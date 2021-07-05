Carel Industries S p A : ENGINIA S.r.l. becomes part of CAREL Group

At the end of June, Enginia S.r.l., a company operating in the design, production and marketing of dampers and other plastic and metal components for air handling units, with solutions dedicated to OEM customers became part of CAREL Group.

Enginia, operating in the aeraulic sector since 1997 is based with a 4700mq headquarters in Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), and its workforce numbers 46 people.

The transaction is primarily attributable to the implementation of one of the main pillars of CAREL's strategy, which envisages, alongside organic development, growth through external lines, with the aim of strengthening its core business.

Francesco Nalini, the CAREL Group CEO, commented: 'The acquisition of Enginia is another important step in our strategy of development by external lines and adds another production platform to the thirteen already existing ones, making CAREL's offer even more complete. Moreover, it represents an opportunity of growth in an expanding market as the one of the air handling units, joining Recuperator S.p.A., which is active in the same segment through the sale of heat exchangers/recovery units. The Group will make available its technological know-how and its sales network in order to enhance the strengths of Enginia with the aim of increasing business and efficiency'.

