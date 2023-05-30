Care Property Invest publishes Sustainability Report 2022
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Today Care Property Invest announces the publication of its Sustainability Report over the 2022 financial year.
The link to the full Sustainability Report can be found below (available in English only):
Sustainability Report in pdf
The links to the summarized versions of the Sustainability Report can be found below. Sustainability Report Highlights:
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
