  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Carel Industries S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:18 2022-11-17 am EST
24.98 EUR   +1.32%
09:09aCarel : growth continues for the 3rd quarter of 2022
PU
11/10Transcript : Carel Industries S.p.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Carel Industries S P A : The CAREL Industries Board of Directors has approved the consolidated results as of 30 September 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

CAREL: growth continues for the 3rd quarter of 2022

11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST
The CAREL Industries S.p.A. Board of Directors has approved the consolidated results as of 30 June 2022. Consolidated revenues came to € 401.1 million, an increase of 29.3%, compared to the first 9 months of 2021.

Francesco Nalini, CEO of the Group, commented: "It is with great pride that I present the results of this quarter, the seventh consecutive quarter in which CAREL has recorded double-digit percentage organic revenue growth. All geographic areas and all macro-segments in which the Group is active contributed significantly to this result, once again underlining the soundness of the business portfolio as well as the ability to adapt to challenging scenarios that are difficult to foresee and constantly changing. The first nine months of the year, in fact, were impacted by a complex macroeconomic context, characterised first and foremost by the continuing shortage of electronic equipment (both precision and power), which did not allow us to express all the growth potential that the market offered. In addition, there was a sharp increase in inflation and more particularly in raw materials, the impact of which on profitability was, however, limited, also thanks to the positive effect of operating leverage linked to high growth rates. A positive contribution to the latter was the effort made in terms of M&A: during the year, four acquisitions were completed (Arion, Sauber, Klingenburg and Senva), two in Italy and two abroad, which will allow CAREL to act more and more as a supplier of complete control solutions with high added value and further consolidate its international profile. Also on the internal front, the Group has worked relentlessly to increase efficiency and flexibility and is continuing to implement the digitisation roadmap, achieving, among other results, a significant reduction in multi-site design and industrialisation time. For the foreseeable future, CAREL will continue to develop the business in its niches, which present decidedly positive short and long-term trends, also linked to decarbonisation, looking to the future with optimism and providing increasingly advanced solutions that anticipate the needs of the market."

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 14:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 420 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2021 49,1 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net Debt 2021 57,9 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 2 464 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 865
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carel Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 24,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Rossi Luciani Chairman
Cinzia Donalisio Independent Director
Marina Manna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.-7.33%2 563
HEXAGON AB-16.46%30 848
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.13%19 534
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-5.12%19 429
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-56.58%13 343
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-61.27%13 337