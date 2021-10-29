Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CareDx, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LOST MONEY IN CAREDX, INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

10/29/2021 | 08:51pm EDT
Shares of CareDx, Inc. plummeted more than 27% on Friday, October 29, 2021, after the company disclosed that the Department of Justice and SEC have launched investigations related to CareDx’s business practices, and that the SEC is also investigating the company’s accounting and public reporting practices. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential CareDx Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA).

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

After the market closed on Thursday, October 28, 2021, precision medicine company CareDx disclosed in an SEC filing that it is the target of a False Claims Act investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. In the filing, CareDx explained that it had recently received a civil investigative demand from the DOJ concerning “certain business practices related to our kidney testing and phlebotomy services,” and is now being ordered to produce documents in connection with these concerns.

The company’s filing also revealed that it has received a subpoena from the SEC related to “matters similar to those identified in the CID, as well as certain of our accounting and public reporting practices.” The filing states that an additional unnamed state regulatory agency has also made an information request, and it’s possible the company will “receive additional requests for information from the DOJ, SEC, or other regulatory and governmental agencies regarding similar or related subject matters.” CareDx went on to say that “depending on the outcome of the DOJ or SEC investigations, the state law information request, or any other requests or investigations,” it may have to “expend significant financial and managerial resources in connection with responding to the CID, the SEC subpoena and other information requests” which could “seriously harm our business and our financial results.”

Following the news of the civil investigation and subpoena, CareDx’s stock price plummeted more than 27% on Friday, October 29, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should CareDx Investors Do?

If you invested in CareDx, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether CareDx has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Class Action Practice Group of the Year,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Women Lawyers in California.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 293 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -111x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 684 M 2 684 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales 2022 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CAREDX, INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 51,00 $
Average target price 106,80 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reginald Seeto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter K. Maag Executive Chairman
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Amitabh Shukla Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREDX, INC-2.91%3 702
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-26.98%16 192
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-9.38%11 374
INVITAE CORPORATION-36.62%5 838
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-30.68%5 383
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-43.50%4 555