  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Care Property Invest NV/SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
15.82 EUR   +3.67%
12:33pCare Property Invest / : signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Ballinrobe (IE)
PU
12:33pCare Property Invest / : signe un accord pour l'acquisition d'un centre de services de soins et de logement à Ballinrobe (IE)
PU
12:33pCare Property Invest / : tekent het akkoord voor de verwerving van een woonzorgcentrum in Ballinrobe (IE)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Care Property Invest / : signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Ballinrobe (IE)

10/14/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Free translation, the Dutch version prevails

REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

Friday 14 October 2022

After trading hours - Under embargo until 17h45

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV)) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the "Company")

Care Property Invest signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Ballinrobe (IE)

Schoten, Belgium - Friday 14 October 2022

Today, Care Property Invest signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the existing and fully operational Irish residential care centre 'Friar's Lodge Nursing Home' in Ballinrobe (County Mayo). The project will accommodate 64 residents and has a total investment value of approximately € 8.4 million.

For the operation of Friar's Lodge Nursing Home, Care Property Invest will for the first time enter into a partnership with Brookhaven Healthcare, a local Irish healthcare operator with over 40 years of experience in running residential care centres. This will happen on the basis of a new long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years (renewable and annually indexable).

Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest;

'The signing of this up-and-running residential care centre marks another step forward in Care Property Invest's Irish growth trajectory. In addition, we are pleased to further diversify our operator base in this market with the addition of this experienced healthcare operator. We currently have 6 effectively acquired residential care projects on Irish soil and aspire to further increase this number in the near future.'

Conor Murphy, Commercial Director of Brookhaven Healthcare

'Brookhaven is excited to partner with Care Property Invest for the first time as both parties continue their expansion in the Irish market. The Irish residential care sector continues to suffer from a shortage of residential care beds, a trend that has been exacerbated in recent times through the closure of small, regional care homes, and which is projected to worsen in the coming years given Ireland's demographics. Brookhaven looks forward to building a deep and trusted partnership with Care Property Invest as it continues its growth journey, with a particular focus on regional as well as urban opportunities.'

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

The operator

Brookhaven Healthcare is the last remaining family-owned and family-managed independent healthcare provider in the Irish market with over 40 years of experience in running residential care centres. It currently operates 5 residential care centres throughout Ireland, totaling 408 beds, and is closely integrated into the communities it serves, offering both premium long-term and convalescence care. It is led by Chairman and CEO, Tim Murphy, and is headquartered in Malahide, Co. Dublin. With the addition of Friars Lodge Nursing Home to its growing portfolio, Brookhaven Healthcare will increase its capacity to 472 beds across 6 residential care centres. Brookhaven Healthcare's objective is to provide an enhanced quality of life to its residents by delivering an exceptional level of care as well as helping its residents to stay active and engaged with friends & families, recreational activities and their local communities.

Overview sheet

Friar's Lodge Nursing Home, co. Mayo - Ballinrobe

Date of signing:

14 October 2022

Address:

Convent Road, Cornaroya, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo, Ireland

Operator:

Brookhaven Healthcare

Capacity:

Residential care centre with 64 residential places - existing residential care centre

61 rooms (58 single rooms and 3 double rooms)

Project:

The residential care centre can accommodate 64 residents and is built entirely on the ground floor. The

building has a dining room, a kitchen, several visitor rooms, nursing stations and sitting rooms, a

recreation and relaxation room, a chapel, a therapy room, a hairdresser's salon and a launderette. There

is also a beautiful garden surrounding the residential care centre.

Location:

on the edge of the town of Ballinrobe, the oldest town in County Mayo, close to several local

supermarkets and the post office. The Ballinrobe Primary Care Centre Hospital is 1.6 km away and the

Sacred Heart Hospital Castlebar is approximately 30 km away. The town of Ballinrobe is known for its

almost 100-year-old horse race track, the nearby large lake Lough Mask and the beautiful green

surroundings.

The project is easily accessible, both by car via the N84 and by public transport thanks to a bus stop

nearby.

Sustainability

Brookhaven Healthcare cares about sustainability and will implement an EMS in its buildings, closely

monitor its results and carry out the necessary improvement works where possible and if necessary.

Current lighting will gradually be replaced by LED lighting. Thus, Brookhaven Healthcare will make

every effort to ensure that its buildings meet today's sustainability standards.

Year of construction/

2003/2004

renovation:

Transaction:

Asset Deal.

Type of contract:

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years

(renewable and annually indexable).

Total investment value:

Approximately €8.4 million.

Financing:

Loan capital

• • •

Care Property Invest would like to reconfirm its desire to expand its real estate portfolio in the future with health care

infrastructure in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Ireland as well as elsewhere in the European Economic Area.

• • •

Caution regarding forecasts

This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest.Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

For any additional information, please contact:

Valérie Jonkers

COO -Executive director valerie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 499 28 01 43 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Stephanie Hoekstra

Investment Manager stephanie.hoekstra@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 473 82 19 62 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Peter Van Heukelom CEO- Executive director peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

About Care Property Invest

Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract.

The Company has developed an international portfolio of 142 healthcare projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and Ireland.

The market capitalisation of Care Property Invest amounted to approximately €423 million on 13/10/2022. The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend.

Ticker:

ISIN Code:

Index listings:

EPRA

Website

CPINV

BE0974273055

  • Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels)
  • Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels)
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds) EPRA member since December 2016.
    In September 2022, the Company received its sixth EPRA BPR Gold Award.
    All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be.

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 16:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
