    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
CareDx : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/14/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 201-493-6725 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13724010. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Investor Relations
Ian Cooney
415-287-2300 x 3550
investor@caredx.com 


All news about CAREDX, INC
04:02pCAREDX : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
10/12CAREDX : AlloSure, the First dd-cfDNA in Heart and Kidney Transplantation, Launches for Lu..
10/12Allosure Launches for Lung Transplant Patients
10/01EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Unit Wins Patent Infringement Case Against CareDx
09/30CAREDX : Extends Leadership in Multimodality Transplant Care with KidneyCare Validation Pu..
GL
09/28CAREDX : Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
09/27CAREDX : Presents Latest Data on AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2021
09/15CAREDX : Torres Adds Expertise in Regenerative Medicine and Organ Procurement to the CareD..
09/15CAREDX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
09/15CAREDX : Names Longtime Patient Advocate Art Torres to Board of Directors
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 290 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -203x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 652 M 3 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 69,39 $
Average target price 106,80 $
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reginald Seeto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter K. Maag Executive Chairman
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Amitabh Shukla Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREDX, INC-4.22%3 652
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-27.36%16 737
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-20.85%10 333
INVITAE CORPORATION-35.45%5 866
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-32.49%5 534
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-44.11%4 652