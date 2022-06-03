Log in
    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
25.94 USD   -1.97%
05:42pCAREDX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/02CareDx To Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
06/02CareDx Leads Transplant Innovation with AiKidney, an AI Clinical Decision Support Tool for Predicting Allograft Rejection Risk
BU
CareDx : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
King Sasha
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CareDx, Inc. [CDNA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Marketing Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O CAREDX, INC. , 1 TOWER PLACE, 9TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO CA 94080
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
King Sasha
C/O CAREDX, INC.
1 TOWER PLACE, 9TH FLOOR
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA94080

Chief Marketing Officer
Signatures
/s/ Reginald Seeto, as attorney-in-fact for Sasha King 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares were withheld by the Issuer in order to satisfy certain tax withholding obligations in connection with the issuance of shares upon the vesting of restricted stock units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

CareDx Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -68,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 408 M 1 408 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart CAREDX, INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,46 $
Average target price 50,50 $
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reginald Seeto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhishek Jain CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
Michael D. Goldberg Chairman
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Amitabh Shukla Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREDX, INC-41.82%1 408
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-34.19%9 012
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-58.57%4 224
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-25.19%4 042
SEEGENE, INC.-29.02%1 820
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.04%1 489