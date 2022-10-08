CARE Ratings : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

|
|
Date: October 8, 2022
|
To,
|
SE/2022-23/63
|
|
|
|
|
|
The General Manager
|
The National Stock Exchange India Ltd.
|
Corporate Relation Department
|
Listing Department
|
|
BSE Limited
|
Exchange Plaza
|
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
|
14th Floor, Dalal Street
|
Bandra (East)
|
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
|
Scrip Code: 534804
|
Scrip Code: CARERATING
|
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed on October 08,
2022 has reconstituted Rating Sub-Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company as under:
|
Name of the Committee
|
Name of the Committee Member
|
Designation
|
Rating Sub-Committee
|
Mr. Najib Shah
|
Member
|
|
(Independent Director)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
|
Member
|
|
(Independent Director)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. V. Chandrasekaran
|
Member
|
|
(Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director)
|
|
|
|
The above information is also being made available on the Company's website i.e. www.careedge.in
Please take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For CARE Ratings Limited
|
Nehal
|
Digitally signed by
|
|
|
Nehal Navinchandra
|
Navinchandra Shah
|
Shah
|
Date: 2022.10.08
|
16:06:17 +05'30'
Nehal Shah
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CARE Ratings Limited
4th Floor, Godrej Coliseum, Somaiya Hospital Road, Off Eastern Express Highway, Sion (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 022. Phone: +91‐22‐6754 3456 • Email: care@careedge.in • www.careedge.in
CIN‐L67190MH1993PLC071691
Disclaimer
CARE Ratings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 12:41:07 UTC.