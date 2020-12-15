Carel Industries S p A : ranked in the “Awareness” band by the CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project

CAREL has scored a letter 'C' in the CDP ranking, putting it in the 'Awareness' band. The CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a not-for-profit, global leader in the disclosure of environmental information. Each year CDP supports thousands of companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation.

This is the first time that CAREL has participated in the scoring process, which evaluates companies' commitment to fighting climate change, thus further underlining the importance the Group places on safeguarding the environment, as reflected in its product development, focused on energy efficiency and for several years now at the forefront of simplifying the transition to refrigerants that are less harmful in terms of global warming.



Being ranked the very first year in the 'Awareness' band, a step above the 'Disclosure' band, or letter 'D' is recognition of what the Group has done thus far in terms of sustainability, and is a starting point in continuing to develop and improve its environmental strategy.