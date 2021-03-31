Care Property Invest / : Acquisition of a care residence to be developed in Ouderkerk aan de Amstel – NL

PRESS RELEASE

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian Law
Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

NL - ACQUISITION OF A CARE RESIDENCE TO BE DEVELOPED IN OUDERKERK AAN DE AMSTEL

Schoten, Belgium - 31 March 2021

Care Property Invest announces the acquisition of the development project 'Amstel', a luxurious care residence for elderly people with intensive care needs. The project is located at the edge of the village Ouderkerk aan de Amstel and will have 32 care apartments at its disposal after its delivery.

Today the Company acquired the buildings and land of the project 'Amstel' through its Dutch subsidiary Care Property Invest.NL6 BV. Simultaneously, the Company also entered into a separate turnkey agreement with the developer, SEC B.V., for the construction of this care residence, based on an extensive programme of requirements and guidelines agreed upon between Care Property Invest.NL6 B.V. and the future operator of this care residence. The provisional delivery of the project is expected at the end of 2022.

The operation of the project will be carried out by Stepping Stones (part of Korian Nederland) as of the provisional delivery on the basis of a new long-term rental agreement of the 'triple net' type with a duration of 15 years (renewable and annually indexable).

The total investment value for this project is estimated to be approximately €9.6 million.

Quote Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'With its 19th residential care project, Care Property Invest further expands its Dutch healthcare real estate portfolio. This development concerns a Nearly Energy Neutral Building and thus forms a nice chapter in the sustainability story which the Company is writing. This is no less than our fifth collaboration with the renowned healthcare operator Korian Nederland. Including this project, the total number of residential care projects in our portfolio now amounts to 131.''

