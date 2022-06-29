Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6153   TW0006153000

CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.

(6153)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
23.05 TWD   -0.43%
CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : Announcement of the Company's treasury stock repurchase result
PU
06/15CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : Announce to change the member of the Audit Committee
PU
06/15Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Appoints Chang Chia-Ning as Member of the Audit Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Career Technology Mfg : Announcement of the Company's treasury stock repurchase result

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:48:25
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's treasury stock
repurchase result
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):NT$9,108,703,012
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/25~2022/07/22
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):
4,000,000 shares
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):
NT$19.00-NT$26.85 per share
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/05/26~2022/06/29
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):4,000,000 shares
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$93,333,052
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$23.33
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):4,000,000 shares
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.72%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Career Technology (MFG.) Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 668 M 493 M 493 M
Net income 2021 -490 M -16,5 M -16,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 235 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 820 M 431 M 431 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Ying Tsai Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hua Chuan Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Hui Wen Cheng Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Chin Lung Chiu Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chun Cheng Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.-12.85%431
MEDIATEK INC.-45.29%34 847
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.18%17 673
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.98%15 484
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.41%10 321
SILERGY CORP.-46.87%8 535