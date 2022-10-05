Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CareCloud, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTBC   US14167R1005

CARECLOUD, INC.

(MTBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59 2022-10-05 pm EDT
4.105 USD   -0.61%
02:12pCarecloud : Fact Sheet - October 2022
PU
09/29CareCloud Adds Remote Patient Monitoring to Its Suite of Digital Health Solutions
AQ
09/29CareCloud, Inc. Announces the Launch of Its Remote Patient Monitoring Solution
CI
CareCloud : Fact Sheet - October 2022

10/05/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
CareCloud Investor Fact Sheet

October 2022

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that provides proprietary cloud-

based solutions and business services to healthcare providers.

Revenue

$139.6

$140 - $143

$105.1

$64.4

$50.5

$31.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA

$22.1

$22 - $24

$10.9

$8.1

$4.8

$2.3

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Guidance

All $ in millions.

  • MTBC rebrands as CareCloud, taking on the name of one of its largest acquisitions - doubles down on growth and innovation
  • Cloud-basedhealthcare IT platform streamlines workflow, increases revenue and decreases expenses for customers
  • Successful consolidator in fragmented industry
  • Scalable operating cost structure
  • 2022 revenue guidance: $140-143million
  • 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance: $22-24million

Technology-enabled business solutions

Electronic

Health Records

Patient

Practice

Experience

Management

Management

Organic Growth

Acquisitions

Partnerships

Robotic

Business

Process

Focused on growing

Acquire RCM

Turn smaller

Intelligence

Automation

market share by adding

companies and

competitors into

new customers

complementary

customers

businesses

Cross-selling to expand

Leverage CareCloud's

share-of-wallet

Leverage efficiency and

technology and/or

Telemedicine

lower costs to grow

offshore team

adjusted EBITDA

Chronic Care

Revenue Cycle

Management

Management

CareCloud Investor Fact Sheet

October 2022

Competitive Advantages

Technology Platform

#1 Cloud-Based EHR

#1 Practice Management Software

Global Team/Scalable Operating Model

  • U.S.-basedteam with deep healthcare industry knowledge and expertise
  • Significantly lower labor costs via ~3,400 English- speaking, college educated, employees in Pakistan and Sri Lanka
  • Over 500 dedicated technology professionals

Proven Market Consolidator

  • Scalable model with recurring revenue
  • Completed 17 acquisitions since the July 2014 IPO
  • Track record of operating cost reductions, platform enhancement

Capitalization as of October 4, 2022

Common Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBC)

  • 15.2 M shares outstanding
  • Current price: $4.13
  • Market cap: $63 million
  • Insiders own ~35% of common stock

Series A Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBCP)

  • 4.5 M shares outstanding
  • Current price: $26.70
  • Equity value: $121 million
  • Dividend: 11%, paid monthly
  • Non-convertible
  • Redeemable at $25.00 at Company's option
  • Redemption value: $113 million

Series B Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBCO)

  • 1.3 M shares outstanding
  • Current price: $25.03
  • Equity value: $33 million
  • Dividend: 8.75%, paid monthly
  • Non-convertible
  • Redeemable at $25.75-25.00 after Feb. 2024-Feb. 2027, at Company's option
  • Redemption value: $33 million

Total CareCloud Enterprise Value: $213 M

This Fact Sheet does not constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this Fact Sheet are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this Fact Sheet are made as of the date of this Fact Sheet, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Leadership Team

Mahmud Haq - Executive Chairman

  • Former CEO of Compass International Services (Nasdaq: CMPS) and VP of Global Risk Management, American Express
  • B.S. in Aviation Management, Bridgewater State College. M.B.A. in Finance, Clark University

A. Hadi Chaudhry - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

  • Joined in 2002. Previously in various roles in banking & IT sectors, holds numerous information technology certifications

Bill Korn - Chief Financial Officer

  • Joined in 2013. 10 year IBM executive, part of the team that created
    IBM's successful services strategy in the 1990's.
  • A.B. Economics, Harvard College. M.B.A. Harvard Business School

Board of Directors

Anne Busquet

  • Board member, Pitney Bowes, Intercontinental Hotels
  • Former President, American Express Interactive Services
    John Daly
  • Former EVP and Director of E.F. Hutton & Company
    Cameron Munter
  • Sr. Advisor, Agora Strategy Group (Berlin)
  • Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan

Lawrence Sharnak

  • Former EVP American Express Company
  • Board of Advisors, Cinch Home Services
  • Former Board member Teach for America New Jersey, A+ for Kids

CareCloud Contacts:

Bill Korn

Gene Mannheimer

Chief Financial Officer

ICR Westwicke

bkorn@carecloud.com

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

(410) 753-2640

Disclaimer

CareCloud Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 143 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,87 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,31 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,3 M 62,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart CARECLOUD, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareCloud, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARECLOUD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Hadi Chaudhry Vice President-Global Operations
Bill Korn Chief Financial Officer
Mahmud Ul Haq Executive Chairman
Adeel Sarwar Chief Technology Officer
Steve Link Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARECLOUD, INC.-34.65%62
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.42%1 856 120
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.05%60 220
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.70%49 192
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.11%48 570
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-8.06%46 922