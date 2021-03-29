Carel Industries S p A : Documents available to the public for the General Shareholders' meeting called for 20th of April 2021

Press Release

Documents available to the public for the General Shareholders' meeting called for 20th of April 2021.

Brugine, 29 March 2021

Filing of the Annual Report 2020 and other documents

The Company announces that, today the following documents have been made available to the public on the website - www.carel.com, in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meetings" section:

 2020 Annual Report, including the draft of the separated and consolidate financial statements as of 31 December 2020, together with the Directors' Report and the required certifications, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the External Audit Firm's Report.

 The 2020 Sustainability Report

 The Report on Corporate Governance and Onwership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of the consolidated law on finance (TUF)

 The Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid pursuant to article 123-ter of the consolidated law on finance (TUF)

These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage,www.emarketstorage.com

Please, be also informed that the summary statements of the key data of the last financial statements of the subsidiary and associated companies provided for by the art. 2429 of the civil code are available to the public at the registered office of the Company.

Publication of the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The Company announces that the lists of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Carel Industries SpA, on which the Shareholders' Meeting called for 20 April 2021, in single call, is called to resolve upon are available to the public on the websitewww.carel.com, in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meetings" section.

In particular, for the purpose of appointing the Board of Directors, the following lists were presented, in accordance with the law and the bylaws:

- List no. 1 jointly submitted by the Shareholders Luigi Rossi Luciani S.a.p.a. and Luigi Nalini S.a.p.a., holders of overall no. 56,167,440 shares of the Company equal to 56.17% of the Company's share capital;

- List no. 2 submitted by Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Amundi Sviluppo Italia, Amundi

Accumulazione Italia PIR 2023, Amundi Valore Italia PIR, Amundi Dividendo Italia; Arca Fondi SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Fondo Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30, Fondo Arca Azioni Italia, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 55; Eurizon Capital S.A. manager of the fund Eurizon Fund comparto: Equity Italy Smart Volatility; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A manager of the funds: Eurizon PIR Italia 30, Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Azioni Italia, Eurizon Azioni Pmi Italia, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40, Eurizon PIR Italia Azioni; Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A. as the Management Company of Kairos International Sicav - comparto Italia; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia, Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia; Pramerica SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: MITO 25, MITO 50, holders of overall no. 2,150,720 shares of the Company equal to 2.15072% of the Company's share capital.

For the purpose of appointing the Board of Statutory Auditors, the following lists have been presented, in accordance with the law and the bylaws:

- List no. 1 jointly submitted by the Shareholders Luigi Rossi Luciani S.a.p.a. and Luigi Nalini S.a.p.a., holders of overall no. 56,167,440 shares of the Company equal to 56.17% of the Company share capital;

- List no. 2 submitted by Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Amundi Sviluppo Italia, Amundi

Accumulazione Italia PIR 2023, Amundi Valore Italia PIR, Amundi Dividendo Italia; Arca Fondi SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Fondo Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30, Fondo Arca Azioni Italia, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 55; Eurizon Capital S.A. manager of the fund Eurizon Fund comparto: Equity Italy Smart Volatility; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A manager of the funds: Eurizon PIR Italia 30, Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Azioni Italia, Eurizon Azioni Pmi Italia, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40, Eurizon PIR Italia Azioni; Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A. as the Management Company of Kairos International Sicav - comparto Italia; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia, Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia; Pramerica SGR S.p.A. manager of the funds: MITO 25, MITO 50, holders of overall no. 2,150,720 shares of the Company equal to 2.15072% of the Company's share capital.

Along with the lists, the documentation required by current legislation and the Articles of Association is made available to the public.

The aforementioned documentation is also available at the Company's registered office and at the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage, available atwww.emarketstorage.com.

The CAREL Group is a global leader in the design, production and marketing of technologically-advanced components and solutions for excellent energy efficiency in the control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") and refrigeration equipment and systems. CAREL is focused on several vertical niche markets with extremely specific needs, catered for with dedicated solutions developed comprehensively for these requirements, as opposed to mass markets.

The Group designs, produces and markets hardware, software and algorithm solutions aimed at both improving the performance of the units and systems they are intended for and for energy saving, with a globally-recognised brand in the HVAC and refrigeration markets (collectively, "HVAC/R") in which it operates and, in the opinion of the Company's management, with a distinctive position in the relevant niches in those markets.

HVAC is the Group's main market, representing 66% of the Group's revenues in the financial year to 31 December 2020, while the refrigeration market accounted for 33% of the Group's revenues.

The Group commits significant resources to research and development, an area which plays a strategic role in helping it maintain its position of leadership in the reference HVAC/R market niches, with special attention focused on energy efficiency, the reduction of environmental impact, trends relating to the use of natural refrigerant gases, automation and remote connectivity (the Internet of Things), and the development of data-driven solutions and services.

The Group operates through 27 subsidiaries and nine production plants located in various countries. As of 31 December 2020, approximately 80% of the Group's revenues was generated outside of Italy and 30% outside of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs - suppliers of complete units for applications in HVAC/R markets - make up the Company's main category of customers, which the Group focuses on to build long-term relationships.