CareDx Update Regarding Raymond James & Associates' Conference

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company has determined not to participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference scheduled for later today in light of scheduling conflicts. The company looks forward to providing its next corporate update in the near term.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005824/en/