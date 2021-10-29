LOST MONEY IN CAREDX, INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of CareDx, Inc. plummeted more than 27% on Friday, October 29, 2021, after the company disclosed that the Department of Justice and SEC have launched investigations related to CareDx’s business practices, and that the SEC is also investigating the company’s accounting and public reporting practices. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential CareDx Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA).

After the market closed on Thursday, October 28, 2021, precision medicine company CareDx disclosed in an SEC filing that it is the target of a False Claims Act investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. In the filing, CareDx explained that it had recently received a civil investigative demand from the DOJ concerning “certain business practices related to our kidney testing and phlebotomy services,” and is now being ordered to produce documents in connection with these concerns.

The company’s filing also revealed that it has received a subpoena from the SEC related to “matters similar to those identified in the CID, as well as certain of our accounting and public reporting practices.” The filing states that an additional unnamed state regulatory agency has also made an information request, and it’s possible the company will “receive additional requests for information from the DOJ, SEC, or other regulatory and governmental agencies regarding similar or related subject matters.” CareDx went on to say that “depending on the outcome of the DOJ or SEC investigations, the state law information request, or any other requests or investigations,” it may have to “expend significant financial and managerial resources in connection with responding to the CID, the SEC subpoena and other information requests” which could “seriously harm our business and our financial results.”

Following the news of the civil investigation and subpoena, CareDx’s stock price plummeted more than 27% on Friday, October 29, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

