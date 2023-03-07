The American Society of Transplant Surgeons Position Statement Supports Use of CareDx's AlloSure Kidney for Organ Transplant Surveillance

Statement Also Supports Use of AlloSure Heart and AlloMap Heart

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced the issuance of a new position statement by the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) supporting the use of CareDx’s AlloSure® Kidney for organ transplant surveillance, and AlloSure Heart and AlloMap® Heart.

Specifically, the new position statement, “ASTS Statement on donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cf-DNA)”:

Supports consideration of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA), as in AlloSure Kidney, for surveillance in kidney transplant recipients to exclude subclinical antibody mediated rejection (ABMR).

Recommends dd-cfDNA (AlloSure Kidney) for use in kidney transplant recipients experiencing acute allograft dysfunction to exclude rejection, particularly ABMR.

Recommends that dd-cfDNA (AlloSure Heart) may be utilized to rule out subclinical rejection in heart transplant recipients.

Recommends peripheral blood gene expression profiling (GEP), as in AlloMap Heart, as a non-invasive diagnostic tool to rule out acute cellular rejection in stable, low-risk, adult heart transplant recipients who are over 55 days status post heart transplantation.

“We applaud ASTS for their leadership in issuing a position statement on the use of dd-cfDNA for routine monitoring of allograft health in kidney, and additionally the use of dd-cfDNA and peripheral blood gene expression profiling in heart,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx.

