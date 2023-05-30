Advanced search
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:07 2023-05-30 am EDT
12.52 EUR   -2.80%
12:51pCare Property Invest / : publishes Sustainability Report 2022
PU
05/18Correction: Belgium's Care Property Invest Adds Dutch Complex to Portfolio
MT
05/18Belgium's Care Property Invest Adds Dutch Complex to Portfolio
MT
Care Property Invest / : publishes Sustainability Report 2022

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Care Property Invest publishes Sustainability Report 2022

30 May 2023 18:00 CEST

Issuer

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Today Care Property Invest announces the publication of its Sustainability Report over the 2022 financial year.

The link to the full Sustainability Report can be found below (available in English only):

Sustainability Report in pdf

The links to the summarized versions of the Sustainability Report can be found below. Sustainability Report Highlights:

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISIN

BE0974273055

Symbol

CPINV

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 66,4 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
Net income 2023 -11,0 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2023 590 M 631 M 631 M
P/E ratio 2023 -43,4x
Yield 2023 7,89%
Capitalization 476 M 510 M 510 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
EV / Sales 2024 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Duration : Period :
Care Property Invest NV/SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,88 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter van Heukelom CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Filip van Zeebroeck CFO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Marc Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers COO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-12.67%510
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.6.32%24 355
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.08%22 598
INVITATION HOMES INC.12.65%20 432
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-7.03%17 028
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-10.31%15 955
