alfàz del Pi - Forum Mare Nostrum I Acquisition date: 21 July 2021 Address: Camino del Pintxo, 03580 Alicante, Spain Operator: Forum de Inversiones Inmobiliarias Mare Nostrum S.A. Capacity: Group of 229 assisted living apartments (19 one-bedroom apartments, 163 two-bedroom apartments and 47 three-bedroom flats) Project: ''Forum Mare Nostrum I' is a group of 229 assisted living apartments distributed over 4 floors (a basement, a ground floor and 2 upper floors). The complex has a large clubhouse where residents can enjoy various (medical and other) services, relaxation areas, a restaurant and an indoor swimming pool. There are also 2 communal swimming pools, a petanque court and a mini-golf course on the premises. Location: The project is located in a quiet area, just 1.2 km from the centre of L'Alfàz del Pi, where several shops, supermarkets and restaurants can be found. The centre of Benidorm is 7 km away and that of Alicante 50 km. The project is easily accessible by car via the AP-7 or the N-332, and by public transport thanks to a bus stop 750 m away. Year of construction/ Completed between 2002 and 2008. renovation: Transaction: Asset deal: Acquisition via Spanish subsidiary Care Property Invest Aster S.L.U. Type of contract: New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 20 years (renewable and annually indexable). Total investment value: Approximately €35.0 million. Financing: Loan capital • • • Care Property Invest would like to reconfirm its desire to expand its real estate portfolio in the future with health care infrastructure in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, as well as elsewhere in the European Economic Area. • • • ` Care Property Invest NV/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be

All further information regarding the Company can be found on our website. Here we will keep you informed on a dedicated page about the (possible) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business activities of Care Property Invest. Caution regarding forecasts This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest.Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts. For any additional information, please contact: Valérie Jonkers COO -Executive director valerie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.be +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 499 28 01 43 Horstebaan 3

2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be Philip De Monie Investment Manager philip.demonie@carepropertyinvest.be +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 483 11 80 17 Horstebaan 3

2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be Peter Van Heukelom CEO- Executive director peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.be +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3

2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be Care Property Invest NV/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be

About Care Property Invest Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract. The Company has developed an international portfolio of 129 healthcare projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands and Spain. The market capitalisation of Care Property Invest amounted to approximately €719 million on 21/07/2021. The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend. Ticker: ISIN Code: Index listings: EPRA Website CPINV BE0974273055 Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels)

Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels)

GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index

GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds) EPRA member since December 2016.

In September 2020, the Company received its fourth EPRA BPR Gold Award.

All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be . Care Property Invest NV/SA Horstebaan 3 T +32 3 222 94 94 2900 Schoten F +32 3 222 94 95 BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp E info@carepropertyinvest.be Public RREC under Belgian law www.carepropertyinvest.be