Career Technology Mfg : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary to cooperate with local government's pandemic preventiaon meausres

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Company name:Career Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:Due to the impact of coronavirus event, the operating sites in Shenzhen cooperates with the requirements by local government. 6.Countermeasures: (1)To ensure health and safety for our employees, the Company's subsidiary in Shenzhen is cooperating with epidemic control and measures taken by local authorities (2)The Cmpany's capacity of each manufacturing sites would be able to support each other to meet customer needs. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:It is expected to be no significant impact to the Company's operations.