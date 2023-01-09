Care Property Invest signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Skibbereen (IE)
Issuer
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Last Friday, Care Property Invest signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the existing and fully operational Irish 'Skibbereen Residential Care Centre ' in Skibbereen (County Cork).
The link to the full press release can be found below:
Read the press release in English
Source
CARE PROPERTY INV.
Company Name
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Disclaimer
Care Property Invest NV published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 07:08:12 UTC.