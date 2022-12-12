Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CareCloud, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTBC   US14167R1005

CARECLOUD, INC.

(MTBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:22 2022-12-12 pm EST
3.440 USD   +7.50%
12:59pCarecloud : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
12:50pCarecloud, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/07Transcript : CareCloud, Inc. - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareCloud : Fact Sheet - December 2022

12/12/2022 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 2022

INVESTOR FACT SHEET

A leading healthcare technology company with a complete suite of proprietary, cloud-based solutions for healthcare providers​

PERFORMANCE

Revenue

$139.6

$140 - $143

$105.1

$64.4

$50.5

$31.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA

$22.1

$22 - $24

$10.9

$8.1

$4.8

$2.3

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Guidance

All $ in millions

GROWTH STRATEGY

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CareCloud Wellness debuts with Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management - the next generation of healthcare
  • Cloud-basedhealthcare IT platform streamlines workflow, increases revenue, and decreases expenses for customers
  • Successful consolidator in a fragmented industry
  • Scalable operating cost structure
  • 2022 revenue guidance: $140-$143million
  • 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance: $22- $24 million

Technology-Enabled Business Solutions

Electronic

Practice

Health Records

Patient

Management

Experience

Management

Organic

Acquisitions

Partnerships

Revenue

Remote

Growth

Cycle

Patient

Management

Monitoring

Focus on growing market

Acquire RCM companies

Turn smaller competitors

share by adding new

and complementary

into customers

customers

business segments

Sales initiatives on cross-

Leverage efficiency and

Leverage CareCloud's

innovative technology

selling to drive expanding

lower costs to grow

and/or offshore team

share-of-wallet

adjusted EBITDA

Chronic Care

BusinessManagement

Intelligence

Robotic Telemedicine

Process

Automation

INVESTOR FACT SHEET

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Technology Platform

Global Team

U.S.-based team with deep healthcare industry knowledge and expertise

Significantly lower labor costs via 3,500+ English-speaking, college educated, employees in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Over 500 dedicated technology professionals

December 2022

Proven Market

Consolidator

  • Scalable model with recurring revenue
  • Completed 17 acquisitions since the July 2014 IPO
  • Track record of operating cost reductions, platform enhancement

Capitalization

as of December 9, 2022

Common Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBC)

  • 15.2 M shares outstanding
  • Current price: $3.20
  • Market cap: $49 million
  • Insiders own ~35% of common stock

Series A Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBCP)

  • 4.5 M shares outstanding
  • Current price: $26.60
  • Equity value: $120 million
  • Dividend: 11%, paid monthly
  • Non-convertible
  • Redeemable at $25.00 at Company's option
  • Redemption value: $113 million

Series B Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBCO)

  • 1.3 M shares outstanding
  • Current price: $24.90
  • Equity value: $33 million
  • Dividend: 8.75%, paid monthly
  • Non-convertible
  • Redeemable at $25.75-25.00 after Feb. 2024-Feb.
    2027, at Company's option
  • Redemption value: $33 million

TEAM

Mahmud Haq - Executive Chairman

Former CEO of Compass International Services (Nasdaq: CMPS)

and VP of Global Risk Management, American Express

LEADERSHIP

B.S. in Aviation Management, Bridgewater State College. M.B.A. in

Finance, Clark University

A. Hadi Chaudhry - President, Chief Executive

Officer & Director

Joined in 2002. Previously held various roles in banking & IT sectors, holds numerous information technology certifications

Bill Korn - Chief Financial Officer

Joined in 2013. 10-year IBM executive, part of the team that

created IBM's successful services strategy in the 1990's

A.B. Economics, Harvard College. M.B.A. Harvard Business School

DIRECTORS

Mahmud Haq

Anne Busquet

A. Hadi Chaudhry

Stephen Snyder

Previous CEO, CSO, President, COO and General Counsel at CareCloud

Advisor to CareCloud M&A activities

OF

Board member, Pitney Bowes, Intercontinental Hotels

Former President, American Express Interactive Services

BOARD

John Daly

Former EVP and Director of E.F. Hutton & Company

Cameron Munter

Sr. Advisor, Agora Strategy Group (Berlin)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan

Lawrence Sharnak

  • Former EVP American Express Company
  • Board of Advisors, Cinch Home Services
  • Former Board member Teach for America New Jersey, A+ for Kids

Total CareCloud Enterprise Value: $198 M

This Fact Sheet does not constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this Fact Sheet are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this Fact Sheet are made as of the date of this Fact Sheet, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CareCloud Contacts

Bill Korn, CFO

Gene Mannheimer, Westwicke

bkorn@carecloud.com

carecloudIR@westwicke.com

417.753.2640

Corporate

Investor Relations

carecloud.com

ir.carecloud.com

Disclaimer

CareCloud Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 17:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARECLOUD, INC.
12:59pCarecloud : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
12:50pCarecloud, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/07Transcript : CareCloud, Inc. - Special Call
CI
12/05CareCloud's medSR Division Chosen by Russell Medical Center to Implement New Electronic..
AQ
12/05CareCloud, Inc.'s medSR Division Chosen by Russell Medical Center to Implement New Elec..
CI
12/02CareCloud To Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day
AQ
11/29CareCloud Selected by Cornerstone Healthcare Group for Professional Billing Support
AQ
11/29Carecloud Selects by Cornerstone Healthcare Group for Professional Billing Support
CI
11/23CareCloud Experiences Uptick in Requests for Automated Processes
AQ
11/15CareCloud's Charts and Central Recognized by Business News Daily for the Best Workflow ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARECLOUD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,76 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,7 M 48,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart CARECLOUD, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareCloud, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARECLOUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,20 $
Average target price 9,30 $
Spread / Average Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Hadi Chaudhry Vice President-Global Operations
Bill Korn Chief Financial Officer
Mahmud Ul Haq Executive Chairman
Adeel Sarwar Chief Technology Officer
Steve Link Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARECLOUD, INC.-49.37%49
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.03%1 829 477
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.60%49 811
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.50%48 194
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.17%44 897
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.98%35 091