Career Technology Mfg : Announcement by the Company on behalf of subsidiaries' impairment loss on assets by applying IAS No.36
01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
Provided by: Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/14
Time of announcement
17:52:59
Subject
Announcement by the Company on behalf of subsidiaries'
impairment loss on assets by applying IAS No.36
Date of events
2022/01/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/14
2.Company name:
Career Electronic (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
Career Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
Career Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The subsidiaries following the impairment test pursuant to IAS No.36, has
decided to recognize a loss on fixed assets of RMB 29,749 thousand (approx
NTD 129,148 thousand) in 4Q21.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)All figures are unaudited, and have not yet been reviewed by an
independent accountant.
(2)This is a non-cash impairment loss, and does not have any impact on
the working capital and cash flow of the company.
Career Technology (MFG.) Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 10:01:08 UTC.