CareCloud : Fact Sheet - December 2022

• Former President, American Express Interactive Services
BOARD
John Daly
• Former EVP and Director of E.F. Hutton & Company
Cameron Munter
• Sr. Advisor, Agora Strategy Group (Berlin)
• Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan
Lawrence Sharnak
Former EVP American Express Company
Board of Advisors, Cinch Home Services
Former Board member Teach for America New Jersey, A+ for Kids
Total CareCloud Enterprise Value: $198 M
