CareCloud, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company. The Company provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services, to healthcare providers, from small practices to enterprise medical groups, hospitals, and health systems throughout the United States. Its segments include Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. Medical Practice Management segment includes the management of three medical practices. Its technology-enabled business solutions include revenue cycle management; Cloud-based software; Digital health; and Healthcare IT professional services & staffing. Its software-as-a-service platforms include practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, patient experience management (PXM), and others. Its Revenue Cycle Management services including end-to-end medical billing, eligibility, analytics, and related services.

Sector Software