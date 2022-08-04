Carel Industries S p A : The CAREL Industries Board of Directors has approved the consolidated results as of 30 June 2022

Press Release The CAREL Industries Board of Directors has approved the consolidated results as of 30 June 2022 Consolidated revenues of € 261.3 million, +29.0% compared to the first six months of 2021 (+26.0% at constant exchange rates). On a like-for-like basis the growth would have been equal to +21.2%;

Consolidated EBITDA of € 56.1 million (€ 3.8 million from the inclusion of CFM and Enginia in the scope of consolidation) +27.2% compared to the first six months of 2021 and corresponding to 21.5% of revenues;

Consolidated net income of € 34.8 million, +29.7% compared to the first six months of 2021;

Negative consolidated net financial position of € 74.8 million, including the payment of dividends related to 2021, € 18.7 million raw material stock strategic increase and € 27.6 million accounting effect deriving from IFRS16. As of 31 December 2021, the negative consolidated net financial position stood at € 57.8 million Brugine, 4 August 2022 - The Board of Directors of CAREL Industries S.p.A. ('CAREL' or the 'Company' or the 'Parent Company'), which met today, has approved the results as of 30 June 2022. Francesco Nalini, CEO of the Group, commented: "For the sixth consecutive quarter, CAREL recorded double-digit percentage organic revenue growth. The Group benefits, first and foremost, from the results of the strategic choices made over the years based, among other things, on product innovation aimed at environmental sustainability. It was with this in mind that we joined the UN Global Compact a few weeks ago, publicly reaffirming our commitment to the pursuit of sustainable and lasting success that has the 10 principles of the Global Compact as some of its founding elements. In addition to this, initiatives promoted with the aim of increasing production resilience have made it possible to maintain such a significant growth rate despite the particularly complex scenario in terms of electronics shortages. For the foreseeable future, the global macroeconomic environment is still very challenging: in addition to the shortage phenomenon, which has been accompanied by a significant and generalised increase in costs, there are signs of an economic slowdown that could be exacerbated by the restrictive monetary policies implemented by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. In this context, CAREL will continue to develop the business in its niches, which have both long and short trends that are decidedly positive, looking to the future with optimism and providing increasingly advanced solutions that anticipate the needs of the market." Consolidated Revenues Consolidated revenues came to € 261.3 million, compared to € 202.6 million for the period ended 30 June 2021, an increase of 29.0%. Net of the contribution deriving from the inclusion of CFM and Enginia (and Arion in a minimum part) in the scope of consolidation, amounting to approximately € 15.8 million, and of the positive exchange rate effect, of approximately € 6.1 million, the increase would have been 18.2%. The second quarter of the year was characterised by the same trends, both positive and negative, as in previous quarters, compounded by stringent lock-downs in China, which further complicated the global supply-chain situation. In addition, signs of a slowdown in the global economy have become more pronounced, partly as a result of current or declared interest rate hikes by the European and US central banks, with the aim of cooling inflation. Against this backdrop, the Group maintained a robust growth in organic revenue, which is at the upper end of the range of the forecasts given at the presentation of the first quarter results. This was possible thanks to CAREL's ability to take advantage of a demand which remained significant across all HVAC and refrigeration segments with a particular acceleration in certain applications, such as heat pumps, data centres and end units that can be traced back to air treatment and humidification. As in previous quarters, this demand, however, could not be fully met due to the persistent shortage of commodities and electronic equipment, which does 1

