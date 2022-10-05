CareCloud : Fact Sheet - October 2022

Capitalization as of October 4, 2022

Common Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBC)

15.2 M shares outstanding

Current price: $4.13

Market cap: $63 million

Insiders own ~35% of common stock

Series A Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBCP)

4.5 M shares outstanding

Current price: $26.70

Equity value: $121 million

Dividend: 11%, paid monthly

Non-convertible

Redeemable at $25.00 at Company's option

Redemption value: $113 million

Series B Preferred Stock

(Nasdaq: MTBCO)

1.3 M shares outstanding

Current price: $25.03

Equity value: $33 million

Dividend: 8.75%, paid monthly

Non-convertible

Redeemable at $25.75-25.00 after Feb. 2024-Feb. 2027, at Company's option

$25.75-25.00 after Feb. 2024-Feb. 2027, at Company's option Redemption value: $33 million

Total CareCloud Enterprise Value: $213 M

This Fact Sheet does not constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this Fact Sheet are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this Fact Sheet are made as of the date of this Fact Sheet, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.