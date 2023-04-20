Advanced search
    CARERATING   INE752H01013

CARE RATINGS LIMITED

(CARERATING)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:18 2023-04-20 am EDT
648.35 INR   -1.08%
09:13aIndia market regulator bans ex-CEO of Care Ratings for violating securities law
RE
03/14Apollo Pipes Limited Appoints Care Ratings Limited as the Monitoring Agency
CI
01/30CARE Ratings' Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q3
MT
India market regulator bans ex-CEO of Care Ratings for violating securities law

04/20/2023 | 09:13am EDT
The new logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai,

(Reuters) - India's market regulator on Thursday barred the former chief executive of Care Ratings Ltd from the securities market for two years for violation of rules.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its order, said that Rajesh Mokashi, the former managing director and chief executive of Care, interfered in the rating committee decision while it rated instruments issued by Yes Bank, Dewan Housing and Finance Ltd, now known as Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd, and Infrastructure and Financial Services Ltd, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

The regulator said that Mokashi was only "paying performative obeisance" to the regulatory mandate by not being part of the rating committees but was still interfering in rating decisions. The law does not permit the management of a rating firm to be part of the rating committee.

Mokashi cannot be a part of any market intermediary for two years, SEBI ruled.

(Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARE RATINGS LIMITED -1.08% 648.35 Delayed Quote.8.00%
YES BANK LIMITED -0.30% 16.5 Delayed Quote.-19.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 816 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net income 2023 975 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 2,99%
Capitalization 19 467 M 237 M 237 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 83,4%
