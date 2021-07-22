Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Care Property Invest NV/SA
  News
  Summary
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
Care Property Invest / : expands Spanish poxartfolio with an assisted living complex

07/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Care Property Invest expands Spanish poxartfolio with an assisted living complex
22 Jul 2021 08:00 CEST

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISN

BE0974273055

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CPINV

Yesterday Care Property Invest expanded its Spanish healthcare property portfolio with 'Forum Mare Nostrum I' in L'Alfàz del Pi, a large complex of 229 assisted living apartments.

The link to the full press release can be found below:

Andere talen/ Autres langues/ Other languages

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42,8 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net income 2021 46,5 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
Net Debt 2021 344 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 719 M 848 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales 2022 25,5x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Care Property Invest NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,85 €
Average target price 34,25 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter van Heukelom Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Filip van Zeebroeck Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Mark Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers Chief Operating Officer
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA3.53%789
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.42.23%29 817
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL42.90%29 386
INVITATION HOMES INC.34.41%21 542
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.39.22%19 977
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.22.80%19 583