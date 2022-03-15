Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6153   TW0006153000

CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.

(6153)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Career Technology Mfg : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary to cooperate with local government's pandemic preventiaon meausres

03/15/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 11:41:43
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary to cooperate
with local government's pandemic preventiaon meausres
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:Career Technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Due to the impact of coronavirus event, the operating
sites in Shenzhen cooperates with the requirements by local government.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)To ensure health and safety for our employees, the Company's subsidiary
in Shenzhen is cooperating with epidemic control and measures taken by
local authorities
(2)The Cmpany's capacity of each manufacturing sites would be able to
support each other to meet customer needs.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:It is expected to be no
significant impact to the Company's operations.

Disclaimer

Career Technology (MFG.) Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
03/15CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary to cooperate with local gover..
PU
02/25Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/21CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : The Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual S..
PU
02/21CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : Announcement of the 4Q21 financial reports approved by BOD
PU
02/09CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the coun..
PU
01/14CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : Announcement by the Company on behalf of subsidiaries' impairment ..
PU
2021CAREER TECHNOLOGY MFG : will attend investor meetings
PU
2021Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Announcement of the 3Q21 financial reports approved by BOD
PU
2021Career Technology Mfg. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 668 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2021 -490 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net Debt 2021 3 235 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 820 M 450 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Ying Tsai Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hua Chuan Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Hui Wen Cheng Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Chin Lung Chiu Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chun Cheng Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREER TECHNOLOGY (MFG.) CO., LTD.-12.85%449
MEDIATEK INC.-20.67%53 919
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.79%20 917
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.09%20 148
HANGZHOU SILAN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD4.56%12 956
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-2.60%12 226