Care Property Invest / : Publication of a transparency notification

Free translation. The Dutch version will prevail.
PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION 12 April 2021 17h45
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten
Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)
(the "Company")
PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
(ARTICLE 14, FIRST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS)
Schoten, Belgium - 12 April 2021
Care Property Invest announces having received a transparency notification dated 8 April 2021.
As a result of a capital increase carried out by Care Property Invest, the overall percentage of voting rights exercisable by KBC Asset Management NV fell below 3% on 26 June 2020.
In accordance with Article 18 §1 j° Article 6 §3 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various provisions, a notification to the issuer and the FSMA is required.
This transparency notification dated 8 April 2021 contains the following information:
-
Reason for the notification: Falling below the lower threshold.
-
Notification by: a person that notifies alone
-
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement:
|
Name (and legal form for legal persons)
|
Address (for legal persons)
|
|
|
KBC Asset Management NV
|
Havenlaan 2, 1080 Sint-Jans-Molenbeek (Brussel)
|
|
-
Transaction date:26/06/2020
-
Threshold that is crossed:3%.
In accordance with Article 15 of the coordinated Articles of Association of Care Property Invest, the threshold which in case of reaching, exceeding or falling below it requires notification was fixed at 3% of the total of the existing voting rights.
-
Denominator:24,110,034.
-
Notified details:
A. Voting rights
|
Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of voting rights
|
|
# of voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Linked to
|
Not linked to
|
Linked to
|
Not linked to
|
|
|
securities
|
securities
|
securities
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KBC Asset
|
629,313
|
699,708
|
0
|
2.90%
|
0
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
NV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Equivalent financial instruments
|
|
Equivalent
|
|
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holders of
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise period or
|
# of voting
|
% of voting
|
Settlement
|
|
equivalent
|
financial
|
date
|
date
|
rights that may
|
rights
|
|
|
financial
|
instrument
|
|
|
be acquired if
|
|
|
|
instruments
|
|
|
|
the instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
is exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
(In relation to all expiration dates)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
# voting rights
|
% of voting
|
|
|
(A) Voting rights & (B) equivalent financial instruments
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
699,708
|
2.90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held (if applicable):/.
-
Additional information:The voting securities are owned by a number of collective investment undertakings managed by KBC Asset Management NV/SA. At the General Meeting of the issuer, KBC Asset Management NV may, at its discretion, exercise the voting rights of these undertakings for collective investment.
This press release can be consulted on the internet site of Care Property Invest under the heading www.carepropertyinvest.be/en/investments/press-releases/.
The full notification and the current Care Property Invest shareholder structure can be consulted on the website www.carepropertyinvest.be/en/investments/shareholder-structure/.
For any additional information
Peter Van Heukelom CEO/Managing Directorpeter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.be
T+32 3 222 94 94 - F+32 3 222 94 95 - M+32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3
2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
Filip Van Zeebroeck CFO/Managing Directorfilip.vanzeebroeck@carepropertyinvest.be
T+32 3 222 94 94 - F+32 3 222 94 95 - M+32 494 91 10 93 Horstebaan 3
2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be
About Care Property Invest
Care Property Invest NV is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Public SIR/GVV) under Belgian law. Based on a solid organisation, Care Property Invest helps healthcare entrepreneurs to undertake property projects by offering real estate tailored to the end user, that is both qualitative and socially responsible. For its shareholders, Care Property Invest strives for a stable long-term rate of return.
This year, Care Property Invest's share is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Euronext Brussels. The share is listed under the name of CPINV and has the following ISIN-Code: BE0974273055. As from December 2016, the share is a constituent of the Belgium BEL Mid Index and the Company has become a member of EPRA.
In September 2020, the Company received its fourth EPRA BPR Gold Award. As from 1 November 2019, the share is a constituent of the Euronext Next 150 Index.
All further information regarding the Company can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be. Here we will keep you informed on a dedicated page about the (possible) impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the business activities of Care Property Invest.
Care Property Invest NV
|
Horstebaan 3
|
T+32 3 222 94 94
|
2900 Schoten
|
F+32 3 222 94 95
|
BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp
|
Einfo@carepropertyinvest.be
|
Public RREC under Belgian law
|
www.carepropertyinvest.be