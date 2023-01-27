Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Carel Industries S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:09:21 2023-01-27 am EST
23.03 EUR   -3.05%
08:39aCarel Industries S P A : on the podium of the most climate-friendly companies
PU
01/20Carel Industries S P A : humidification systems and services at the new Paideia International Hospital
PU
01/19Sell-offs on listings; Snam approves Strategic Plan
AN
Summary 
Summary

Carel Industries S p A : on the podium of the most climate-friendly companies

01/27/2023 | 08:39am EST
CAREL has been recognised as being one of Italy's most climate-friendly companies, according to the 2023 ranking compiled up by Corriere della Sera, Pianeta 2030 and Statista, a company specialising in market research, rankings, and company data analysis.

Published yesterday, 26 January 2023, the ranking lists the 130 Italian companies that have most significantly reduced the ratio between CO2emissions and revenues. CAREL is ranked 29th in the general classification, but second amongst the companies dealing with industrial products and components, behind only Gefran, a company based in the Lombardy region.

The ranking was compiled considering the rate of reduction in the intensity of emissions between 2019 and 2021 of 550 companies operating in the country, selected based on revenues or listing on the Italian stock exchange. CO2emissions were assessed by considering both direct emissions, such as the use of fossil fuels for heating, the vehicle fleet and refrigerant gases, and indirect emissions, resulting from the generation of electricity, heating, cooling and steam consumption.

Francesco Nalini, CAREL's CEO, commented: "Sustainability goals are an integral part of our industrial plan. Sustainable business and growth are for us the only option. Some of the actions we have adopted undoubtedly have short-term costs, while the benefits will be seen in the long term, including being judged positively by customers and the financial markets".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 13:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 420 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2021 49,1 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net Debt 2021 57,9 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 2 374 M 2 577 M 2 577 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 865
Free-Float 38,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Rossi Luciani Chairman
Cinzia Donalisio Independent Director
Marina Manna Independent Director
