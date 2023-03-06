Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CareDx, Inc
  News
  Summary
    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
10.65 USD   +18.73%
04:33pCareDx Update Regarding Raymond James & Associates' Conference
BU
08:51aCareDx Comments on MolDX Publication of New Billing and Coding Article
AQ
07:02aCareDx To Participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareDx Update Regarding Raymond James & Associates' Conference

03/06/2023 | 04:33pm EST
CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company has determined not to participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference scheduled for later today in light of scheduling conflicts. The company looks forward to providing its next corporate update in the near term.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 325 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 93,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 733
Free-Float 97,2%
