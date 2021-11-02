Log in
    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) on Behalf of Investors

11/02/2021 | 06:53pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of CareDx, Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx revealed that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an investigation into the Company’s “business practices related to [its] kidney testing and phlebotomy services.” The Company had also received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for similar issues, as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $19.34, or 27%, to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CareDx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 293 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 679 M 2 679 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 98,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 50,73 $
Average target price 97,20 $
Spread / Average Target 91,6%
Reginald Seeto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter K. Maag Executive Chairman
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Amitabh Shukla Senior Vice President-Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREDX, INC-29.98%2 679
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-28.13%16 755
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-6.56%12 199
INVITAE CORPORATION-33.27%6 064
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-30.62%5 731
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-40.23%4 975