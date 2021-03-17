Carel Industries S p A : Notice of filing of the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting and of the Report concerning the appointment of the corporate bodies

Press Release

Notice of filing of the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting and of the Report concerning the appointment of the corporate bodies

Brugine, 11 March 2021 - The Company announces that, today the following documents has been made available to the public on the website - www.carel.com, in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meetings" section:

 Notice of call of the extraordinary and ordinary Shareholders' meeting of CAREL Industries S.p.A, called for 20th of April 2021, in a single call, at 11.00 a.m. at CAREL Industries headquarter in Brugine (PD), Via dell'Industria, 11.

 An extract of the above-mentioned notice of call, published today, pursuant to the applicable laws, on the newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore"

 The Report of the Board of Directors concerning the appointment of the corporate bodies (items no. 2 and 3 on the ordinary Shareholders' meeting agenda)

These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage,www.emarketstorage.com

Further documents relating to the Shareholders' meeting agenda will be made available to the public by filing at the registered office of the company, by publishing on the company website and by storing on the storage system eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), in accordance to the terms set by the applicable laws and regulations.

For further information

The CAREL Group is a global leader in the design, production and marketing of technologically-advanced components and solutions for excellent energy efficiency in the control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") and refrigeration equipment and systems. CAREL is focused on several vertical niche markets with extremely specific needs, catered for with dedicated solutions developed comprehensively for these requirements, as opposed to mass markets.

The Group designs, produces and markets hardware, software and algorithm solutions aimed at both improving the performance of the units and systems they are intended for and for energy saving, with a globally-recognised brand in the HVAC and refrigeration markets (collectively, "HVAC/R") in which it operates and, in the opinion of the Company's management, with a distinctive position in the relevant niches in those markets.

HVAC is the Group's main market, representing 66% of the Group's revenues in the financial year to 31 December 2020, while the refrigeration market accounted for 33% of the Group's revenues.

The Group commits significant resources to research and development, an area which plays a strategic role in helping it maintain its position of leadership in the reference HVAC/R market niches, with special attention focused on energy efficiency, the reduction of environmental impact, trends relating to the use of natural refrigerant gases, automation and remote connectivity (the Internet of Things), and the development of data-driven solutions and services.

The Group operates through 27 subsidiaries and nine production plants located in various countries. As of 31 December 2020, approximately 80% of the Group's revenues was generated outside of Italy and 30% outside of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs - suppliers of complete units for applications in HVAC/R markets - make up the Company's main category of customers, which the Group focuses on to build long-term relationships.

To minimise risks related to the ongoing health crisis and limit movements and gatherings as much as possible, the Company has decided to use the option provided by Legislative Decree no. 18 of March 17, 2020 introducing "Strengthening measures for the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic", as extended by the Milleproroghe Legislative Decree. December 31, 2020, No. 183 amended by Law No. 21 of February 26, 2021 (the "Cure Italy Decree"), stipulating that Shareholders' Meetings will be attended exclusively by the designated representative referred to in Article 135 -undecies in Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (the "Consolidated law on financial intermediation" or "TUF"), with Shareholders and their proxies other than the aforementioned being excluded from the meeting premises. Directors, statutory auditors, representatives of the auditing firm, the notary, the Designated Representative and other persons permitted to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Legislation and By-laws, other than those with voting rights, may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting via remote connection systems ensuring participants are recognised and recognisable, in compliance with the current relevant provisions, according to procedures that the Company will communicate to the aforementioned persons.

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of CAREL Industries S.p.A. (the "Company") are called to the ordinary and extraordinary meeting to be held at the registered office in Brugine (PD), Via dell'Industria, 11, on April 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in a single call, to discuss and resolve the following

Agenda

Extraordinary part

1.

Proposed amendments to Articles 17 and 23 of the Company's Bylaws in compliance with Budget Law 160/2019 containing provisions on gender quotas in the management and control bodies of listed companies; related and consequent resolutions.

Ordinary part

1. Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020 and presentation of the CAREL Group Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2020. Allocation of the result for the financial year. 1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020; related and consequent resolutions; 1.2 Allocation of the result for the financial year; related and consequent resolutions.

2. Appointment of the Board of Directors; related and consequent resolutions. 2.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors; 2.2 Determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors; 2.3 Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors;



2.4 Appointment of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2.5 Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

3. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors; related and consequent resolutions. 3.1 Appointment of three Standing Auditors and two Alternate Auditors; 3.2 Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors; 3.3 Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

4. Resolutions concerning the report on the remuneration policy and fees paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and article 84-quater of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999. 4.1 Binding vote on the remuneration policy for the 2021 financial year set forth in the first section of the report; related and consequent resolutions; 4.2 Consultation on the second section of the report concerning remuneration paid in or relating to the 2020 financial year; related and consequent resolutions.

