Career Point Limited announced that at its AGM held on September 28, 2023, shareholders approved the appointment of Mr. Akshay Gupta (DIN 10198103) as Independent Director, Mrs. Neha Garg (DIN 10275700) as Independent Director, Mr. Sanjay Khandelwal (DIN 10272077) as Independent Director, Mr. Om Prakash Maheshwari (DIN 00185677) as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect April 1, 2024 upto March 31, 2029 and Mr. Nawal Kishore Maheshwari (DIN 00185762) as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from April 1, 2024 upto March 31, 2029.
Career Point Limited Announces Board Appointments
September 30, 2023 at 03:36 am EDT
