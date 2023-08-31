Press Release

Presentation of the candidature of Ms Camilla Menini for the position of alternate auditor

Brugine, 29 August 2023 - Notice is hereby given that, in view of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of CAREL Industries S.p.A. ("CAREL" or the "Company") scheduled for 14 September 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the relevant notice of call published on 5 August 2023, the shareholders Luigi Rossi Luciani S.A.P.A. and Athena S.p.A. jointly submitted the candidature of Ms Camilla Menini for the office of alternate auditor of the Company, in replacement of Ms Alessandra Pederzoli, who passed away on 23 June 2023.

The relevant documents are available at the company's registered office, on the website www.carel.comunder the Investor Relations/Meetings section and at the authorised eMarket Storage mechanism, available at www.emarketstorage.com

For more information

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Giampiero Grosso - Investor Relations Manager
giampiero.grosso@carel.com
+39 049 9731961

MEDIA RELATIONS
Barabino & Partners
Fabrizio Grassi
f.grassi@barabino.it
+39 392 73 92 125
Marco Trevisan
m. trevisan@barabino.it
+39 02 72 02 35 35

