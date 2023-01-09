Advanced search
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
16.54 EUR   +0.98%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Care Property Invest / : signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Skibbereen (IE)

01/09/2023 | 02:09am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Free translation, the Dutch version prevails

Monday 9 January 2023

Before trading hours - Under embargo until 08h15

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Public limited liability company (société anonyme/naamloze vennootschap), Public Regulated Real Estate Company (Société Immobilière Réglementée (SIR) / Gereglementeerde Vastgoedvennootschap (GVV) under Belgian Law Registered Office: 3 Horstebaan, 2900 Schoten

Companies Registration No. 0456.378.070 (LPR Antwerp)

(the "Company")

Care Property Invest signs agreement to acquire residential care centre in Skibbereen (IE)

Schoten, Belgium - Monday 9 January 2023

Last Friday, Care Property Invest signed the agreement under suspensory conditions for the acquisition of the existing and fully operational Irish 'Skibbereen Residential Care Centre ' in Skibbereen (County Cork). The project will accommodate 51 residents and has a total conventional value of approximately € 7.5 million.

For the operation of 'Skibbereen Residential Care Centre', Care Property Invest will for the second time enter into a partnership with Brookhaven Healthcare, a local Irish healthcare operator with over 40 years of experience in running residential care centres. This will happen on the basis of a new long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years (renewable and annually indexable).

Peter Van Heukelom, CEO of Care Property Invest:

'Signing the agreement to acquire this up-and-running residential care centre marks another step forward in Care Property Invest's Irish growth trajectory. Additionally, we are pleased to partner with experienced healthcare operator Brookhaven Healthcare for the second time. We currently have 7 effectively acquired residential care projects on Irish soil and aspire to further increase this number in the near future.'

Click here to download high res pictures of the project

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten

T +32 3 222 94 94

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

The operator

Brookhaven Healthcare is the last remaining family-owned and family-managed independent healthcare provider in the Irish market with over 40 years of experience in running residential care centres. It currently operates 6 residential care centres throughout Ireland, totaling 472 beds, and is closely integrated into the communities it serves, offering both premium long-term and convalescence care. It is led by Chairman and CEO, Tim Murphy, and is headquartered in Malahide, Co. Dublin. With the addition of Skibbereen Residential Care Centre to its growing portfolio, Brookhaven Healthcare will increase its capacity to 523 beds across 7 residential care centres. Brookhaven Healthcare's objective is to provide an enhanced quality of life to its residents by delivering an exceptional level of care as well as helping its residents to stay active and engaged with friends & families, recreational activities and their local communities.

Overview sheet

Skibbereen Residential Care Centre, co. Cork - Skibbereen

Date of signing:

6 January 2023

Address:

Baltimore Road, Carrigfadda, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, Ireland

Operator:

Brookhaven Healthcare

Capacity:

Residential care centre with 51 residential places - existing residential care centre

43 rooms (35 single rooms and 8 double rooms)

Project:

The residential care centre can accommodate 51 residents and is built entirely on the ground floor. The

building has a TV room, a lounge, a library, a sitting room, a large dining area, a chapel, a physiotherapy

room and a hairdressing salon. A beautifully landscaped garden also surrounds the residential care

centre.

Location:

Skibbereen Residential Care Centre is located just outside the town centre of Skibbereen, the

southernmost village in the municipal district of West Cork (Co. Cork). Several medical care centres are

located nearby and Bantry General Hospital is about 30km away. The larger towns of the West Cork

district, including Dunmanway, Bantry and Clonakilty, are about a 30-minute drive away. The area

around Skibbereen is further characterised by rugged nature, with high rock formations, cliffs and

many water bodies. The project is easily accessible both by car via the N71 and by public transport

thanks to a bus stop located right in front of the residential care centre.

Sustainability

Brookhaven Healthcare cares about sustainability and will implement an EMS in its buildings, closely

monitor its results and carry out the necessary improvement works where possible and if necessary.

Current lighting will gradually be replaced by LED lighting. Thus, Brookhaven Healthcare will make

every effort to ensure that its buildings meet today's sustainability standards.

Year of construction/

2004

renovation:

Transaction:

Asset Deal.

Type of contract:

New long-term leasehold agreement of the 'triple net' type with a minimum duration of 25 years

(renewable and annually indexable).

Total conventional

Approximately €7.5 million.

value:

Financing:

Loan capital

• • •

Care Property Invest would like to reconfirm its desire to expand its real estate portfolio in the future with health care

infrastructure in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Ireland as well as elsewhere in the European Economic Area.

• • •

Caution regarding forecasts

This press release contains forecasts involving risks and uncertainties, amongst others statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Care Property Invest.Readers are cautioned that such forecasts involve known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties which are mostly beyond Care Property Invest's control.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should, if applied, basic assumptions prove incorrect, the final results may significantly deviate from the anticipated, expected, estimated or projected results. Consequently, Care Property Invest cannot assume any responsibility for the accuracy of these forecasts.

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

For any additional information, please contact:

Valérie Jonkers

COO -Executive director valerie.jonkers@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 499 28 01 43 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Stephanie Hoekstra

Investment Manager stephanie.hoekstra@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 473 82 19 62 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Peter Van Heukelom CEO- Executive director peter.vanheukelom@carepropertyinvest.beT +32 3 222 94 94 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

About Care Property Invest

Care Property Invest NV/SA is a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (public RREC) under Belgian law. The Company has been listed on Euronext Brussels for over 25 years and invests in high quality healthcare real estate for elderly and disabled people on the European market. Care Property Invest purchases, builds and renovates high-quality healthcare real estate (residential care centres, groups of assisted living apartments, residential complexes for people with a disability, etc.), fully tailored to the needs of the end user and then makes it available to solid healthcare operators on the basis of a long-term contract.

The Company has developed an international portfolio of 146 healthcare projects, spread across Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and Ireland.

The market capitalisation of Care Property Invest amounted to approximately €459 million on 06/01/2023. The Company aims to create a stable share for its shareholders with a low risk profile and a stable and steadily growing dividend.

Ticker: ISIN Code: Index listings:

EPRA

Website

CPINV

BE0974273055

  • Belgium BEL Mid (Euronext Brussels)
  • Euronext Real Estate (Euronext Brussels)
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Index
  • GPR (Global Property Research) General Europe Quoted Index (excl. open-end bank funds) EPRA member since December 2016.
    In September 2022, the Company received its sixth EPRA BPR Gold Award.
    All further information can be found on our website, www.carepropertyinvest.be.

Care Property Invest nv/SA

Horstebaan 3

T +32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F +32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - LPR Antwerp

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

Public RREC under Belgian law

www.carepropertyinvest.be

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 07:08:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
