CARE Ratings Limited announced that at its board meeting held on September 30, 2023, the board of directors has approved change in composition of Strategy and Investment Committee of the Board with immediate effect. The revised composition of Strategy and Investment Committee of the Board is as below: Mr. V. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta, Mr. Najib Shah and Mr. Gurumoorthy Mahalingam as Members.
Care Ratings Limited Announces Change in Composition of Strategy and Investment Committee
September 30, 2023 at 03:18 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023