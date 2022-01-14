Career Technology Mfg : Announcement by the Company on behalf of subsidiaries' impairment loss on assets by applying IAS No.36

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/14 2.Company name: Career Electronic (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Career Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Career Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The subsidiaries following the impairment test pursuant to IAS No.36, has decided to recognize a loss on fixed assets of RMB 29,749 thousand (approx NTD 129,148 thousand) in 4Q21. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)All figures are unaudited, and have not yet been reviewed by an independent accountant. (2)This is a non-cash impairment loss, and does not have any impact on the working capital and cash flow of the company.