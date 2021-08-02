Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareDx : Corporate Presentation August 2021

08/02/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
The Allo-Transplantation Company

Focused on better outcomes through personalized transplant surveillance

August 2021

Allo-transplant (allo- meaning "other" in Greek) is the transplantation of cells, tissues or organs to a recipient from a genetically non-identical donor of the same species

Safe Harbor Statement

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the future financial position of CareDx, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "CareDx" or the "Company"), including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. CareDx has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions and its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may subsequently file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. CareDx undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in CareDx's expectations.

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to assist in an understanding of the business and performance of CareDx. These measures should always be considered only as a supplement to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix included in these slides for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in these slides and the accompanying oral presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives has verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

2

Our Vision

The leading partner for the transplant ecosystem

Our Mission

We are committed to improving long-term outcomes by providing innovative solutions throughout the entire transplant patient journey

Q2 2021 Highlights

Operational

Financial

> 9,000 RemoTraC Patients

> $285M Annual Revenue Run Rate

> 65 AlloSure Named Protocol Centers

77% 2021 YoY Revenue Growth

Enrolled First patient in ACROBAT study of AlloHeme

70% Non-GAAP Gross Margin*

Connected >29K dialysis referrals to centers

9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

Presented Landmark KOAR-1000 data at ATC 20211

$370M Cash, Cash equivalents, Marketable securities

*Non-GAAP measures shown have been adjusted for certain items that are described in the Appendix

1- 2021 American Transplant Congress (ATC)

4

Platform in Transplantation with Growth Accelerators in Place

Industry

Leading Medical

Strong

Robust

Strong

Leading

Clinical

End-stage

Financial

Reimbursement

Products & Services

Data

Pipeline

Position

Expanding $12B+ market opportunity

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CareDx Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 290 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -236x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 423 M 4 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 96,9%
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 84,04 $
Average target price 107,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reginald Seeto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter K. Maag Executive Chairman
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Amitabh Shukla Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREDX, INC16.00%4 423
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-18.61%18 543
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-14.80%11 103
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-11.00%7 130
INVITAE CORPORATION-33.05%5 593
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-38.00%5 144