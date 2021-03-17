Carel Industries S p A : The CAREL Industries Board of Directors has approved the consolidated results as of 31 December 2020

Press Release

The CAREL Industries Board of Directors has approved the consolidated results as of 31 December 2020

 Consolidated revenues of € 331.6 million, +1.3% compared to 2019 (+2.8% at constant exchange rates).

 Consolidated EBITDA of € 65.2 million (19.7% of revenues), +3.3% compared to 2019;

 Consolidated net income of € 35.1 million, +0.3% compared to 2019;

 Negative consolidated net financial position of € 49.6 million, compared to € 62.1 million reported on 31 December 2019. Net of the accounting effect deriving from IFRS16, the consolidated net financial position stands at € 21.4 million, compared to € 46.9 at 31 December 2019

 Proposed dividend of € 0.12 per share (in line with 2019 dividend per share)

Brugine, 4 March 2021 - The Board of Directors of CAREL Industries S.p.A. ('CAREL' or the 'Company' or the 'Parent Company'), which met today, has approved the results as of 31 December 2020.

Francesco Nalini, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2020 was a challenging year which tested the social and economic resilience across global geographic areas due to the spread of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. Despite temporary shutdown of some key facilities, such as the Chinese and Italian ones, the Group was able to respond both promptly and effectively. Evidence of this can be seen in the performance achieved throughout the year just gone, which I can proudly present: at the end of 2020, consolidated revenues actually grew, with an increase of 1.3% at current exchange rates (+2.8% at constant exchange rates); if we take into account that a profitability of 19.7% was achieved (40 basis points higher than 2019), taken as the EBITDA margin, this result is even more significant, despite the fact that the operating leverage effects were not fully deployed. Growth and profitability were also reflected in the strong cash flow generation, which made it possible to significantly reduce net debt. This fell from about 62 million euro to less than 50 million euro, a 20% reduction (without the IFRS 16 accounting effect, net debt would have come to about 21.4 million euro). These results once again prove the significant resilience of the Group's business model and the continuous commitment of CAREL's workforce, making it possible to write another chapter in our success story now spanning almost fifty years."

Consolidated Revenues

Consolidated revenues came to €331.6 million, compared to €327.4 million on December 31, 2019, an increase of 1.3%. The increase would have been +2.8%, had it not been for the negative foreign exchange effect, having an impact of around €5 million, largely due to the US dollar's and Brazilian Real's weakness. These results are even more positive when viewed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused temporary lockdowns affecting the Suzhou facility in China and the Brugine production Hub in Padua during the first half of the year, leading to a backlog which was then cleared in June and July.

This performance was underpinned by both CAREL's range of highly flexible facilities (a substantial part of the product platforms can be assembled simultaneously in at least two facilities) and by the Group's inherent resilience, owing to the strong diversification of the geographies and markets it caters to. On top of this is the ability to seize major opportunities in extremely volatile circumstances, partly thanks to an impressive sales force of over 400 staff around the world, continuously training and in touch with customers' needs.

The geographical area that holds most weight for the Group, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), which 71% of revenue is derived from, closed the financial year with 5.0% growth, on a constant currency exchange rate basis. It saw significant improvements in the second half of the year (in H1 2020 the results were slightly down on the same period in 2019). The phenomena underlying this performance correlate, first and foremost, with a sharp increase in CAREL's Eastern Europe presence, but also with accelerated growth in various applications, such as residential (high-efficiency heat pumps) and computer centre cooling. These factors more than offset the contraction in demand across some industrial applications and in the "HO.RE.CA" sector. APAC (Asia-Pacific), accounting for around 15% of the Group's revenue, shows growth of 1% (at constant exchange rates) compared to 2019, despite the Souzhou facilityshutdown, due to the pandemic, in the first weeks of February. These results are owed to the Group's capacity to seize major opportunities in both the Food Retail and HVAC segments (particularly in the Datacentre field) at a time when the Chinese economy has shown strong recovery. North America, accounting for around 12% of the Group's revenue, saw a 7.7% contraction in revenue (minus exchange rate impacts) due to the natural combination of the strong increase seen in 2019 (+20%) and the worsening of the macro-economic situation due to COVID-19, particularly in terms of the food-service sector. Finally, in South America (accounting for about 2% of the Group's total turnover), excluding the negative impacts of exchange rates, saw growth in double digits (+10.1%), largely due to the positive performance seen in Brazil offsetting the other regions in the area suffering due to the pandemic.

