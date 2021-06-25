Log in
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Care Property Invest / : raises 32.5 million through the issuance of Sustainability Bonds via a private placement

06/25/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
Care Property Invest raises €32.5 million through the issuance of Sustainability Bonds via a private placement
24 Jun 2021 17:45 CEST

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISN

BE0974273055

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CPINV

Care Property Invest has successfully completed its first debt capital markets transaction by means of a €32.5 million Sustainability Bonds private placement.

The links to the press releases can be found below:

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42,8 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2021 46,5 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net Debt 2021 344 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 660 M 789 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales 2022 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Care Property Invest NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Average target price 34,25 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter van Heukelom Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Filip van Zeebroeck Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Mark Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers Chief Operating Officer
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA1.67%786
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.32.16%29 646
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL32.42%29 561
INVITATION HOMES INC.26.40%21 349
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.28.98%19 977
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.14.23%19 507