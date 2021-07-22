Care Property Invest expands Spanish poxartfolio with an assisted living complex
Yesterday Care Property Invest expanded its Spanish healthcare property portfolio with 'Forum Mare Nostrum I' in L'Alfàz del Pi, a large complex of 229 assisted living apartments.
The link to the full press release can be found below:
