Career Technology Mfg : Announcement of the Company's treasury stock repurchase result
06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:48:25
Subject
Announcement of the Company's treasury stock
repurchase result
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):NT$9,108,703,012
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/25~2022/07/22
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):
4,000,000 shares
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):
NT$19.00-NT$26.85 per share
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/05/26~2022/06/29
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):4,000,000 shares
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$93,333,052
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$23.33
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):4,000,000 shares
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.72%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
