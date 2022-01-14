Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6153   TW0006153000

CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.

(6153)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Career Technology Mfg : Announcement by the Company on behalf of subsidiaries' impairment loss on assets by applying IAS No.36

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/14 Time of announcement 17:52:59
Subject 
 Announcement by the Company on behalf of subsidiaries'
impairment loss on assets by applying IAS No.36
Date of events 2022/01/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/14
2.Company name:
 Career Electronic (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
 Career Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
 Career Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The subsidiaries following the impairment test pursuant to IAS No.36, has
 decided to recognize a loss on fixed assets of RMB 29,749 thousand (approx
 NTD 129,148 thousand) in 4Q21.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)All figures are unaudited, and have not yet been reviewed by an
   independent accountant.
(2)This is a non-cash impairment loss, and does not have any impact on
   the working capital and cash flow of the company.

Disclaimer

Career Technology (MFG.) Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 10:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
05:02aCAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : Announcement by the Company on behalf of subsidiaries' impairment ..
PU
2021CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : will attend investor meetings
PU
2021Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Announcement of the 3Q21 financial reports approved by BOD
PU
2021Career Technology Mfg. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Yeh Kun-Hsiang as Director
CI
2021Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Announces New Position Holder
CI
2021Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2021Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Proposes Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Year 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 037 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2020 657 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2020 5 261 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 13 904 M 503 M 504 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Ying Tsai Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hua Chuan Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Hui Wen Cheng Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Chin Lung Chiu Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chun Cheng Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.-5.48%503
MEDIATEK INC.-7.56%63 352
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.62%25 241
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.85%23 319
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.73%20 237
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-4.43%14 801