    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
24.36 USD   +4.46%
08:05aCareDx to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/27Characterization Of Claim Elements As "Conventional" Results In Section 101 Subject Matter Ineligibility
AQ
07/20Patents On Measuring CfDNA To Detect Rejection Of Transplanted Organs Held Invalid
AQ
CareDx to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/28/2022 | 08:05am EDT
CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients – today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-800-289-0720 for domestic callers or 1-323-701-0160 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 1255722. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CAREDX, INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 338 M - -
Net income 2022 -68,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 296 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,36 $
Average target price 49,67 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reginald Seeto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhishek Jain CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
Michael D. Goldberg Chairman
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Amitabh Shukla Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREDX, INC-46.44%1 296
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-40.51%8 146
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-49.77%5 121
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-27.13%3 880
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-36.35%1 910
VERACYTE, INC.-36.36%1 873