CARE Ratings : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

Date: October 8, 2022 To, SE/2022-23/63 The General Manager The National Stock Exchange India Ltd. Corporate Relation Department Listing Department BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex 14th Floor, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 534804 Scrip Code: CARERATING

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed on October 08,

2022 has reconstituted Rating Sub-Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company as under:

Name of the Committee Name of the Committee Member Designation Rating Sub-Committee Mr. Najib Shah Member (Independent Director) Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta Member (Independent Director) Mr. V. Chandrasekaran Member (Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director)

The above information is also being made available on the Company's website i.e. www.careedge.in

Please take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CARE Ratings Limited

Nehal Digitally signed by Nehal Navinchandra Navinchandra Shah Shah Date: 2022.10.08 16:06:17 +05'30'

Nehal Shah

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

CARE Ratings Limited

4th Floor, Godrej Coliseum, Somaiya Hospital Road, Off Eastern Express Highway, Sion (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 022. Phone: +91‐22‐6754 3456 • Email: care@careedge.in • www.careedge.in

CIN‐L67190MH1993PLC071691