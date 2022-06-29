Career Technology Mfg : Announcement of the Company's treasury stock repurchase result

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):NT$9,108,703,012 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/25~2022/07/22 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares): 4,000,000 shares 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD): NT$19.00-NT$26.85 per share 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/05/26~2022/06/29 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):4,000,000 shares 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$93,333,052 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$23.33 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):4,000,000 shares 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.72% 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None