5. Proposal to approve a compensation plan based on financial instruments pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree February 24, 1998 no. 58, as subsequently amended and supplemented; related and consequent resolutions.

6. Proposal to authorise the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, subject to revocation of the previous authorisation approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 20, 2020; related and consequent resolutions.

Additional information on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) health crisis

In compliance with the provisions of Article 106, paragraph 4, of the Cure Italy Decree, observing the fundamental principles of health protection, Shareholders may not physically participate in the Shareholders' Meeting. They may participate exclusively through the designated representative referred to in Article 135-undecies of the TUF, in compliance with the provisions of current laws and regulations, as further explained below in this notice of call in the paragraph "Shareholders' Meeting participation and granting of proxy to the Designated Representative".

It should be noted that the information in the notice of call - and, in particular, the date, place and/or time of the meeting, terms for Shareholders exercising rights, procedures for participating in the meeting and/or the procedures for holding it - may be subject to changes, amendments, updates or clarifications in view of the current COVID-19 crisis and consequent measures may be adopted from time to time by the relevant Authorities, and also to ensure strict compliance with the key principles of safeguarding and protecting the Company's Shareholders, employees, representatives and consultants' health.

Any amendment, update or clarification of the information contained in the notice of call will promptly be made available on the Company's website (www.carel.com), Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings section and through other means provided for by law.

Share capital information on the date of the notice of call

The Company's subscribed and paid-up share capital amounts to €10,000,000 and is represented by 100,000,000 equity shares without any indication of the nominal value, each attributing the right to 1 vote, except the 36,167,433 shares of shareholder Luigi Rossi Luciani S.a.p.a., the 20,000,007 shares of shareholder Luigi Nalini S.a.p.a and the

4,400,000 shares of shareholder 7 Industries B.V which are awarded increased voting rights pursuant to Article 13 in the By-laws.

The total number of voting rights exercisable at the Shareholders' Meeting is therefore 160,567,440.

At the date of this notice of call, the Company holds 168,209 treasury shares, equal to 1.682% of the share capital.

Right to participate in and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting

Those who have the right to vote may attend the Meeting. Pursuant to Article 83-sexies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "TUF") and Article 10 of the By-laws, the right to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise voting rights - which, as set out in greater detail later in this notice of call under "Shareholders' Meeting Participation and granting of proxy to the Designated Representative", may only occur through the Designated Representative - is evidenced by the authorised intermediary's communication to the Company, in accordance with its accounting records, on behalf of the party entitled to vote based on the evidence in its accounting records at the end of the accounting day of the seventh trading day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting in the single call (i.e. Friday, 9 April 2021, the record date).

Those who take ownership of shares after that date will not have the right to attend or vote at the Shareholders' Meeting.

The information from the intermediary must be received by the Company by the end of the third trading day preceding the date set for the Meeting (i.e. Thursday, 15 April 2021). However, the right to attend and vote shall remain intact if the Company receives the information after this deadline, providing it is received before the start of the meeting proceedings.

There are no postal or electronic voting procedures.

Directors, statutory auditors, representatives of the auditing firm, the notary, the Designated Representative and other persons permitted to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Legislation and By-laws, other than those with voting rights, may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting via remote connection systems ensuring participants are recognised and recognisable, in compliance with the current relevant provisions, according to procedures that the Company will communicate to the aforementioned persons.

Considering how the Meeting is to be held, it shall be deemed conventionally convened and held at the Company's registered office in Brugine (PD), Via dell'Industria, 11.

Shareholders' Meeting participation is governed by the relevant laws and regulations as well as the provisions in the By-laws and in the Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, available on the Company's website, www.carel.com,in the "corporate Governance" section.

Shareholders' Meeting participation and granting of proxy to the Designated Representative

Given the containment measures imposed due to the unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis, in accordance with previsions in the "Cure Italy" Decree, participation at the Shareholders' Meeting for those with voting rights will take place without access to the meeting rooms. The Company has chosen to make use of the option provided for by Article 106, paragraph 4, of the Cure Italy Decree, which allows companies with listed shares to anticipate in the notice of call that participation in the Shareholders' Meeting will be carried out exclusively through the designated representative referred to in Article 135-undecies of the TUF. Consequently, the Company has assigned Spafid S.p.A. - registered office in Milan - to represent the Shareholders pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the TUF and the provisions of the Cure Italy Decree (the "Designated Representative"). All those with the right to attend and vote at the Shareholders'