Carel Industries S p A : Filing of the Annual Report 2022 and other documents for the General Shareholders' meeting called for 21st of April 2023.

Press Release

Filing of the Annual Report 2022 and other documents for the General Shareholders' meeting called for 21st of April 2023.

Brugine, 30 March 2023 - The Company announces that, today the following documents have been made available to the public on the website - www.carel.com, in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meetings" section:

 2022 Annual Report, including the draft of the separated and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022, together with the Directors' Report and the required certifications, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the External Audit Firm's Report.

 The 2022 Sustainability Report

 The Report on Corporate Governance and Onwership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of the consolidated law on finance (TUF)

 The Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid pursuant to article 123-ter of the consolidated law on finance (TUF)

These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage,www.emarketstorage.com

Please, be also informed that the summary statements of the key data of the last financial statements of the subsidiary and associated companies provided for by the art. 2429 of the civil code are available to the public at the registered office of the Company.

For further information

INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS Giampiero Grosso - Investor Relations Manager Barabino & Partners giampiero.grosso@carel.com Fabrizio Grassi +39 049 9731961 f.grassi@barabino.it +39 392 73 92 125 Marco Trevisan m. trevisan@barabino.it +39 02 72 02 35 35 *** CAREL

The CAREL Group is a global leader in the design, production and marketing of technologically-advanced components and solutions for excellent energy efficiency in the control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") and refrigeration equipment and systems. CAREL is focused on several vertical niche markets with extremely specific needs, catered for with dedicated solutions developed comprehensively for these requirements, as opposed to mass markets.

The Group designs, produces and markets hardware, software and algorithm solutions aimed at both improving the performance of the units and systems they are intended for and for energy saving, with a globally-recognised brand in the HVAC and refrigeration markets (collectively, "HVAC/R") in which it operates and, in the opinion of the Company's management, with a distinctive position in the relevant niches in those markets.

HVAC is the Group's main market, representing 68% of the Group's revenues in the financial year to 31 December 2022, while the refrigeration market accounted for 31% of the Group's revenues.

The Group commits significant resources to research and development, an area which plays a strategic role in helping it maintain its position of leadership in the reference HVAC/R market niches, with special attention focused on energy efficiency, the reduction of environmental impact, trends relating to the use of natural refrigerant gases, automation and remote connectivity (the Internet of Things), and the development of data-driven solutions and services.

The Group operates through 36 branches including 15 production plants located in various countries. As of 31 December 2022, approximately 80% of the Group's revenues was generated outside of Italy and 30% outside of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs - suppliers of complete units for applications in HVAC/R markets - make up the Company's main category of customers, which the Group focuses on to build long-term relationships.