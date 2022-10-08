Advanced search
    CARERATING   INE752H01013

CARE RATINGS LIMITED

(CARERATING)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:32 2022-10-07 am EDT
520.35 INR   +1.59%
CARE Ratings : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

10/08/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Date: October 8, 2022

To,

SE/2022-23/63

The General Manager

The National Stock Exchange India Ltd.

Corporate Relation Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

14th Floor, Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 534804

Scrip Code: CARERATING

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed on October 08,

2022 has reconstituted Rating Sub-Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company as under:

Name of the Committee

Name of the Committee Member

Designation

Rating Sub-Committee

Mr. Najib Shah

Member

(Independent Director)

Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta

Member

(Independent Director)

Mr. V. Chandrasekaran

Member

(Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director)

The above information is also being made available on the Company's website i.e. www.careedge.in

Please take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CARE Ratings Limited

Nehal

Digitally signed by

Nehal Navinchandra

Navinchandra Shah

Shah

Date: 2022.10.08

16:06:17 +05'30'

Nehal Shah

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

CARE Ratings Limited

4th Floor, Godrej Coliseum, Somaiya Hospital Road, Off Eastern Express Highway, Sion (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 022. Phone: +91‐22‐6754 3456 • Email: care@careedge.in • www.careedge.in

CIN‐L67190MH1993PLC071691

Disclaimer

CARE Ratings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 659 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2023 893 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 15 428 M 187 M 187 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 85,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 520,35 INR
Average target price 511,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehul Pandya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jinesh Shah Chief Financial Officer
Najib Shah Chairman
A Shiju Rawther Chief Information & Technology Officer
Nehal Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARE RATINGS LIMITED-15.97%187
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-33.00%101 561
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-7.34%49 523
RELX PLC-6.33%47 845
MOODY'S CORPORATION-34.95%45 053
MSCI, INC.-31.48%33 798