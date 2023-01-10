Advanced search
CareCloud : Fact Sheet - January 2023

01/10/2023 | 09:13am EST
INVESTOR FACT SHEET

A leading healthcare technology company with a complete suite of proprietary, cloud-based solutions for healthcare providers​

January 2023

All $ in millions

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CareCloud Wellness debuts with

    Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management - the next generation of healthcare

  • Cloud-based healthcare IT platform streamlines workflow, increases revenue, and decreases expenses for customers

  • Successful consolidator in a fragmented industry

  • Scalable operating cost structure

  • 2023 revenue guidance: $142-$146 million

  • 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance: $24-$27 million

Technology-Enabled Business Solutions

Business Intelligence

Robotic

Chronic Care Management

Telemedicine

Process Automation

Global Team

  • U.S.-based team with deep healthcare industry knowledge and expertise

  • Significantly lower labor costs via 3,500+ English-speaking, college educated, employees in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

  • Over 500 dedicated technology professionals

January 2023

Capitalization as of December 30, 2022

Common Stock

(Nasdaq: CCLD)

  • 15.2 M shares outstanding

  • Current price: $2.81

  • Market cap: $43 million

  • Insiders own ~35% of common stock

    Series A Preferred Stock

    (Nasdaq: CCLDP)

  • 4.5 M shares outstanding

  • Current price: $26.69

  • Equity value: $121 million

  • Dividend: 11%, paid monthly

  • Non-convertible

  • Redeemable at $25.00 at Company's option

  • Redemption value: $113 million

Series B Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: CCLDO)

  • 1.3 M shares outstanding

  • Current price: $24.97

  • Equity value: $34 million

  • Dividend: 8.75%, paid monthly

  • Non-convertible

  • Redeemable at $25.75-25.00 after Feb. 2024-Feb.

    2027, at Company's option

  • Redemption value: $33 million

Mahmud Haq - Executive Chairman

  • Former CEO of Compass International Services (Nasdaq: CMPS) and VP of Global Risk Management, American Express

  • B.S. in Aviation Management, Bridgewater State College. M.B.A. in Finance, Clark University

A. Hadi Chaudhry - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

  • Joined in 2002. Previously held various roles in banking & IT sectors, holds numerous information technology certifications

Bill Korn - Chief Financial Officer

  • Joined in 2013. 10-year IBM executive, part of the team that created IBM's successful services strategy in the 1990's

  • A.B. Economics, Harvard College. M.B.A. Harvard Business School

Mahmud Haq

A. Hadi Chaudhry Stephen Snyder

  • Previous CEO, CSO, President, COO and General Counsel at CareCloud

  • Advisor to CareCloud M&A activities

Anne Busquet

  • Board member, Pitney Bowes, Intercontinental Hotels

  • Former President, American Express Interactive Services

John Daly

  • Former EVP and Director of E.F. Hutton & Company

Cameron Munter

  • Sr. Advisor, Agora Strategy Group (Berlin)

  • Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan

Lawrence Sharnak

  • Former EVP American Express Company

  • Board of Advisors, Cinch Home Services

  • Former Board member Teach for America New Jersey, A+ for Kids

This Fact Sheet does not constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this Fact Sheet are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this Fact Sheet are made as of the date of this Fact Sheet, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Disclaimer

CareCloud Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 14:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,76 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,6 M 47,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart CARECLOUD, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareCloud, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARECLOUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,13 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Hadi Chaudhry Vice President-Global Operations
Bill Korn Chief Financial Officer
Mahmud Ul Haq Executive Chairman
Adeel Sarwar Chief Technology Officer
Steve Link Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARECLOUD, INC.11.39%48
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-5.30%1 693 521
SYNOPSYS INC.0.39%49 680
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.45%49 435
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.61%45 515
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-1.17%32 494