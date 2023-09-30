CARE Ratings Limited is an India-based credit rating company. The Company provides ratings for a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, infrastructure and the financial sector, which includes banking and non-financial services. It provides credit ratings, including debt ratings, bank loan ratings, securitization ratings and expected loss ratings. Its subsidiary, CARE Advisory Research and Training Limited, is engaged in the business of advisory; environmental, social, and governance, and research. Its subsidiary, CARE Risk Solutions Private Limited, provides risk and compliance solutions for banks and financial institutions. It offers services such as BI and analytics, Liferay implementation and MLD valuations. Its subsidiary, CARE Ratings Nepal Limited, offers a range of rating services, which includes the rating of debt instruments primarily bank borrowings, issuer rating and fund management quality rating. Its other subsidiary, is CARE Ratings (Africa) Private Limited.

Sector Professional Information Services