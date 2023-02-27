Advanced search
    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
02/27/2023
14.71 USD   +1.80%
05:02pCaredx : Q4 2022 Presentation
PU
04:36pCareDx Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
04:32pCAREDX, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
CareDx : Q4 2022 Presentation

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
The Transplant Company

Focused on improving care across the entire transplant patient journey

Leslie M, Kidney Transplant Recipient

Earnings Presentation

Q4 and FY 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to expectations regarding CareDx's upcoming milestones, vision and 2023 revenue guidance. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the future financial position of CareDx, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "CareDx" or the "Company"), including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. CareDx has based these forward- looking statements on its estimates and assumptions and its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, including general economic and market factors, global economic and marketplace uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and those contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may subsequently file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. CareDx undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in CareDx's expectations.

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to assist in an understanding of the business and performance of CareDx. These measures should always be considered only as a supplement to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Please refer to the Appendix included in these slides for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in these slides and the accompanying oral presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives has verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

2

Q4 Financial and Operational Highlights

Balance Sheet

$293M Cash & Equivalents and Marketable Securities

$7m Net cash

provided by

operating activities

Authorized $50M Share Buyback

Revenue

$82.4M

Up 4% y/y

$65.4M Testing

Services

$8.6M Products

$8.4M Digital and Patient Solutions

Volume

Growth

47,700 Tests

Up 2% sequentially and 14% y/y

Gross

Margin

64% GAAP

67% Adjusted1

73% Testing

Services1

54% Products1

34% Digital and

Patient Solutions1

Profitability1,2

Net Loss ($18.3M)

Adjusted EBITDA

($3.7M)

  1. Shown on Non-GAAP basis, closest GAAP equivalents provided. Please refer to the Appendix included in these slides for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial

measures included in these slides and the accompanying oral presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

3

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA = non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest income/(expense), income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, and other income and expense.

2023 Focus On The Three C's - Catalysts, Coverage, Collections

Pipeline

Increasing

Improving

Catalysts

Coverage

Collections

Drive Leadership

Leverage Best in

Infrastructure Built

into Solid Organ

Class Data and

to Address Prior

Transplants

Clinical Utility and

Authorizations and

Guidelines

Denials/Appeals

4

Key Pipeline Catalysts

Urine Tests

  • Proven stable platform Signature has not changed since discovery and NEJM. Other unstable approaches need to modify algorithm to fit current data
  • Differentiated utility Rejection + BK Nephropathy

Robust validation

Clinical validation in multiple publications with NEJM as cornerstone

Clinical value

Complete solution for TCMR; early detection probability/ BKVN assessment

Immune Status

Gene-Expression

  • Proven platform
  • Differentiated utility
  • Robust validations
  • Clinical value

Built upon proven FDA cleared transplant gene-expression platform Quantified result (versus yes/no) enables longitudinal use Validated in multiple peer-reviewed publications

Results replicated in two independent large multi-center studies

Source: Publications and data on file.

5

Disclaimer

CareDx Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
