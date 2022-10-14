PRESS RELEASE

Care Property Invest signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Ballinrobe (IE)

Schoten, Belgium - Friday 14 October 2022

Today, Care Property Invest signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the existing and fully operational Irish residential care centre 'Friar's Lodge Nursing Home' in Ballinrobe (County Mayo). The project will accommodate 64 residents and has a total investment value of approximately € 8.4 million.

For the operation of Friar's Lodge Nursing Home, Care Property Invest will for the first time enter into a partnership with Brookhaven Healthcare, a local Irish healthcare operator with over 40 years of experience in running residential care centres. This will happen on the basis of a new long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years (renewable and annually indexable).

Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest;

'The signing of this up-and-running residential care centre marks another step forward in Care Property Invest's Irish growth trajectory. In addition, we are pleased to further diversify our operator base in this market with the addition of this experienced healthcare operator. We currently have 6 effectively acquired residential care projects on Irish soil and aspire to further increase this number in the near future.'

Conor Murphy, Commercial Director of Brookhaven Healthcare

'Brookhaven is excited to partner with Care Property Invest for the first time as both parties continue their expansion in the Irish market. The Irish residential care sector continues to suffer from a shortage of residential care beds, a trend that has been exacerbated in recent times through the closure of small, regional care homes, and which is projected to worsen in the coming years given Ireland's demographics. Brookhaven looks forward to building a deep and trusted partnership with Care Property Invest as it continues its growth journey, with a particular focus on regional as well as urban opportunities.'

