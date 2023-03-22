Carel Industries S p A : Notice of filing of the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting and of the illustrative reports concerning the items in the Shareholders' Meeting agenda.

Press Release Notice of filing of the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting and of the illustrative reports concerning the items in the Shareholders' Meeting agenda. Brugine, 22 March 2023 - The Company announces that, today the following documents has been made available to the public on the website - www.carel.com, in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meetings" section: Notice of call of the ordinary Shareholders' meeting of CAREL Industries S.p.A, called for 21 of April 2023, in a single call, at

Report of the Board of Directors on item no. 3 on the agenda for the ordinary Shareholders' meeting These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage, www.emarketstorage.com Further documents relating to the Shareholders' meeting agenda will be made available to the public by filing at the registered office of the company, by publishing on the company website and by storing on the storage system eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), in accordance to the terms set by the applicable laws and regulations.

The Group commits significant resources to research and development, an area which plays a strategic role in helping it maintain its position of leadership in the reference HVAC/R market niches, with special attention focused on energy efficiency, the reduction of environmental impact, trends relating to the use of natural refrigerant gases, automation and remote connectivity (the Internet of Things), and the development of data-driven solutions and services. The Group operates through 36 branches including 15 production plants located in various countries. As of 31 December 2022, approximately 80% of the Group's revenues was generated outside of Italy and 30% outside of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs - suppliers of complete units for applications in HVAC/R markets - make up the Company's main category of customers, which the Group focuses on to build long-term relationships.

ATTACHMENT CAREL INDUSTRIES SpA Registered office in Brugine (PD), - Via dell'Industria, 11 Fully subscribed share capital €10,000,000 Registration number with the Padua Register of Companies: 04359090281 Website www.carel.com NOTICE OF CALL OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The Shareholders of CAREL Industries S.p.A. (the "Company") are called to the ordinary meeting to be held at the building named CAREL 5, in Brugine (PD), Via Ardoneghe, 15, on April 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., in a single call, to discuss and resolve the following Agenda Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2022 and presentation of the CAREL Group Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2022. Allocation of the result for the financial year. Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2022; related and consequent resolutions; Allocation of the result for the financial year; related and consequent resolutions. Resolutions concerning the report on the remuneration policy and fees paid pursuant to Article 123- ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and article 84- quater of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999. Binding vote on the remuneration policy for the 2023 financial year set forth in the first section of the report; related and consequent resolutions; Consultation on the second section of the report concerning remuneration paid in or relating to the 2022 financial year; related and consequent resolutions. Proposal to authorise the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the previous authorisation approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2022; related and consequent resolutions. * * * In compliance with the provisions of Article 106, paragraph 4, of the Law Decree 17 March 2020 no. 18, laying down rules on "Strengthening measures of the National Health Service and of economic support for families, workers and businesses connected to the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19", converted by Law no. 27/2020, as subsequently amended and extended, most recently by effect of Law no. 14/2023 (which converted and integrated the Law decree no. 198/2022) ("Cure Italy" Decree), Shareholders may not physically participate in the Shareholders' Meeting. They may participate exclusively through the designated representative referred to in Article 135-undecies of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), in compliance with the provisions of current laws and regulations, as further explained below in this notice of call in the paragraph "Shareholders' Meeting participation and granting of proxy to the Designated Representative". 3

Any amendment, update or clarification of the information contained in the notice of call will promptly be made available on the Company's website (www.carel.com), Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings section and through other means provided for by law. Share capital information on the date of the notice of call The Company's subscribed and paid-up share capital amounts to €10,000,000 and is represented by 100,000,000 equity shares without any indication of the nominal value, each attributing the right to 1 vote, except the 36,167,433 shares of shareholder Luigi Rossi Luciani S.a.p.a., the 20,000,007 shares of shareholder Athena S.p.A. (ex. Luigi Nalini S.a.p.a) and the 4,932,595 shares of shareholder 7 Industries B.V which are awarded increased voting rights pursuant to Article 13 in the By-laws. The total number of voting rights exercisable at the Shareholders' Meeting is therefore 161,100,035. At the date of this notice of call, the Company holds 70,482 treasury shares, equal to 0.705% of the share capital. Right to participate in and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting Those who have the right to vote may attend the Meeting. Pursuant to Article 83-sexies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "TUF") and Article 10 of the By-laws, the right to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise voting rights - which, as set out in greater detail later in this notice of call under "Shareholders' Meeting Participation and granting of proxy to the Designated Representative", may only occur through the Designated Representative - is evidenced by the authorised intermediary's communication to the Company, in accordance with its accounting records, on behalf of the party entitled to vote based on the evidence in its accounting records at the end of the accounting day of the seventh trading day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting in the single call (i.e. Wednesday, 12 April 2023, the record date). Those who take ownership of shares after that date will not have the right to attend or vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. The information from the intermediary must be received by the Company by the end of the third trading day preceding the date set for the Meeting (i.e. Tuesday, 18 April 2023). However, the right to attend and vote shall remain intact if the Company receives the information after this deadline, providing it is received before the start of the meeting proceedings. There are no postal or electronic voting procedures. Directors, statutory auditors, representatives of the auditing firm, the notary, the Designated Representative and other persons permitted to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Legislation and By-laws, other than those with voting rights, may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting via remote connection systems ensuring participants are recognised and recognisable, in compliance with the current relevant provisions, according to procedures that the Company will communicate to the aforementioned persons. Considering how the Meeting is to be held, it shall be deemed conventionally convened and held at the building named CAREL 5, in Brugine (PD), Via Ardoneghe, 15. Shareholders' Meeting participation is governed by the relevant laws and regulations as well as the provisions in the Bylaws and in the Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, available on the Company's website, www.carel.com, in the "corporate Governance" section. Shareholders' Meeting participation and granting of proxy to the Designated Representative In accordance with provisions in the "Cure Italy" Decree, participation at the Shareholders' Meeting for those with voting rights will take place without access to the meeting rooms by the Shareholders or their delegates other than the Designated Representative. The Company has chosen to make use of the option provided for by Article 106, paragraph 4, of the Cure Italy Decree, which allows companies with listed shares to anticipate in the notice of call that participation