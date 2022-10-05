CareCloud : Fact Sheet - October 2022

CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that provides proprietary cloud-
based solutions and business services to healthcare providers.
Revenue
$139.6
$140 - $143
$105.1
$64.4
$50.5
$31.8
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Guidance
Adjusted EBITDA
$22.1
$22 - $24
$10.9
$8.1
$4.8
$2.3
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Guidance
All $ in millions.
MTBC rebrands as CareCloud, taking on the name of one of its largest acquisitions - doubles down on growth and innovation
Cloud-basedhealthcare IT platform streamlines workflow, increases revenue and decreases expenses for customers
Successful consolidator in fragmented industry
Scalable operating cost structure
2022 revenue guidance:$140-143million
2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance:$22-24million
Technology-enabled business solutions
Electronic
Health Records
Patient
Practice
Experience
Management
Management
Organic Growth
Acquisitions
Partnerships
Robotic
Business
Process
Focused on growing
Acquire RCM
Turn smaller
Intelligence
Automation
market share by adding
companies and
competitors into
new customers
complementary
customers
businesses
Cross-selling to expand
Leverage CareCloud's
share-of-wallet
Leverage efficiency and
technology and/or
Telemedicine
lower costs to grow
offshore team
adjusted EBITDA
Chronic Care
Revenue Cycle
Management
Management
CareCloud Investor Fact Sheet
October 2022
Competitive Advantages
Technology Platform
#1 Cloud-Based EHR
#1 Practice Management Software
Global Team/Scalable Operating Model
U.S.-basedteam with deep healthcare industry knowledge and expertise
Significantly lower labor costs via ~3,400 English- speaking, college educated, employees in Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Over 500 dedicated technology professionals
Proven Market Consolidator
Scalable model with recurring revenue
Completed 17 acquisitions since the July 2014 IPO
Track record of operating cost reductions, platform enhancement
Capitalization as of October 4, 2022
Common Stock
(Nasdaq: MTBC)
15.2 M shares outstanding
Current price: $4.13
Market cap:$63 million
Insiders own ~35% of common stock
Series A Preferred Stock
(Nasdaq: MTBCP)
4.5 M shares outstanding
Current price: $26.70
Equity value:$121 million
Dividend: 11%, paid monthly
Non-convertible
Redeemable at $25.00 at Company's option
Redemption value:$113 million
Series B Preferred Stock
(Nasdaq: MTBCO)
1.3 M shares outstanding
Current price: $25.03
Equity value:$33 million
Dividend: 8.75%, paid monthly
Non-convertible
Redeemable at $25.75-25.00 after Feb. 2024-Feb. 2027, at Company's option
Redemption value:$33 million
Total CareCloud Enterprise Value: $213 M
This Fact Sheet does not constitute a solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this Fact Sheet are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this Fact Sheet are made as of the date of this Fact Sheet, and the Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Leadership Team
Mahmud Haq - Executive Chairman
Former CEO of Compass International Services (Nasdaq: CMPS) and VP of Global Risk Management, American Express
B.S. in Aviation Management, Bridgewater State College. M.B.A. in Finance, Clark University
A. Hadi Chaudhry - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Joined in 2002. Previously in various roles in banking & IT sectors, holds numerous information technology certifications
Bill Korn - Chief Financial Officer
Joined in 2013. 10 year IBM executive, part of the team that created
IBM's successful services strategy in the 1990's.
A.B. Economics, Harvard College. M.B.A. Harvard Business School
