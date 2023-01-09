Advanced search
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
16.54 EUR   +0.98%
02:09aCare Property Invest / : signe un accord pour l'acquisition d'un centre de services de soins et de logement à Skibbereen (IE)
PU
2022Belgium's Care Property Invest Buys EUR10 Million Healthcare Project In Netherlands
MT
2022Care Property Invest / : acquires an up-and-running healthcare project in Vught (The Netherlands)
PU
Care Property Invest / : signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Skibbereen (IE)

01/09/2023 | 02:09am EST
Care Property Invest signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Skibbereen (IE)

09 Jan 2023 08:00 CET

Issuer

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Last Friday, Care Property Invest signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the existing and fully operational Irish 'Skibbereen Residential Care Centre ' in Skibbereen (County Cork).

The link to the full press release can be found below:

Read the press release in English

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISIN

BE0974273055

Symbol

CPINV

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 07:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