not seem to be showing signs of improvement. This was reflected in a general increase in procurement and transport costs, which the Group responded to through the unfolding of the effects from its previous price list increases. The Group's most important region, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), which accounts for 72% of revenues, closed the first six months of the year with an increase of 27.3% at constant exchange rates (on a like-for-like basis, growth would have been 18.6%); this performance is based on the continuation of a generalised growth in demand, already recorded in 2021, to which the particularly brilliant performances in the high-efficiency heat pump, data-centre cooling and indoor air quality sectors are added. Equally positive is the growth in the Refrigeration market thanks to sustained investments in food retail, also due to regulation. Finally, performance in the "food service" segment was good. APAC (Asia-Pacific), which accounts for approximately 14% of the Group's revenues, reports growth at constant exchange rates of 13.4% compared to the results recorded in the first six months of 2021. The growth rate remained in the double-digit percentage range despite a slowdown in the second quarter of this year mainly due to the numerous lock-downs implemented in China, which impacted both domestic demand and the export business of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) located there. It is worth mentioning that in the second quarter of this year, China's GDP grew very slightly (by 0.4%), the second worst figure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the performance of South APAC was very positive (the latter recorded a revenue increase of more than 20%). Revenues from North America, which represent about 12% of the total, grew 34.7% at constant exchange rates (21.1% on a like-for- like basis) due mainly to good performance in applications related to indoor air quality, computer centre cooling, an acceleration in the refrigeration sector, and more generally an excellent execution of the strategy in this region. Finally, South America (which accounts for about 2% of the Group's total business volume) reported growth of 24.3% at constant exchange rates, with a strong acceleration during the second quarter also due to the seasonality of the business. As far as the individual business areas are concerned, the HVAC segment closed the first six months of the year with a growth close to 30% at constant exchange rates and that exceeds this threshold at current exchange rates. Even excluding the change of scope due to the two acquisitions made in 2021 (CFM and Enginia) and amounting to about € 12 million, the increase would be equal to 20%: all applications, in continuity with previous quarters, record significant accelerations, with even more pronounced peaks in some sectors (in particular high-efficiency heat pumps and Data Centres) and a renewed focus on solutions oriented to energy efficiency and indoor air quality. Similarly, Refrigeration showed a strong growth, +21.3% at constant exchange rates (+16% net of change in scope of consolidation). The slowdown in the growth rate recorded in the second quarter of this year is mainly attributable to the very positive performance recorded in the second quarter of last year, which therefore provides a particularly challenging basis for comparison. Also in this case, the trends already present in 2021 are confirmed, namely a sustained cycle of investments in the Food retail segment (supermarkets/hypermarkets/convenience stores) and the consolidation of the recovery in the "Food service" sector. Both are flanked by the Group's continued increase in global market share Table 1- Revenue by business area (thousands of euros) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Delta % Delta fx % HVAC revenue 171,370 129,678 32.1% 28.9% REF revenue 87,513 70,631 23.9% 21.3% Total core revenue 258,883 200,310 29.2% 26.2% Non-core revenue 2,463 2,292 7.5% 7.3% Total Revenue 261,346 202,601 29.0% 26.0% Table 2 Revenue by geographical area (thousands of euros) 30.06.2022 30.06.2021 Delta % Delta fx % EMEA 187,103 146,958 27.3% 27.3% APAC 36,275 29,764 21.9% 13.4% North America 31,841 21,497 48.1% 34.7% South America 6,127 4,382 39.8% 24.3% Total Revenue 261,346 202,601 29.0% 26.0% 2

Consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA for the period ended 30 June 2022 stood at € 56.1 million, up sharply (+27.2%) compared to the € 44.1 million for the same period of the previous year. Even excluding the positive contribution coming from the consolidation of Enginia and CFM (€ 3.8 million), the increase in EBITDA would be in a double-digit percentage (+18.5%). Profitability, understood as the ratio of EBITDA to Revenues, reached 21.5%, marking a growth compared to the adjusted EBITDA margin reported at the end of the previous year (21.0%) and as the data reported as at 31 March 2022 (21.1%): the positive effect of the operating leverage, together with some increases in sales prices made in the last twelve months, partially offset the inflationary phenomenon linked to the shortage of electronic equipment and greater investments linked, among others, to digitisation. Consolidated Net income The consolidated net income of € 34.8 million shows a significant increase (+29.7%) compared to € 26.8 million as at 30 June 2021, thanks to the excellent operating results. The tax rate (21.4%) is slightly higher than in the previous year (19.9%) due to a different revenue/country mix. Consolidated net financial position The consolidated net financial position was negative for € 74.8 million, including the accounting effect of the application of IFRS16, equal to € 27.6 million. The increase of approximately € 17 million compared to the figure as at 31 December 2021 is mainly attributable not only to the payment of dividends related to 2021 and to investments for Euro 8.9 million, but also to the dynamics of net working capital. The growth in the latter, amounting to approximately € 37.4 million, is due first of all to the increase in receivables due to higher revenues (it should be noted that the average collection days have remained almost identical compared to the first six months of 2021) and to the expected and strategic increase in inventory (approximately € 19 million), in order to be better positioned to manage the current situation of shortage of commodities. Business outlook The second quarter of 2022 saw first of all the persistence of the shortage of energy commodities and electronic materials already present in the previous quarters and which, to date, shows no signs of easing; this phenomenon is one of the main causes of the rise in inflation (+8.1% in May 2022 in the Eurozone), also fuelled by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Added to this already challenging environment were some severe lock-downs in China due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put further pressure on the global supply-chain and the implementation by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve of a restrictive monetary policy. The latter exacerbated market and consumer fears of a possible recession in the near future, particularly in Europe and the US. In this context, however, the Group continues to report robust revenue growth thanks to both a very positive demand trend in almost all sectors in which it operates (particularly in certain segments such as heat pumps, computer centres, indoor air quality and refrigeration in supermarkets), and to the relentless and significant efforts to mitigate the effects of the electronics shortage. In the absence of any further worsening of the material shortage scenario, which is not foreseeable as of today, the above-mentioned elements should also ensure a low-to-middouble-digit percentage revenue growth trend for the second half of 2022 on the second half of 2021 (on a like-for-like basis and at current exchange rates). CONFERENCE CALL The results as of 30 June 2022 will be illustrated today, 4 August 2022, at 16.00 (CEST) during a conference call to the financial community, which will also be the subject of a webcast in listen-only mode on www.carel.com, Investor Relations section. The CFO, Nicola Biondo, stated, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information in this press release corresponds to the documented results, accounts and bookkeeping records. 3

For further information INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS Giampiero Grosso - Investor Relations Manager Barabino & Partners giampiero.grosso@carel.com Fabrizio Grassi +39 049 9731961 f.grassi@barabino.it +39 392 73 92 125 Marco Trevisan m. trevisan@barabino.it +39 02 72 02 35 35