In terms of individual business areas both positive and steadily improving performance is seen in the second half of 2020. Refrigeration grew by 2.6% (5.0% at constant exchange rates) despite the fact that the supply chain, mainly comprised of OEMs, Contractors and System Integrators, saw a reduction in investments due to caution and uncertainty across the sector caused by the pandemic. These results can therefore be attributed to CAREL's increased market share in the "Food retail" sector (supermarkets/hypermarkets/convenience stores), more than offsetting the "Food service" sector's performance, which is still negative. The HVAC sector also ended 2020 showing growth (+1.0% at current exchange rates, +2.1% at constant exchange rates) with a strong recovery during the second half of the year: the positive trends seen within the "high-efficiency heat pumps" segment (mainly in Northern Europe), and within the "Data-Centre" and hospital segments (the latter particularly in Eastern Europe and China) made it possible to limit the negative performance effects of some commercial (Wellness and Hospitality) and industrial (Automotive) segments.

Table 1- Revenue by business area (thousands of euros)

31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Delta % Delta fx % EMEA 236,267 226,470 4.3% 5.0% APAC 49,714 50,205 (1.0%) 1.0% North America 38,456 42,461 (9.4%) (7.7%) South America 7,173 8,222 (12.8%) 10.1% Total Revenue 331,610 327,358 1.3% 2.8%

31.12.2020 31.12.2019 HVAC revenue 217,498 215,366 1.0% 2.1% REF revenue 110,337 107,578 2.6% 5.0% Total core revenue 327,836 322,943 1.5% 3.1% Non-core revenue 3,775 4,415 (14.5%) (14.5%) Total Revenue 331,610 327,358 1.3% 2.8% Table 2 Revenue by geographical area (thousands of euros) Consolidated EBITDA Delta %Delta fx %

On December 31, 2020, consolidated EBITDA stood at €65.2 million, showing an increase (+3.3%) compared to the €63.1 million seen on December 31, 2019. The profitability analysis, seen as the EBITDA to Revenue ratio, is particularly significant at 19.7%, up 40 basis points from 19.3% seen at the end of 2019. This performance is due to the effects of several discretionary cost containment measures (marketing, travel, etc.) which more than offset the lack of operating leverage and higher logistics costs associated with the pandemic.

Consolidated Net income

The consolidated net income of €35.1 million shows substantial stability compared to €35.0 million on December 31, 2019: both increased depreciation due to higher investments made in previous years as well as the increased impacts of foreign exchange management were offset by better operating outcomes and slightly lower tax rates than in 2019 (21.1% at 31 December 2020 vs. 22.0% at the end of 2019).

Consolidated net financial position

The consolidated net financial position was a negative value of €49.6 million, a significant decrease from €62.1 million on December 31, 2019. This result would have been improved had the accounting effect due to the IFRS16 application been excluded, which had an impact of €12.8 million on the year: minus the IFRS16 related stock of debt, the consolidated net financial position on December 31, 2020 would be €21.4 million.

The developments impacting on the debt trend largely correspond to a robust cash generation over the period, broadly hedging investments of €13.3 million and dividends of about 12 million. Additionally, there was a slight decrease of around €3.9 million of net working capital due to better management of receivables and payables for suppliers.

Significant events after the end of the financial year

The first months of 2021 are still affected by the persistence of the pandemic in many of the markets in which the Group operates; nevertheless, the measures implemented by the Group guaranteed normal production activity in all plants.

Business outlook

2020 was dominated by the detection and spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), which caused widespread production shut-downs and strict social contact limits over large geographical areas, albeit with varied timings and intensities. This resulted in a general downturn for the global economy and significant supply-chain stresses across multiple sectors and markets.

Despite several pharmaceutical companies distributing vaccines, the beginning of 2021 was still dominated by significant elements of uncertainty. How quickly the global population will be immunised and, therefore, a definitive timeframe for exiting the pandemic, is not actually clear. Additionally, there is a significant global shortage of electronic equipment due to a combination of strong economic recovery, already visible in some macro-areas (and anticipated in others), and limited upstream production capacity.

Taking the above information into account it is therefore not currently possible or prudent to give precise forecasts for the end of the current year. However, the Group remains optimistic, not least because of the acceleration of trends across the sectors CAREL operates in during the first few months of 2021, which were already positive in the second half of 2020.

OTHER BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLUTIONS

Consolidated non-financial information pursuant to legislative decree 254/2016, Annual Corporate Governance Report and Report on remunerations

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Disclosure of Non-Financial Information ("DNF"), at the same time as the draft of the 2020 Separated Financial statements and the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016 relating to the financial year 2020 (as a different document compared to Management Report).

