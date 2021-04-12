Care Property Invest / : Publication of a transparency notification

Free translation. The Dutch version will prevail. PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION 12 April 2021 17h45 CARE PROPERTY INVEST Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp) (the "Company") PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (ARTICLE 14, FIRST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS) Schoten, Belgium - 12 April 2021 Care Property Invest announces having received a transparency notification dated 8 April 2021. As a result of a capital increase carried out by Care Property Invest, the overall percentage of voting rights exercisable by KBC Asset Management NV fell below 3% on 26 June 2020. In accordance with Article 18 §1 j° Article 6 §3 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various provisions, a notification to the issuer and the FSMA is required. This transparency notification dated 8 April 2021 contains the following information: Reason for the notification : Falling below the lower threshold.

: Falling below the lower threshold. Notification by : a person that notifies alone

: a person that notifies alone Person(s) subject to the notification requirement : Name (and legal form for legal persons) Address (for legal persons) KBC Asset Management NV Havenlaan 2, 1080 Sint-Jans-Molenbeek (Brussel) Transaction date: 26/06/2020

Threshold that is crossed: 3%.

In accordance with Article 15 of the coordinated Articles of Association of Care Property Invest, the threshold which in case of reaching, exceeding or falling below it requires notification was fixed at 3% of the total of the existing voting rights. Denominator: 24,110,034.

In accordance with Article 15 of the coordinated Articles of Association of Care Property Invest, the threshold which in case of reaching, exceeding or falling below it requires notification was fixed at 3% of the total of the existing voting rights. Denominator: 24,110,034.

Notified details: A. Voting rights Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to Not linked to securities securities securities securities KBC Asset 629,313 699,708 0 2.90% 0 Management NV B. Equivalent financial instruments Equivalent After the transaction financial instruments Holders of Type of Expiration Exercise period or # of voting % of voting Settlement equivalent financial date date rights that may rights financial instrument be acquired if instruments the instrument is exercised Total 0 0.00% (In relation to all expiration dates) Total # voting rights % of voting (A) Voting rights & (B) equivalent financial instruments rights 699,708 2.90% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held (if applicable): /.