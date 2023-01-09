Care Property Invest / : signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Skibbereen (IE)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST
Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten
Care Property Invest signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Skibbereen (IE)
Schoten, Belgium - Monday 9 January 2023
Last Friday, Care Property Invest signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the existing and fully operational Irish 'Skibbereen Residential Care Centre ' in Skibbereen (County Cork). The project will accommodate 51 residents and has a total conventional value of approximately € 7.5 million.
For the operation of 'Skibbereen Residential Care Centre', Care Property Invest will for the second time enter into a partnership with Brookhaven Healthcare, a local Irish healthcare operator with over 40 years of experience in running residential care centres. This will happen on the basis of a new long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years (renewable and annually indexable).
Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:
'Signing the agreement to acquire this up-and-running residential care centre marks another step forward in Care Property Invest's Irish growth trajectory. Additionally, we are pleased to partner with experienced healthcare operator Brookhaven Healthcare for the second time. We currently have 7 effectively acquired residential care projects on Irish soil and aspire to further increase this number in the near future.'
Brookhaven Healthcare is the last remaining family-owned and family-managed independent healthcare provider in the Irish market with over 40 years of experience in running residential care centres. It currently operates 6 residential care centres throughout Ireland, totaling 472 beds, and is closely integrated into the communities it serves, offering both premium long-term and convalescence care. It is led by Chairman and CEO, Tim Murphy, and is headquartered in Malahide, Co. Dublin. With the addition of Skibbereen Residential Care Centre to its growing portfolio, Brookhaven Healthcare will increase its capacity to 523 beds across 7 residential care centres. Brookhaven Healthcare's objective is to provide an enhanced quality of life to its residents by delivering an exceptional level of care as well as helping its residents to stay active and engaged with friends & families, recreational activities and their local communities.
Overview sheet
Skibbereen Residential Care Centre, co. Cork -Skibbereen
Residential care centre with 51 residential places - existing residential care centre
43 rooms (35 single rooms and 8 double rooms)
Project:
The residential care centre can accommodate 51 residents and is built entirely on the ground floor. The
building has a TV room, a lounge, a library, a sitting room, a large dining area, a chapel, a physiotherapy
room and a hairdressing salon. A beautifully landscaped garden also surrounds the residential care
centre.
Location:
Skibbereen Residential Care Centre is located just outside the town centre of Skibbereen, the
southernmost village in the municipal district of West Cork (Co. Cork). Several medical care centres are
located nearby and Bantry General Hospital is about 30km away. The larger towns of the West Cork
district, including Dunmanway, Bantry and Clonakilty, are about a 30-minute drive away. The area
around Skibbereen is further characterised by rugged nature, with high rock formations, cliffs and
many water bodies. The project is easily accessible both by car via the N71 and by public transport
thanks to a bus stop located right in front of the residential care centre.
Sustainability
Brookhaven Healthcare cares about sustainability and will implement an EMS in its buildings, closely
monitor its results and carry out the necessary improvement works where possible and if necessary.
Current lighting will gradually be replaced by LED lighting. Thus, Brookhaven Healthcare will make
every effort to ensure that its buildings meet today's sustainability standards.
Year of construction/
2004
renovation:
Transaction:
Asset Deal.
Type of contract:
New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years
(renewable and annually indexable).
Total conventional
Approximately €7.5 million.
value:
Financing:
Loan capital
Care Property Invest would like to reconfirm its desire to expand its real estate portfolio in the future with health care
infrastructure in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Ireland as well as elsewhere in the European Economic Area.
