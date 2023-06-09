Carel Industries S p A : Connectivity and energy saving with the new μRack

Energy efficiency for condensing units and compact compressor racks



CAREL has been chosen by MB Frigo, a company specialising in engineering, manufacturing and service of air conditioning and refrigeration units, as its partner for equipping a small refrigeration system in a new convenience store in Zagreb. The chosen solution is the new µRack control system, featuring fast commissioning, simplified interaction and significant energy savings.



To meet the needs of the final customer, specifically regarding efficiency and energy saving, MB Frigo identified CAREL as the supplier of the ideal solution for the new convenience store. This partnership made it possible to supply a small compressor rack equipped with μRack, CAREL's new generation compact control system, featuring advanced connectivity and dedicated energy saving functions. The system offers an easy-to-navigate user interface and quick parameter setting, enabling unit commissioning and setup in record time.



MB Frigo stated: "The new CAREL μRack controller represents the ideal compromise in a context that sees the return of small supermarkets, where a complete system controller in a compact package is needed. The µRack solution was a perfect fit for our compressor rack, offering fast commissioning and wireless connectivity via NFC and Bluetooth".

Read the success story to discover more