  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Carel Industries S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
  Report
Carel Industries S p A : ENGINIA S.r.l. becomes part of CAREL Group

07/05/2021 | 03:42am EDT
At the end of June, Enginia S.r.l., a company operating in the design, production and marketing of dampers and other plastic and metal components for air handling units, with solutions dedicated to OEM customers became part of CAREL Group.
Enginia, operating in the aeraulic sector since 1997 is based with a 4700mq headquarters in Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), and its workforce numbers 46 people.

The transaction is primarily attributable to the implementation of one of the main pillars of CAREL's strategy, which envisages, alongside organic development, growth through external lines, with the aim of strengthening its core business.

Francesco Nalini, the CAREL Group CEO, commented: 'The acquisition of Enginia is another important step in our strategy of development by external lines and adds another production platform to the thirteen already existing ones, making CAREL's offer even more complete. Moreover, it represents an opportunity of growth in an expanding market as the one of the air handling units, joining Recuperator S.p.A., which is active in the same segment through the sale of heat exchangers/recovery units. The Group will make available its technological know-how and its sales network in order to enhance the strengths of Enginia with the aim of increasing business and efficiency'.

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 369 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 26,8 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 037 M 2 412 M 2 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 745
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carel Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Average target price 17,20 €
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Rossi Luciani Chairman
Cinzia Donalisio Independent Director
Marina Manna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.6.36%2 480
HEXAGON AB18.85%38 075
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.50%33 634
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED39.42%33 256
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION40.49%27 326
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.79%19 631