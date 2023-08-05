Press Release Notice of filing of the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting and of the illustrative reports concerning the items in the Shareholders' Meeting agenda. Brugine, 5 August 2023 - The Company announces that, the following documents has been made available to the public on the website www.carel.com, in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meetings" section:

Notice of call of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' meeting of CAREL Industries S.p.A, called for 14 of September 2023, in a single call, at 10.00 a.m. at the building named CAREL 5, in Brugine (PD), Via Ardoneghe, 15. An extract of the above-mentioned notice of call, published today, pursuant to the applicable laws, on the newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore" Report of the Board of Directors on items no. 1 on the agenda for the ordinary Shareholders' meeting Report of the Board of Directors on item no. 1 on the agenda for the etraordinary Shareholders' meeting

These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage, www.emarketstorage.com Further documents relating to the Shareholders' meeting agenda will be made available to the public by filing at the registered office of the company, by publishing on the company website and by storing on the storage system eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), in accordance to the terms set by the applicable laws and regulations.

The Group commits significant resources to research and development, an area which plays a strategic role in helping it maintain its position of leadership in the reference HVAC/R market niches, with special attention focused on energy efficiency, the reduction of environmental impact, trends relating to the use of natural refrigerant gases, automation and remote connectivity (the Internet of Things), and the development of data-driven solutions and services. The Group operates through 36 branches including 15 production plants located in various countries. As of 31 December 2022, approximately 80% of the Group's revenues was generated outside of Italy and 30% outside of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs - suppliers of complete units for applications in HVAC/R markets - make up the Company's main category of customers, which the Group focuses on to build long-term relationships.

ATTACHMENT CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A. Registered office in Brugine (PD), - Via dell'Industria, 11 Fully subscribed share capital Euro 10,000,000 Registration number with the Padua Register of Companies: 04359090281 Websitewww.carel.com NOTICE FOR THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The Shareholders of CAREL Industries S.p.A. (the "Company") are called to the ordinary and extraordinary meeting to be held at the block known as CAREL 5 in Via Ardoneghe 15, in Brugine (PD), on 14 September 2023 at 10:00 a.m., in a single call, to discuss and resolve on the following Agenda Ordinary Part 1. Integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors through the appointment of an Alternate Auditor; related and consequent resolutions. Extraordinary Part 1. Proposal to increase the share capital, against payment and in divisible form, up to a maximum overall amount of Euro 200,000,000.00 (including any share premium), through the issuance of ordinary shares, to be offered in option to the Company's Shareholders pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code; related amendments to Article 5 of the By-Laws; related and consequent resolutions. * * * Information on the share capital as at the date of the notice The subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company is equal to Euro 10,000,000 and is represented by 100,000,000 ordinary shares with no indicated nominal value, each of which attributes the right to no. 1 vote, except for the 36,167,433 shares of the shareholder Luigi Rossi Luciani S.a.p.a., the 20,000,007 shares of the shareholder Athena S.p.A. (formerly Luigi Nalini S.a.p.a.) and the 4,932,595 shares of the shareholder 7 Industries B.V., which obtained the increase in voting rights pursuant to Article 13 of the By-laws. The total number of voting rights exercisable at the Shareholders' Meeting is therefore 161,100,035. As of the date of this notice, the Company holds 6,355 shares equal to 0.0064% of the share capital. Entitlement to participate and exercise of voting rights in the Shareholders' Meeting Those with voting rights may attend the Meeting. Pursuant to Article 83-sexies of the Consolidated Law on Finance and Article 10 of the By-laws, the entitlement to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise voting rights is certified by a communication to the Company, made by the authorised intermediary, in accordance with its own accounting records, in favour of the person entitled to vote on the basis of the evidence of his or her accounting records at the end of the accounting day of the seventh trading day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting in a single call (i.e. 5 September 2023, the so-called record date). 3

Those who become owners of the shares only after the record date will not be entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. Notification from the intermediary must be received by the Company by the end of the third trading day preceding the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. 11 September 2023). However, the entitlement to attend and vote remains valid if the notifications reach by the Company after the aforementioned deadline, provided that they arrive before the work of the Shareholders' Meeting has begun. Postal or electronic voting procedures are not envisaged. Those entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting are invited to arrive in advance of the time when the meeting is convened in order to facilitate registration, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting is regulated by the relevant laws and regulations, as well as by the provisions contained in the By-laws and Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, available on the Company's website www.carel.com, "corporate governance" section. Exercise of proxy voting Pursuant to Article 135-novies of the Consolidated Law on Finance and Article 10 of the By-laws, those who have the right to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may be represented by written or electronically conferred proxy. For this purpose, the proxy form issued at the request of the entitled party by the authorised intermediaries and available at the registered office and on the Company's website www.carel.commay be used. The proxy may be transmitted by sending a message addressed to the certified e-mailcarel.industries@legalmail.itor by registered mail to the Company's registered office, in Via dell'Industria 11, Brugine (PD), 35020 - Italy for the attention of the Investors Relation. If the representative delivers or transmits to the Company, including in electronic form, a copy of the proxy instead of the original, he or she shall certify under his or her own responsibility the conformity of the proxy to the original and the identity of the delegating party. Pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance and Article 10 of the By-laws, the Company has designated Monte Titoli S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Piazza degli Affari No. 6 ("Monte Titoli") as the entity to which shareholders may confer, without charge to themselves, a written proxy with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the agenda (the "Designated Representative"). In this case, the proxy must be conferred by completing and signing the specific proxy form available on the Company's website www.carel.comor at the Company's registered office. The original of the form must be received by the Designated Representative by the end of the second trading day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting in a single call (i.e. by 12 September 2023) in the following alternative manner: (i) transmission of an electronically reproduced copy (PDF) to the certified mail address Rd@pec.euronext.com(subject "2023 Carel Shareholders' Meeting Delegation") from one's own certified e-mail (or, in the absence of that, from one's own ordinary mail box, in which case the proxy with the voting instructions must be signed with a qualified or digital electronic signature); (ii) transmission of the original by courier or registered mail with return receipt, to the address Monte Titoli S.p.A - c.a. Ufficio Register & AGM Services Register & AGM Services Office, at Piazza degli Affari 6, Milan (MI), 20123 - Italy (Ref. "2023 Carel Shareholders' Meeting Delegation"), sending in advance a copy in PDF by ordinary electronic mail to RD@pec.euronext.com(subject "2023 Carel Shareholders' Meeting Delegation"). The proxy and the related voting instructions are always revocable within the same period as above (i.e. by 12 September 2023). The proxy is only effective for proposals in respect of which voting instructions have been given. The shares for which the proxy has been granted, even partially, are counted for the purpose of duly convening the Shareholders' Meeting. In