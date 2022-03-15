Career Technology Mfg : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary to cooperate with local government's pandemic preventiaon meausres
03/15/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Provided by: Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
2022/03/15
11:41:43
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary to cooperate
with local government's pandemic preventiaon meausres
2022/03/15
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:Career Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Due to the impact of coronavirus event, the operating
sites in Shenzhen cooperates with the requirements by local government.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)To ensure health and safety for our employees, the Company's subsidiary
in Shenzhen is cooperating with epidemic control and measures taken by
local authorities
(2)The Cmpany's capacity of each manufacturing sites would be able to
support each other to meet customer needs.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:It is expected to be no
significant impact to the Company's operations.
Career Technology (MFG.) Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 03:59:02 UTC.