  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CareDx, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDNA   US14167L1035

CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
10.65 USD   +18.73%
07:07aThe American Society of Transplant Surgeons Position Statement Supports Use of CareDx's AlloSure Kidney for Organ Transplant Surveillance
BU
03/06CareDx Update Regarding Raymond James & Associates' Conference
BU
03/06CareDx Comments on MolDX Publication of New Billing and Coding Article
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The American Society of Transplant Surgeons Position Statement Supports Use of CareDx's AlloSure Kidney for Organ Transplant Surveillance

03/07/2023 | 07:07am EST
Statement Also Supports Use of AlloSure Heart and AlloMap Heart  

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced the issuance of a new position statement by the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) supporting the use of CareDx’s AlloSure® Kidney for organ transplant surveillance, and AlloSure Heart and AlloMap® Heart.

Specifically, the new position statement, “ASTS Statement on donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cf-DNA)”:

  • Supports consideration of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA), as in AlloSure Kidney, for surveillance in kidney transplant recipients to exclude subclinical antibody mediated rejection (ABMR).
  • Recommends dd-cfDNA (AlloSure Kidney) for use in kidney transplant recipients experiencing acute allograft dysfunction to exclude rejection, particularly ABMR.
  • Recommends that dd-cfDNA (AlloSure Heart) may be utilized to rule out subclinical rejection in heart transplant recipients.
  • Recommends peripheral blood gene expression profiling (GEP), as in AlloMap Heart, as a non-invasive diagnostic tool to rule out acute cellular rejection in stable, low-risk, adult heart transplant recipients who are over 55 days status post heart transplantation.

“We applaud ASTS for their leadership in issuing a position statement on the use of dd-cfDNA for routine monitoring of allograft health in kidney, and additionally the use of dd-cfDNA and peripheral blood gene expression profiling in heart,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx.

To read the position statement, go here.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit:www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the ASTS position statement and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s non-invasive testing services, AlloSure and AlloMap. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its testing services; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 319 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 74,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 572 M 572 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 733
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart CAREDX, INC
Duration : Period :
CareDx, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREDX, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,65 $
Average target price 16,80 $
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reginald Seeto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhishek Jain Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael D. Goldberg Chairman
Robert N. Woodward Vice President-Research & Development
Amitabh Shukla Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREDX, INC-6.66%572
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION35.39%11 946
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.12.50%3 440
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.11.14%3 104
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.17%1 736
VERACYTE, INC.0.00%1 712