  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Carel Industries S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:17:30 2023-06-09 am EDT
27.25 EUR   -1.45%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Carel Industries S p A : Connectivity and energy saving with the new μRack

06/09/2023 | 08:55am EDT
Energy efficiency for condensing units and compact compressor racks

CAREL has been chosen by MB Frigo, a company specialising in engineering, manufacturing and service of air conditioning and refrigeration units, as its partner for equipping a small refrigeration system in a new convenience store in Zagreb. The chosen solution is the new µRack control system, featuring fast commissioning, simplified interaction and significant energy savings.

To meet the needs of the final customer, specifically regarding efficiency and energy saving, MB Frigo identified CAREL as the supplier of the ideal solution for the new convenience store. This partnership made it possible to supply a small compressor rack equipped with μRack, CAREL's new generation compact control system, featuring advanced connectivity and dedicated energy saving functions. The system offers an easy-to-navigate user interface and quick parameter setting, enabling unit commissioning and setup in record time.

MB Frigo stated: "The new CAREL μRack controller represents the ideal compromise in a context that sees the return of small supermarkets, where a complete system controller in a compact package is needed. The µRack solution was a perfect fit for our compressor rack, offering fast commissioning and wireless connectivity via NFC and Bluetooth".

Read the success story to discover more

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 12:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
08:55aCarel Industries S P A : Connectivity and energy saving with the new μRack
PU
06/05Mib down; MPS takes top spot
AN
06/01Stock markets up; no bearishness on Mib.
AN
05/25Mib falls to 26,400 area; Telecom Italia at tail end
AN
05/25Lists still down; MPS confirmed bearish
AN
05/19Carel Industries S P A : one of the Sustainability Leaders in the Sole 24 Ore-Statista ran..
PU
05/17Mib down but TIM rises after words from CDP CEO
AN
05/15Carel : a positive first quarter of 2023
PU
05/15Carel Industries S P A : Notice of filing of the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' mee..
PU
05/15Mib at 27,400 on start before Eurozone macro data
AN
Analyst Recommendations on CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 638 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 29,6 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 2 763 M 2 977 M 2 977 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
EV / Sales 2024 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carel Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,65 €
Average target price 29,50 €
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Rossi Luciani Chairman
Cinzia Donalisio Independent Director
Marina Manna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.17.66%2 977
HEXAGON AB17.29%31 852
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.27%20 714
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.78%18 668
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.25%14 299
FLEX LTD.22.97%11 730