The aim of the document is to illustrate the group's activities, results and impact, mainly in relation to environmental and social issues, relating to personnel and in compliance with human rights, to all stakeholders.

At the same session, the Board of Directors approved the Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to Articles 123-bis of the Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998 ("TUF") and 89-bis of the Issuers' Regulation 11971/99 and the Remuneration Report pursuant to Articles 123-ter of the Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998 and 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation 11971/99.

Both the Corporate Governance Report and the Remuneration Report and the DNF will be made available to the public under the terms and conditions required by law.

Policy for the management of the engagement with all the Shareholders

In accordance with the provisions of art. 1, Recommendation 3 of the new Corporate Governance Code, the Board of Directors, at the proposal of the President in agreement with the Chief Executive Officer, has adopted a policy for managing the communication with all the Shareholders. The communication activity with the financial community offers the opportunity to share the strategic visionsunderlying corporate management with main players of the community itself. At the same time, it is a valuable source of information to be taken into account in defining the mission that inspires the work of the Company, as well as the activities aimed at ensuring the high standards of governance that the Board is committed to pursuing.

Responsibilities and powers in relation to Sustainability

As part of the growing attention paid by the Company to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues, today the Board of Directors also resolved to confer on the Director Carlotta Rossi Luciani powers, proxies and responsibilities regarding "Sustainability" in synergy and consistency with the business and organizational strategies established by the Chief Executive Officer and the functions assigned to the Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee on the matter.

Granting of shares under the 2018-2022 Performance shares plan: Regulation.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 84-bis, paragraph 5 of ConsobThe Board of Directors, on the proposal of the Remuneration Committee, resolved to grant, effective by 30 April 2021, a total No. 67,687 CAREL shares to No. 11 beneficiaries, in implementation of the provision contained in the "2018-2022 Performance Share Plan" established by the Board of Directors on 1 August 2018 and subsequently approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 7 September 2018 (the " 2018-2022 Plan"). Mention should be made that the 2018-2022 Plan takes form of a multi-year incentive plan, concerning the free-of-charge granting of CAREL shares, with 3 waves (rolling) lasting 3 years each, granting its beneficiaries the right to receive, at the end of each wave, ordinary shares of CAREL provided that certain performance targets (Group Cumulative Adjusted EBITDA for each vesting period and Cash Conversion rate) have been achieved and in accordance with terms and conditions indicated in the plan regulation.

The No. 11 beneficiaries of the 2018-2022 Plan, identified by name by the Board of Directors, heard the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, are the CEO, the Executive Directors, the managers with strategic responsibilities and a number of key roles located in Italy.

The characteristics of the 2018-2022 Plan are explained in detail in the Directors' report to the Shareholders' meeting of 7 September 2018 and in the information document ex. art. 84-bis of Issuers Regulation, available on the coprarate websitewww.carel.comin the section IR/Shareholders meetings, as well as at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at www.emarketstorage.com.

Attached is the information required by Schedule 7 of Annex 3A to Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999 to account for the granting of shares in the context of the 2018-2022 Plan.

2021-2025 Performance Shares Plan

Today, the Board of Directors acting on a recommendation of the Remuneration Committee and having heard the opinion of the Board of Auditors, approved the regulation of an incentive plan whose purpose is to grant free-of-charge Carel ordinary shares (the "Shares"). The Plan, called "2021-2025 Performance Shares Plan" (the "Plan") is reserved to specific beneficiaries, in their capacity as persons who fulfil key roles in achieving the objectives of the Carel Group. The Plan is to be submitted to the approval of the CAREL's Shareholders' Meeting (see below).

The Plan is reserved to specific persons who shall be identified individually, also on several occasions, by the Board of Directors, after hearing the opinion of the Remneration Committee, among the executive directors, the executive managers having strategic responsibilities, and the employees of the Company or its subsidiaries who fulfil strategically important roles (the "Beneficiaries"). Therefore, the Plan must be considered to be of "major importance" pursuant to article 84-bis, paragraph 2, of the Issuers Regulation.

The Plan is a valid tool to provide incentives to the Beneficiaries and to secure their loyalty, as well as to align their interests with those of the shareholders.

The regulation does not identify the Beneficiaries individually; they will be identified by the Board of Directors by 31 December of the first year of by 31 December of the first financial year of the reference three-year vesting periods 2021-2023, 2022-2024, 2023-2025.

The individual identification of the Beneficiaries and the other information required by section 1 of Chart 7 of Attachment 3A to the Issuers Regulation shall be provided in accordance with art. 84-bis, paragraph 5 of the Issuers Regulation.