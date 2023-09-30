Career Point Limited is an India-based education company. The Company provides diversified products and integrated services in both regulated and non-regulated education segments, including pre-school, school education (k-12), test-prep (tutorial services), higher education (universities), e-learning and vocational education. The Company has a network of the Company-operated branches; franchisee centers; school integrated programs; technology-enabled solutions; online courses; and distance learning solutions. The Company has three segments: Education & Related Activities Division, Financing Division, and Infra Division. Its subsidiaries, Career Point Edutech Ltd. and EduTiger Private Ltd., provide delivery of services through the five online platforms: eCareerPoint, CPLive, CP eTutor and CP eTest. eCareerPoint is a technology-based online learning platform, available on the Web, as well as application for aspirants of various competitive examinations.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers