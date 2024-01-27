CareDx Found to Have Not Infringed on Patent ‘180 CareDx Intends to Seek Judicial Review of Decision and Monetary Damages on Patent ‘544 No Impact to Patient or Physician Access to AlloSure or AlloMap Testing

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced the jury verdict in the patent litigation brought by Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA).

CareDx was found to have not infringed on Natera patent 10,655,180 (the ‘180 patent) and found to have infringed on Natera patent 11,111,544 (the ‘544 patent). During pre-trial motions, the Court dismissed an additional patent asserted by Natera against CareDx. The District of Delaware jury awarded Natera damages including lost profits of $83,679,521 and past royalty of $12,535,500 for alleged infringement by AlloSure, occurring from September 2021 through August 2023. CareDx intends to seek judicial review of the verdict.

Today’s decision does not affect access and availability to CareDx’s current offerings, including AlloSure® or AlloMap®. There is no motion pending for injunctive relief.

CareDx will continue to improve transplant patient care by providing innovative solutions throughout the entire patient journey.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the jury verdict in the patent infringement case brought by Natera, the impact of the verdict on CareDx and CareDx’s plans to seek judicial review of the decision regarding the ‘544 patent and monetary damages. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that the impact of the verdict differs from CareDx’s estimates; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 10, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on August 8, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on or about November 8, 2023, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

